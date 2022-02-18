Published On Feb 18, 2022 05:05 PM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno 2022

The hatchback will get many segment-first features such as a 360-degree camera and heads-up display

Many details about the new Maruti Baleno have been revealed ahead of its launch and now we have some more. The variant-wise features of the 2022 Baleno have been leaked ahead of its launch in the coming days.

The Baleno will be offered with a single engine only: a 90PS 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with 5-speed manual and AMT. It will be available in six trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta (O), Alpha, and Alpha (O) trims. Here’s a detailed look at what each variant has to offer:

Sigma

Exterior Interior Entertainment Comfort and Convenience Safety Highlights Projector halogen headlamps

LED tail lamps

Boot spoiler

Body coloured bumpers - - All power windows with driver side auto up/down

Central locking

Keyless entry

Automatic AC

Rear defogger

Gear shift indicator

Tilt power steering Reverse parking sensors

ABS with EBD

Dual front airbags

Brake assist

The Baleno’s base variant will be surprisingly well-equipped in some aspects. Some of the highlight features include projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, and automatic AC. Do note, it’s only getting a manual transmission as standard.

Delta

Here’s what it offers over the Sigma variant:

Exterior Interior Entertainment Comfort and Convenience Safety Highlights ORVM-mounted turn indicators

Body coloured door handles and ORVMs

Wheel covers

Grille with chrome finish Rear parcel shelf 7-inch Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Four speakers Steering-mounted audio controls

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Phone-connected navigation ESP with hill hold assist (AGS variants only)

The one-above-base Delta variant gains many features such as wheel covers, a touchscreen infotainment system, and electrically operated ORVMs. From this variant onwards, Maruti also offers the choice of the 5-speed AMT (AGS), which will get ESP and hill hold assist as standard.

Zeta

Here’s what is gains over the Delta variant:

Exterior Interior Entertainment Comfort and Convenience Safety Highlights Automatic LED projector headlamps

16-inch alloy wheels

Chrome detailing for the door handles Front center sliding armrest

60:40 rear split seats

4.2-inch color TFT display for the instrument cluster

Rear adjustable headrest

Front footwell lamp 7-inch Smartplay Pro touchscreen infotainment

Advanced voice assist

OTA system upgrades

2 tweeters Connected car technology with remote operation

Alexa connect

Rear fast charging USB port

Driver’s seat height adjustment

Telescopic steering wheel

Push button engine start/stop

Rear wiper with washer 6 airbags

Rear view camera

Now this variant looks like a value-for-money package. The mid-spec Zeta gains automatic LED projector lights, alloy wheels, connected car technology with remote operation, integrated Alexa connect, and six airbags.

We currently don’t have details about the newly added Zeta(O) variant.

Alpha

Here’s what it gains over the Zeta variant:

Exterior Interior Entertainment Comfort and Convenience Safety Highlights 16-inch dual-tone alloys

LED fog lamps

LED DRLs

UV cut glass Leather-wrapped steering wheel 9-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment

Arkamys-tuned sound system Heads up display

Cruise control

Auto-folding ORVMs

Auto-dimming IRVMs 360-degree camera

Maruti has expectedly reserved the new Baleno’s segment-first features to the top-end variant, i.e., the heads-up display and a 360-degree camera. It also gains LED fog lamps, 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment, and cruise control.

Once we get the prices on February 23, we’ll be able to assess the value proposition of each variant. So, stay tuned for our detailed price analysis of the new Maruti Baleno post its official launch.