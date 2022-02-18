2022 Maruti Baleno: The Complete Variant-wise Features List
Published On Feb 18, 2022 05:05 PM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno 2022
The hatchback will get many segment-first features such as a 360-degree camera and heads-up display
Many details about the new Maruti Baleno have been revealed ahead of its launch and now we have some more. The variant-wise features of the 2022 Baleno have been leaked ahead of its launch in the coming days.
The Baleno will be offered with a single engine only: a 90PS 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with 5-speed manual and AMT. It will be available in six trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta (O), Alpha, and Alpha (O) trims. Here’s a detailed look at what each variant has to offer:
Sigma
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Entertainment
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Safety
|
Highlights
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
The Baleno’s base variant will be surprisingly well-equipped in some aspects. Some of the highlight features include projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, and automatic AC. Do note, it’s only getting a manual transmission as standard.
Delta
Here’s what it offers over the Sigma variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Entertainment
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Safety
|
Highlights
|
|
|
|
|
The one-above-base Delta variant gains many features such as wheel covers, a touchscreen infotainment system, and electrically operated ORVMs. From this variant onwards, Maruti also offers the choice of the 5-speed AMT (AGS), which will get ESP and hill hold assist as standard.
Zeta
Here’s what is gains over the Delta variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Entertainment
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Safety
|
Highlights
|
|
|
|
|
Now this variant looks like a value-for-money package. The mid-spec Zeta gains automatic LED projector lights, alloy wheels, connected car technology with remote operation, integrated Alexa connect, and six airbags.
We currently don’t have details about the newly added Zeta(O) variant.
Alpha
Here’s what it gains over the Zeta variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Entertainment
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Safety
|
Highlights
|
|
|
|
|
Maruti has expectedly reserved the new Baleno’s segment-first features to the top-end variant, i.e., the heads-up display and a 360-degree camera. It also gains LED fog lamps, 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment, and cruise control.
Once we get the prices on February 23, we’ll be able to assess the value proposition of each variant. So, stay tuned for our detailed price analysis of the new Maruti Baleno post its official launch.
0 out of 0 found this helpful