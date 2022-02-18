HomeNew CarsNews2022 Maruti Baleno: The Complete Variant-wise Features List

2022 Maruti Baleno: The Complete Variant-wise Features List

Published On Feb 18, 2022 05:05 PM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno 2022

The hatchback will get many segment-first features such as a 360-degree camera and heads-up display

2022 maruti baleno

Many details about the new Maruti Baleno have been revealed ahead of its launch and now we have some more. The variant-wise features of the 2022 Baleno have been leaked ahead of its launch in the coming days. 

The Baleno will be offered with a single engine only: a 90PS 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with 5-speed manual and AMT. It will be available in six trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta (O), Alpha, and Alpha (O) trims. Here’s a detailed look at what each variant has to offer:

Sigma

2022 maruti baleno
2022 maruti baleno

 

Exterior

Interior

Entertainment

Comfort and Convenience

Safety
 

Highlights

  • Projector halogen headlamps

  • LED tail lamps

  • Boot spoiler

  • Body coloured bumpers

-

-

  • All power windows with driver side auto up/down

  • Central locking

  • Keyless entry

  • Automatic AC

  • Rear defogger

  • Gear shift indicator

  • Tilt power steering

  • Reverse parking sensors

  • ABS with EBD

  • Dual front airbags

  • Brake assist

The Baleno’s base variant will be surprisingly well-equipped in some aspects. Some of the highlight features include projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, and automatic AC. Do note, it’s only getting a manual transmission as standard. 

Delta

2022 maruti baleno
2022 maruti baleno

Here’s what it offers over the Sigma variant:

 

Exterior

Interior

Entertainment

Comfort and Convenience

Safety
 

Highlights

  • ORVM-mounted turn indicators

  • Body coloured door handles and ORVMs

  • Wheel covers

  • Grille with chrome finish

  • Rear parcel shelf

  • 7-inch Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Four speakers

  • Steering-mounted audio controls

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Phone-connected navigation

  • ESP with hill hold assist (AGS variants only)

The one-above-base Delta variant gains many features such as wheel covers, a touchscreen infotainment system, and electrically operated ORVMs. From this variant onwards, Maruti also offers the choice of the 5-speed AMT (AGS), which will get ESP and hill hold assist as standard. 

Zeta

2022 maruti baleno
2022 maruti baleno

Here’s what is gains over the Delta variant: 

 

Exterior

Interior

Entertainment

Comfort and Convenience

Safety
 

Highlights

  • Automatic LED projector headlamps

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Chrome detailing for the door handles

  • Front center sliding armrest

  • 60:40 rear split seats

  • 4.2-inch color TFT display for the instrument cluster

  • Rear adjustable headrest

  • Front footwell lamp

  • 7-inch Smartplay Pro touchscreen infotainment

  • Advanced voice assist

  • OTA system upgrades

  • 2 tweeters

  • Connected car technology with remote operation

  • Alexa connect

  • Rear fast charging USB port

  • Driver’s seat height adjustment

  • Telescopic steering wheel

  • Push button engine start/stop

  • Rear wiper with washer

  • 6 airbags

  • Rear view camera

Now this variant looks like a value-for-money package. The mid-spec Zeta gains automatic LED projector lights, alloy wheels, connected car technology with remote operation, integrated Alexa connect, and six airbags. 

We currently don’t have details about the newly added Zeta(O) variant.

Alpha

2022 maruti baleno

Here’s what it gains over the Zeta variant: 

 

Exterior

Interior

Entertainment

Comfort and Convenience

Safety
 

Highlights

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloys

  • LED fog lamps

  • LED DRLs

  • UV cut glass

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • 9-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment 

  • Arkamys-tuned sound system

  • Heads up display

  • Cruise control

  • Auto-folding ORVMs

  • Auto-dimming IRVMs

  • 360-degree camera

Maruti has expectedly reserved the new Baleno’s segment-first features to the top-end variant, i.e., the heads-up display and a 360-degree camera. It also gains LED fog lamps, 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment, and cruise control. 

Once we get the prices on February 23, we’ll be able to assess the value proposition of each variant. So, stay tuned for our detailed price analysis of the new Maruti Baleno post its official launch. 

