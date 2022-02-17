Modified On Feb 17, 2022 03:10 PM By Tarun

Up until now, 50 cars have been crash-tested for India, all conducted in Germany

Global NCAP thinks that India has good testing infrastructure now.

This move should encourage more testing of cars in India.

Over 15 cars currently sold in India have 4- and 5-star safety ratings.

India-spec NCAP crash test ratings are also being planned.

The Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) crash tests could start in India by the end of 2023. However, this won’t be applicable for all the cars crash-tested globally, but just for ones sold in India.

Currently, the models sold in India are tested as part of the ‘Safer Cars For India’ programme. The GNCAP organisation thinks that India has good testing infrastructure right now, something that wasn’t available in 2014 when the programme commenced.

Crash testing of Indian cars is currently conducted at the ADAC technical centre in Germany. For context, ADAC is a German company that conducts these crash tests. While many manufacturers voluntarily send cars for testing, some are procured and then airlifted to Germany. Once the cars reach, they undergo multiple tests, and based on the points of each test, we get the safety rating.

Once these tests start in India, the entire process will become more affordable, paving the way for more cars to be assessed for safety. The report further suggests that the introduction of an India-specific NCAP will increase the localization degree of safety components.

The report suggests that Global NCAP has sufficient funds for crash testing Indian cars till 2025.

This news comes after the recently concluded safety crash tests, where the Honda Jazz, City, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite, all secured a 4-star rating. With these, India now has over 15 cars on sale with four and five stars for safety. Overall, 50 cars in the country have been tested by the Global NCAP under the Safer Cars For India programme.

Recently, at a press conference, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari confirmed the development of Bharat NCAP safety rating stars. India-specific crash tests are being planned, which would be based on the lines of the global and Euro NCAP tests. The government plans to make six airbags and three-point seat belts for all front-facing seats as standard across all cars.

