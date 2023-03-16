Published On Mar 16, 2023 08:01 AM By Ansh for Maruti FRONX

The carmaker will likely announce the prices for its crossover SUV in April

Fronx debuted in January at Auto Expo 2023, bookings have been open since.

Will come with two engine options: a 90PS, 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine and a 100PS, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit.

The feature list includes a nine-inch infotainment system, heads-up display and cruise control.

Likely has over 10,000 pre-orders by now.

Expected to be priced from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Maruti showcased the Fronx at the 2023 Auto Expo alongside the five-door Jimny, we have been awaiting its prices since. The crossover SUV has already started reaching dealerships, and as per our sources, it will likely launch by the first week of April.

Fronx Powertrains

Specifications Engine 1.2-litre DualJet petrol 1.0-litre turbo-petrol Transmission Five-speed manual/ Five-speed AMT Five-speed manual/ Six-speed automatic Power 90PS 100PS Torque 113Nm 148Nm

The Baleno-based Fronx will be the one to welcome back a turbo-petrol engine to the lineup, this time with the choice of a six-speed torque converter automatic with paddle shifters. The Fronx can also get a CNG option with the 1.2-litre petrol engine, as offered in the Baleno hatchback.

Features and Safety

The Fronx has a similar feature set as the Baleno. It gets a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a heads-up display, cruise control, an ARKAMYS sound system, paddle shifters, automatic climate control and wireless phone charging. In terms of passenger safety, it comes with up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist and a 360-degree camera.

Price and Rivals

The carmaker will likely price the SUV from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and it will be an alternative to subcompact SUVs and premium hatchbacks like the Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Hyundai i20.

