Modified On Mar 15, 2023

The entry-level Citroen offering got its previous price increment at the start of 2023

New prices for the C3 hatchback start from Rs 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Gets two petrol engine options: an 82PS, 1.2-litre unit and a 110PS, 1.2-litre turbo unit.

Features a 10.2-inch touchscreen display, height-adjustable driver seat and a four-speaker sound system.

Also offered in an all-electric avatar called the eC3.

After increasing the prices of both of its models at the start of this year, just as many other carmakers did, Citroen has hiked the prices of the C3 once again. The hatchback is now dearer by Rs 18,000.

Prices

Check out the new prices of the hatchback here:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Live Rs 5.98 lakh Rs 6.16 lakh + Rs 18,000 Feel Rs 6.90 lakh Rs 7.08 lakh + Rs 18,000 Feel Vibe Pack Rs 7.05 lakh Rs 7.23 lakh + Rs 18,000 Feel Dual Tone Rs 7.05 lakh Rs 7.23 lakh + Rs 18,000 Feel Dual Tone with Vibe Pack Rs 7.20 lakh Rs 7.38 lakh + Rs 18,000 Feel Turbo Dual Tone with Vibe Pack Rs 8.25 lakh Rs 8.25 lakh No Change

The C3 has got a uniform price hike of Rs 18,000 on all its variants save for the top-spec turbo, which still has a price tag of Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powertrain

The hatchback comes with two engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit which makes 82PS and 115Nm and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 110PS and 190Nm. The naturally aspirated unit comes with a five-speed manual and the turbo unit gets a six-speed manual transmission; there is no automatic on offer. C3 also comes in an all-electric form called the eC3.

Features

On board the C3, you’ll see a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a basic digital instrument cluster, four-speaker sound system, height adjustable driver seat, dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, front seatbelt reminders and rear parking sensors.

Rivals

With new prices ranging from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the C3 remains an alternative to the likes of the Maruti Wagon R, Maruti Celerio and Tata Tiago.

