Modified On Feb 20, 2022 12:12 PM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno 2022

This week we got all the dope on the 2022 Maruti Baleno, including its fuel economy, variant-wise features and images, and connected car features

These past seven days were quite busy with all the information about the 2022 Maruti Baleno, new global NCAP crash test ratings, and the Kia Caren’s shocking prices. So, here’s a summary of all the major news that came up this week:

2022 Maruti Baleno Updates

The variant-wise images of the Baleno surfaced online ahead among other information. It will be available in six trims and here’s a detailed look at each trim.

We also have the variant-wise features of the new Baleno.

The updated hatchback will be available in four new colour options.

Finally, we also have the engine and transmission details with fuel economy figures.

Kia Launches The Carens MPV

Kia has announced the prices of the Carens MPV, and it starts from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). With this aggressive pricing, it goes against the Maruti Ertiga, XL6, and Mahindra Marazzo.

Global NCAP Crash Tests Four Cars

The fourth-gen Honda City and Honda Jazz have secured a 4-star safety rating, establishing themselves as one of the safest cars in their respective segments. At the same time, we have the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite securing 4 stars as well.

New Volkswagen Sedan To Be Unveiled Soon

Volkswagen will reveal its Vento-replacing sedan on March 8. The new sedan will be larger, more premium and more powerful than the decade-old Vento.

Jeep Meridian Announced

Jeep has announced the three-row Meridian SUV for India, which will rival the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, and Mahindra Alturas G4.

New Cars Spied

The facelifted Maruti Wagon R has been spied during a TVC shoot ad, ahead of its expected launch this month.

While Maruti is readying the facelifted Baleno, the updated Toyota Glanza has been spotted as well.

Global NCAP Crash Tests Might Soon Happen In India

In a big move, the Global NCAP organization is planning to conduct its crash tests for cars sold in India, in India.

Read More on : Baleno on road price