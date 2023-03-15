Modified On Mar 15, 2023 04:01 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Verna 2023

Its standard safety suite will include six airbags, auto headlamps and three-point seatbelts for all passengers

Hyundai to launch the sixth-generation Verna on March 21.

To get ADAS features for the first time, including forward-collision warning and adaptive cruise control.

Other safety features on board will include ESC and front parking sensors.

2023 Verna to get two petrol engine options: 115PS, 1.5-litre petrol and 160PS, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol.

Expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The launch of the sixth-generation Hyundai Verna is nearly upon us. Ahead of the launch, the carmaker has now disclosed the highlighting safety features that will be on board the new sedan. It will come with a total of 65 safety features – including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) – with 30 of them being standard.

Standard Safety Set

The 2023 Verna’s standard safety kit will consist of three-point seatbelts (for all passengers), six airbags, seatbelt reminder, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, auto-headlights, rear defogger and rear parking sensors.

ADAS Officially Confirmed

With the generation upgrade, Hyundai will also be providing its compact sedan with sensors and a front camera for some ADAS features. The brand’s SmartSense suite will include forward-collision warning, blind-spot alert, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. Other ADAS features include driver attention warning, high-beam assist, and lead vehicle departure alert.

Also Read: Hyundai India Signs Term Sheet To Acquire GM’s Talegaon Plant

Other Safety Features

Hyundai will also be equipping the Verna with electronic stability control (ESC), front parking sensors, all disc brakes, and a tyre-pressure monitoring system, but all are likely reserved only for the higher trims.

Petrol Power Only

The sixth-gen Hyundai Verna will be a petrol-only offering. It will get the outgoing model’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine (115PS/144Nm) and a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit (160PS/253Nm). While Hyundai will offer it with a six-speed manual transmission as standard, the former will also get a CVT whereas the latter will get a seven-speed DCT.

Related: You Won’t Get This Version Of New Hyundai Verna In India!

Launch And Rivals

Hyundai is set to launch the new Verna on March 21 in India. We expect its prices to kick off at Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The new compact sedan will square off against the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, Maruti Ciaz, and facelifted Honda City.

Also Read: 10 Most Affordable Cars With An Automatic Transmission Option Under Rs 10 Lakh