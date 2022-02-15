Published On Feb 15, 2022 05:43 PM By Rohit for Renault Kiger

However, while the footwell area was deemed ‘stable’, the body shell was rated ‘unstable’

The Kiger got four stars for adult occupant protection, with 12.34 points out of 17.

Two stars for child occupant protection, scoring 21.05 points out of 49.

Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors are offered as standard.

Top variants get two more airbags and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

The Global NCAP, in a series of updates, has released the Renault Kiger’s crash test rating. The sub-4m SUV has scored an impressive 4 stars, which will possibly allay potential buyers’ safety concerns.

The Kiger got 4 stars for adult occupant protection, scoring 12.34 points out of 17. The head and neck of both front-seat occupants got ‘good’ protection. Also, while protection to the driver’s chest was labelled ‘marginal’, the same was ‘adequate’ for the co-driver. Their knees received ‘marginal’ protection, while that for the co-driver’s right knee was rated ‘good’.

The driver’s tibias and co-driver’s right tibia got ‘adequate’ protection, while cover for the latter’s left tibia was adjudged ‘good’. Moreover, while its body shell was rated ‘unstable’, the footwell area was found to be ‘stable’.

However, the Kiger didn't fare as well for child occupant protection, scoring 2 stars only (with 21.05 points out of 49). The child seat for the 3-year-old dummy was facing forward but could not prevent forward jerking of the head while also offering 'poor' protection to the chest. On the other hand, the child seat for the one-and-a-half-year-old dummy was facing rearward, and it provided 'good' protection to the head. However, the safety cover for the chest was adjudged as 'weak'.

Commenting on this achievement, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “Safety is of paramount importance for Renault and all our products meet and exceed the requisite safety standards set by Indian Regulatory Authorities. KIGER combines the best Renault has to offer: our expertise in innovative cars and in-depth knowledge of customer needs. Renault KIGER has been well accepted by the customers with the strong value proposition that it offers in terms of distinctive design, smart features, and performance. This is a proud moment for Renault in India, as KIGER was developed and produced in India, for Indian customers first, before we took it to the world. The 4-Star rating by GNCAP reiterates our commitment to bringing technologically advanced products which are safe yet trendy.”

“Our GNCAP achievements on both KIGER and TRIBER are a testament to our strong commitment towards offering products that can deliver the highest global standards of safety, accessible to Indian customers,” he added.

Renault has equipped the Kiger with up to four airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, seatbelt pretensioners and load limiters, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

The SUV gets two petrol engines: 1-litre naturally aspirated and a 1-litre turbo-petrol unit. There’s a standard 5-speed manual, along with an optional AMT (with the 1-litre engine) and a 5-speed CVT (1-litre turbo-petrol).

Renault has priced the Kiger from Rs 5.79 lakh to Rs 10.22 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It goes up against the Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and Kia Sonet.

