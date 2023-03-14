Modified On Mar 15, 2023 12:03 PM By Ansh for Toyota Innova Crysta

The prices of the lower variants of the diesel-only MPV are out

Prices for the 2023 Innova Crysta start from Rs 19.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

Gets an RDE-compliant 2.4-litre diesel engine rated at 150PS and 343Nm.

Comes in four variants: G, GX, VX and ZX. Prices for VX and ZX are pending.

Features seven airbags, automatic climate control and an eight-way-adjustable driver seat.

Bookings for the Innova Crysta are open.

Toyota revealed the updated Innova Crysta a while back and started taking bookings for the MPV. While waiting for its official launch, the MPV has also started to reach dealerships across India, and we now have the prices of its lower-spec variants.

Prices

Check out the prices for the G and GX variants of the diesel-only Innova Crysta here:

Variants Innova Crysta (Diesel MT) Innova Hycross (Petrol CVT) Difference Price (ex-showroom) Price (ex-showroom) G 7S Rs 19.13 lakh Rs 18.55 lakh + Rs 58,000 G 8S Rs 19.18 lakh Rs 18.60 lakh + Rs 58,000 GX 7S Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 19.40 lakh + Rs 59,000 GX 8S Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 19.45 lakh + Rs 54,000

The base-spec G variant of the Innova Crysta is Rs 58,000 more expensive than the base-spec Innova Hycross. The GX variants of the Innova Crysta carry a premium of up to Rs 59,000 over the corresponding Hycross petrol variants.

It is also worth noting that the Crysta only gets a manual transmission compared to the Hycross’s more affordable variants that get an automatic transmission with a 2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine.

Powertrain

Specifications Engine 2.4-litre diesel engine Transmission Five-speed manual Power 150PS Torque 343Nm

The updated Crysta comes only with a diesel-manual powertrain. It has retained its 2.4-litre diesel unit, updated to meet the BS6 Phase 2 and RDE emission norms, while also being E20 compliant. There’s no automatic option here but you do get a rear-wheel-drive setup.

Features

The updated Innova Crysta can be recognised by its mildly updated front fascia with the new grille. It still gets most of the features as before which include a touchscreen infotainment system, six-speaker sound system, automatic climate control and an eight-way power adjustable driver seat. In terms of passenger safety, the updated Crysta gets up to seven airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control (VSC), a rearview camera and three-point seatbelts for all passengers. These lower-spec G and GX variants come with halogen headlamps, keyless entry, manual AC, three airbags, hill start assist and brake assist.

Rivals

Even with the higher starting prices, the MPV will likely be positioned below the Innova Hycross once the rest of the prices come out. The Innova Crysta can also be considered a premium alternative to the Kia Carens and the Mahindra Marazzo.