Modified On Feb 17, 2022 04:29 PM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno 2022

The updated hatchback will be available in six trims and 11 variants

The variant-wise images of the 2022 Maruti Baleno have been leaked. Its bookings are underway for a token amount of Rs 11,000 and the updated hatchback will go on sale on February 23.

The 2022 Baleno will be offered in six trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta (O), Alpha, and Alpha (O). You can have the manual and automatic transmissions with all the trims, except for the base-spec Sigma.

However, do note that we are explaining the features on the basis of these images. They will be confirmed once the hatchback has been launched.

Here are all the trims detailed in images:

Sigma

The base trim is seen with projector halogen headlamps, fender-mounted indicators, steel wheels, non-body colour door handles, LED tail lamps, and rear windscreen wiper washer. It looks quite basic but you still have one LED element, i.e, tail lamps.

The cabin is also quite basic with a flat-bottom steering wheel, a twin-pod analogue cluster with MID, all four power windows (auto up-down for the driver’s side), a front USB charging port, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, central locking and the new idle start-stop button. Interestingly, despite having no factory-fitted audio system, it does have steering-mounted phone and voice assist controls. There’s also automatic AC and a rear defogger present, right in the base variant!

Delta

The Delta trim gains wheel covers, ORVM-mounted turn indicators, chrome detailing for the grille, and body-coloured door handles. We’re already looking at the second variant and there’s still no fog lamp.

This variant gains a touchscreen infotainment system which looks smaller than the teased 9-inch unit. This variant onwards, you’ll have the option of an AMT gearbox (AGS) with hill hold assist and ESP (electronic stability programme). Other than that, there’s no such addition over the base variant.

Zeta

The Zeta trim gains 16-inch silver finished alloy wheels and LED headlamps with DRLs. This still looks better equipped, but still no sign of a basic fog lamp.

The cabin looks unchanged, continuing with the same touchscreen infotainment. That means it could gain other features like rear AC vents and 60:40 rear split seat, which can’t be seen in these images.

Alpha

The top-end trim is seen with dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome finish for the door handles, and finally, LED fog lamps.

The cabin now looks more premium with the new 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment, cruise control, brushed silver finish for the steering wheel, and a 360-degree camera.

For reference, the Baleno’s feature list further includes six airbags, heads-up display, connected car technology (telematics), Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Arkamys-tuned sound system, rear AC vents, and rear fast-charger USB port. While some of them have been teased, we’ll be seeing the remaining ones when the hatchback is revealed in its entirety.

The 2022 maruti Baleno will be powered by a 90PS 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and AMT. It will rival the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo, and the upcoming facelifted Toyota Glanza.

