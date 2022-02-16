Modified On Feb 16, 2022 11:03 AM By Tarun for Maruti Wagon R

The updated tall-boy hatch will see some minor cosmetic changes and feature additions

Exterior styling to be largely unchanged, save for a tweaked grille, the bigger alloys, and new dual-tone paint schemes.

Cabin could get new upholstery, idle start-stop function, and hill hold assist for AMT.

No changes expected in the engine bay.

Expected to demand a small premium over the current prices.

The facelifted Maruti Wagon R has been spied for the first time. The hatchback is a part of Maruti’s upcoming eight launches for the year. Going by our earlier report, we are expecting the facelifted Wagon R to go on sale later this month.

Going by the spy video, the 2022 Wagon R gets minimalistic styling tweaks. It’s seen with a slightly tweaked grille, bigger blacked-out alloy wheels (possibly Celerio’s 15-inchers) and a new Red dual-tone shade with a blacked-out roof. The headlamp and tail lamp design and bumpers seem identical to the pre-facelift (outgoing) model.

Inside the cabin, the 2022 Wagon R could see some refreshments in the form of new upholstery. Feature additions could include engine idle start-stop and hill hold assist (only for the AMT variants). The existing set of features including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted audio/phone controls, and electrically operated ORVMs will be continued.

The facelifted Wagon R should continue with the same engine and transmission options. It’s offered with 68PS 1-litre and 83PS 1.2-litre petrol engines, both paired with 5-speed manual and AMT units. It will continue with an optional CNG kit with the 1-litre engine, as earlier.

The updates are expected to attract a small premium over the current prices, which range from Rs 5.18 lakh to Rs 6.58 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue to rival the likes of the Tata Tiago, Maruti Celerio and Hyundai Santro.

