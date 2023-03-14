Published On Mar 14, 2023 12:26 PM By Tarun for Kia Carens

The MPV also gets RDE and BS6 Phase 2-compliant petrol and diesel engines with an iMT option for the latter

Carens gets a new 160PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, with a new six-speed iMT option.

The diesel engine is now available with an iMT gearbox as well.

The diesel and turbo-petrol engines are no longer available with a manual transmission.

The 12.5-inch digitised instrument cluster is now standard; integrated Alexa connectivity also added.

The Carens is now priced from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 18.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia has silently rolled out the updated Carens and revealed its new prices online. It gets new powertrains, transmissions, and more features as standard. With the updates, the MPV is now priced from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 18.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

A New Turbo-Petrol Engine

The Carens is now available with a 160PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, replacing the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit. The new engine claims to deliver 20PS more and ditches the manual transmission for an iMT (manual without a clutch pedal) while continuing with its seven-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic).

Carens Turbo 1.4 Litre MT 1.5 Litre iMT (NEW) Difference Premium Rs 11.55 lakh Rs 12 lakh Rs 45,000 Prestige Rs 12.75 lakh Rs 13.25 lakh Rs 50,000 Prestige Plus Rs 14.25 lakh Rs 14.75 lakh Rs 50,000 Luxury Rs 15.70 lakh Rs 16.20 lakh Rs 50,000 Luxury Plus 6 Seater Rs 17 lakh Rs 17.50 lakh Rs 50,000 Luxury Plus Rs 17.05 lakh Rs 17.55 lakh Rs 50,000

Also Read: Kia Carens Likely To Be Offered With A 5 Seater Option As Well

Carens Turbo 1.4 Litre DCT 1.5 Litre DCT (NEW) Difference Prestige Plus Rs 15.25 lakh Rs 15.75 lakh Rs 50,000 Luxury Plus 6 Seater Rs 17.90 lakh Rs 18.40 lakh Rs 50,000 Luxury Plus Rs 17.95 lakh Rs 18.45 lakh Rs 50,000

The Carens Turbo variants see a price hike of Rs 50,000 for all the variants except the base Premium.

Diesel Gets The iMT Option Too

Carens Diesel MT Diesel iMT Difference Premium Rs 12.15 lakh Rs 12.65 lakh Rs 50,000 Prestige Rs 13.35 lakh Rs 13.85 lakh Rs 50,000 Prestige Plus Rs 14.85 lakh Rs 15.35 lakh Rs 50,000 Luxury Rs 16.30 lakh Rs 16.80 lakh Rs 50,000 Luxury Plus 6-seater Rs 17.50 lakh Rs 18 lakh Rs 50,000 Luxury Plus 7-seater Rs 17.55 lakh Rs 18 lakh Rs 45,000

As reported earlier, Kia is ditching the conventional three-pedal manual transmission setup from its diesel-powered models. The Carens diesel variants are now offered with an iMT transmission, along with the existing six-speed torque converter automatic. The 116PS/250Nm 1.5-litre diesel engine is now BS6 Phase 2 compliant as well. The iMT variants are priced Rs 50,000 over the diesel manual trims.

The diesel automatic combination is limited to the top-spec Luxury Plus variant. It’s priced from Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 18.95 lakh, commanding Rs 50,000 extra for its BS6 Phase 2 compliance update.

Also Read: Kia Carens vs Maruti XL6: Space And Practicality Compared

New Features

The feature-loaded MPV now offers even more as standard. Its 12.5-inch digitised instrument cluster, which was earlier offered from the second-to-base Prestige variant, is now standard. Additionally, the Kia connected car technology suite gets integrated Alexa connectivity. Lastly, the mid-spec Prestige Plus trim is now available with a leather-wrapped gear knob, which has trickled down from the higher-end Luxury variant.

It already gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, cruise control, electric one-touch folding second-row seats, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, six airbags, and a rear parking camera.

The Carens continues to be positioned as a premium alternative to the Maruti Ertiga and XL6 , Toyota Innova Hycross and some variants of the Toyota Innova Crysta .

Read More on : Carens diesel