Modified On Feb 16, 2022 01:11 PM By Rohit for Maruti Baleno 2022

The AMT gearbox, which will replace the previously offered CVT unit, will be offered for the first time. This downgrade will make the automatic option more accessible

The mileage figures for the MT and AMT versions stand at 22.35kmpl and 22.94kmpl, respectively.

Maruti claimed fuel efficiency of 23.87kmpl and 19.56kmpl for the previous MT and CVT versions respectively.

Both the facelifted Baleno and Glanza will only be powered by the 90PS 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine.

Expected to be priced from Rs 6.5 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom) onwards.

Maruti is set to launch the facelifted Baleno in the coming days and it will be followed up with the updated Toyota Glanza in March. With the facelift, both hatchbacks are poised to get a host of upgrades and it includes an AMT gearbox option, a first for the duo. Moreover, we even exclusively managed to get our hands on the fuel efficiency figures of the two.

The facelifted Baleno will continue to be sold in six trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta (O), Alpha, and Alpha (O). However, instead of the previously offered CVT automatic, Maruti has chosen to now provide the hatchback with a more affordable 5-speed AMT automatic gearbox. The new automatic transmission will be offered on all trims save for the base-spec Sigma. Both hatchbacks will get the 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine (90PS/113Nm) with idle-engine start/stop. A 5-speed MT will come as standard. The previous 83PS 1.2-litre petrol, CVT as well as the mild-hybrid option have been dropped this time around.

The Baleno MT will return 22.35kmpl while its AMT counterpart has an ARAI-claimed mileage of 22.94kmpl. The updated Glanza’s efficiency figures will be the same as well as they are badge engineered. The mileage figures of the previous MT and CVT versions of the Baleno stood at 23.87kmpl and 19.56kmpl, respectively. The introduction of the AMT gearbox has led to an increase in the fuel efficiency of the hatchback with the automatic transmission. The 1.52kmpl drop in the manual’s efficiency is certainly due to the missing mild-hybrid tech.

On the features front, both models will get a couple of segment-firsts including a 360-degree camera and a heads-up display. Other equipment on offer will include a new 9-inch touchscreen unit, connected car tech (telematics), and cruise control. They will also share the same safety kit which will include up to six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and electronic stability programme with hill-hold assist (to be limited to the AMT variants).

Maruti is expected to price the 2022 Baleno from Rs 6.5 lakh while the updated Toyota hatchback could be priced from Rs 7.5 lakh onwards (both ex-showroom). The two will continue to compete with the Honda Jazz, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, and Tata Altroz.

