Published On Feb 15, 2022 04:20 PM By Tarun for Honda City 2017-2020

Now, we have three out of five Honda cars with a 4-star rating

The City scores four stars for both adult and child safety protection.

The Jazz secures four stars for the adult occupant protection and three stars for the child.

The City’s bodyshell is rated unstable, while the Jazz’s is stable.

Both get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and seat belt reminder as standard.

While the City additionally gets ISOFIX anchorages, the Jazz offers a rear parking camera as standard.

The fourth-generation Honda City and Jazz have secured an impressive 4-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests. For reference, the Amaze also secured a 4-star rating in 2019, which makes three Honda cars with four stars.

Fourth-gen Honda City

The City has scored four stars for adult as well as child occupants’ protection. In terms of adult protection, it has secured 12.03 points out of 17. For child safety protection, it has 38.27 points out of 49. However, its bodyshell integrity has surprisingly been rated unstable.

The City offered good protection to the driver and passenger’s head and neck regions. The chest region showed marginal and adequate protection, respectively. There’s marginal protection to the driver and passenger’s knees as they could impact with the dangerous structures behind the dashboard. The driver’s tibias (shinbone) showed adequate and good protection, while the passenger’s tibias showed adequate protection.

The City is offered with ISOFIX anchorages and CRS (child restraint system) as standard. Other standard features onboard include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and front seat belt reminder system.

The sedan is offered with a 119PS 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It’s priced from Rs 9.29 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh.

The new City hasn’t been crash tested yet. It has scored five stars in the ASEAN NCAP tests but that was not the India-spec model.

Honda Jazz

The Jazz has scored four stars (13.89 out of 17) for the adult safety protection and three stars (31.54 out of 49) for the child. It’s bodyshell integrity and footwell area have been rated stable.

The Honda Jazz offers good protection to the driver and passenger’s head and neck regions. There’s adequate protection to the driver’s chest region, and good protection to the passenger’s. The driver and passenger’s knee region showed marginal protection as they could impact with dangerous structures behind the dashboard. Lastly, there’s adequate protection to the driver’s tibias region, while the passenger’s tibias showed adequate and good protection.

The hatchback does not offer ISOFIX anchorages as standard, which is the reason for a slightly lower rating. It’s standard safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, front seat belt reminder system and a rear parking camera.

The Jazz gets a 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, mated to 5-speed manual and CVT options. The hatch retails from Rs 7.71 lakh to Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Do note that it’s one of the safest hatchbacks in India, along with the Tata Altroz (5 stars), Volkswagen Polo (4 stars), and Tata Tiago (4 stars).

