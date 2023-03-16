Modified On Mar 16, 2023 12:49 PM By Ansh for Maruti Jimny

The lifestyle SUV gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a four-wheel-drive system as standard

Jimny five-door debuted at the Auto Expo 2023, bookings have been open since.

Its 1.5-litre engine churns out 105PS and 134Nm, with 4WD as standard.

Features a nine-inch touchscreen display, cruise control and automatic climate control.

Five-door configuration increases practicality but it is still a four-seater offering.

Expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The five-door Maruti Jimny made its global debut at the Auto Expo 2023 but is yet to be experienced by anyone outside the company. While test drives will likely start once the SUV is launched, the Jimny has reached some dealerships across the country for prospects to check it out.

Powertrain

The five-door Jimny gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 105PS and 134Nm. This unit is paired with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission. Unlike its main rival, the Jimny gets a four-wheel-drive system as standard. The carmaker is also working on an electric version of the SUV , but not for the Indian market.

Features and Safety

The off-roader is fairly feature loaded with a lot of features offered as standard. It gets a nine-inch touchscreen information display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, auto LED headlamps and cruise control.

Also Read: Evolution Of The Maruti Jimny Through The Generations

To ensure the safety of passengers on board, the Jimny offers six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist, electronic stability program (ESP), brake assist and a rearview camera as standard safety features.

Price and Rivals

Maruti could price the Jimny from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, which would put it in a very competitive price range against its rivals which include the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha.