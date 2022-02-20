HomeNew CarsNewsCar News That Mattered This Week: 2022 Maruti Baleno Updates, Four New Cars Crash Tested, Kia Carens Launched

Car News That Mattered This Week: 2022 Maruti Baleno Updates, Four New Cars Crash Tested, Kia Carens Launched

Modified On Feb 20, 2022 12:12 PM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno 2022

This week we got all the dope on the 2022 Maruti Baleno, including its fuel economy, variant-wise features and images, and connected car features

These past seven days were quite busy with all the information about the 2022 Maruti Baleno, new global NCAP crash test ratings, and the Kia Caren’s shocking prices. So, here’s a summary of all the major news that came up this week: 

2022 Maruti Baleno Updates

2022 maruti baleno

Kia Launches The Carens MPV

kia carens

Kia has announced the prices of the Carens MPV, and it starts from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). With this aggressive pricing, it goes against the Maruti Ertiga, XL6, and Mahindra Marazzo. 

Global NCAP Crash Tests Four Cars 

honda safety rating

The fourth-gen Honda City and Honda Jazz have secured a 4-star safety rating, establishing themselves as one of the safest cars in their respective segments. At the same time, we have the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite securing 4 stars as well. 

New Volkswagen Sedan To Be Unveiled Soon

volkswagen virtus

Volkswagen will reveal its Vento-replacing sedan on March 8. The new sedan will be larger, more premium and more powerful than the decade-old Vento. 

Jeep Meridian Announced

Jeep has announced the three-row Meridian SUV for India, which will rival the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, and Mahindra Alturas G4. 

New Cars Spied

2022 Maruti Wagon R

Global NCAP Crash Tests Might Soon Happen In India

In a big move, the Global NCAP organization is planning to conduct its crash tests for cars sold in India, in India.

    space Image
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience