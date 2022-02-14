Modified On Feb 14, 2022 02:15 PM By Tarun for Jeep Meridian

It will rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, and Mahindra Alturas G4

Jeep Meridian to debut in India soon.

Already on sale in Brazil as Commander.

Styling is a mix of the Compass and the new Grand Cherokee, interior similar to the former

To feature the Compass’ 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, fully digital instrument panel, seven airbags, and powered front seats.

Could also feature ADAS with adaptive cruise control, park assist, and automatic emergency braking.

Petrol and diesel engines on the cards

Jeep India has announced the three-row Meridian SUV for 2022. The manufacturer has also released a new video teaser showcasing the SUV in camouflage, being tested through all types of Indian terrains. It debuted in Brazil late last year and is already on sale with the name Commander.

While we can’t see too much skin in this video, the front profile looks similar to the Compass. For instance, the Meridian’s LED DRLs and headlamps look a straight pick from the Compass’ top-spec S variant.

The Meridian will basically be the Commander SUV underneath but with minor changes. The alloy wheels and LED tail lamps are identical to the Brazilian-spec model.

The Jeep Commander is available in a seven-seater configuration, and we’re expecting the same for the Indian model as well. Here are the Commander’s dimensions for reference:

Jeep Commander Jeep Compass Difference Length 4769mm 4405mm +364mm Width 1859mm 1818mm +41mm Height 1682mm 1640mm +42mm Wheelbase 2794mm 2636mm +158mm

The cabin will be identical to the Compass, as seen with the Commander. It is expected to feature a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, inbuilt Alexa support, a powered tailgate, power-adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and seven airbags.

The Jeep Meridian is expected to feature ADAS (advanced driving assistance system) with automatic braking, blind spot and cross traffic detection, adaptive cruise control, and park assist. The Brazilian-spec model features it and also, some of the Meridian’s rivals get it here.

Jeep is expected to offer the Meridian with the Compass’ 2-litre diesel engine and the Wrangler’s 2-litre turbo-petrol (both retuned). It should come with 2WD/4WD configurations. Being a Jeep, it will also get the off-road aid and Terrain modes (Sand/Mud, Snow and Auto).

The upcoming Jeep three-row SUV could be priced from around Rs 30 lakh onwards. It will rival the Skoda Kodiaq, Mahindra Alturas G4 , Toyota Fortuner, and MG Gloster.