Published On Feb 16, 2022 05:31 PM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno 2022

There will be total six colour options on offer

To be available in Nexa Blue, Pearl Arctic White, Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, Luxe Beige, and Splendid Silver colours.

The new colours include beige,red, grey, and silver.

To sport a 90PS 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with 5-speed manual and AMT options.

The new Baleno features six airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, a 360-degree camera, and heads-up display.

Launch on February 23.

In another exclusive, we can now confirm that the 2022 Maruti Baleno will be available in six colour options. The choices will include Nexa Blue, Pearl Arctic White, Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, Luxe Beige, and Splendid Silver.

The blue and white colours have been carried forward from the pre-facelift model.The red, grey, and silver options have been retained but the facelifted model will get different shades. The new model’s grey and silver colours look darker while the red looks lighter than the pre-facelift model.

The Luxe Beige is the brand new colour for the 2022 Baleno. Interestingly, a similar colour was available with the first version of the Ertiga and the second-gen Wagon R.

The Baleno will be available in six trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta (O), Alpha, and Alpha (O).

In our previous exclusive report, we confirmed that the new Baleno will feature cruise control, rear AC vents, rear fast-charging USB ports (regular and C-type), and LED fog lamps. Maruti has teased the Baleno several times, confirming features such as LED projector headlights and DRLs, heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Its safety features will include six airbags, ESP (electronic stability programme), and hill hold assist.

The new Baleno will get a 90PS 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with 5-speed manual and AMT options. Here’s our exclusive story on its fuel economy figures.

The facelifted model will attract a premium over the current Baleno’s prices, which range from Rs 6.14 lakh to Rs 9.66 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue to rival the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo.

Read More on : Maruti Baleno on road price