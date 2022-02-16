HomeNew CarsNewsFacelifted Maruti Wagon R Spotted Ahead Of February Launch
English | हिंदी

Facelifted Maruti Wagon R Spotted Ahead Of February Launch

Modified On Feb 16, 2022 11:03 AM By Tarun for Maruti Wagon R

  • 14924 Views
  • Write a comment

The updated tall-boy hatch will see some minor cosmetic changes and feature additions

2022 Maruti Wagon R

  • Exterior styling to be largely unchanged, save for a tweaked grille, the bigger alloys, and new dual-tone paint schemes. 

  • Cabin could get new upholstery, idle start-stop function, and hill hold assist for AMT. 

  • No changes expected in the engine bay. 

  • Expected to demand a small premium over the current prices. 

The facelifted Maruti Wagon R has been spied for the first time. The hatchback is a part of Maruti’s upcoming eight launches for the year. Going by our earlier report, we are expecting the facelifted Wagon R to go on sale later this month. 

2022 Maruti Wagon R

Going by the spy video, the 2022 Wagon R gets minimalistic styling tweaks. It’s seen with a slightly tweaked grille, bigger blacked-out alloy wheels (possibly Celerio’s 15-inchers) and a new Red dual-tone shade with a blacked-out roof. The headlamp and tail lamp design and bumpers seem identical to the pre-facelift (outgoing) model. 

Inside the cabin, the 2022 Wagon R could see some refreshments in the form of new upholstery. Feature additions could include engine idle start-stop and hill hold assist (only for the AMT variants). The existing set of features including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted audio/phone controls, and electrically operated ORVMs will be continued. 

2022 Maruti Wagon R

The facelifted Wagon R should continue with the same engine and transmission options. It’s offered with 68PS 1-litre and 83PS 1.2-litre petrol engines, both paired with 5-speed manual and AMT units. It will continue with an optional CNG kit with the 1-litre engine, as earlier. 

The updates are expected to attract a small premium over the current prices, which range from Rs 5.18 lakh to Rs 6.58 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue to rival the likes of the Tata Tiago, Maruti Celerio and Hyundai Santro.

Source

Read More on : Wagon R AMT

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Wagon R

1 comment
1
B
bapi pushilal
Feb 16, 2022 4:17:48 PM

Is turn indicator on orvm and will consumer get allow wheel?

Read More...
    Reply
    Write a Reply
    Read Full News
    Big Saving !!
    Save upto 8% ! Find best deals on Used Maruti Cars
    View Used Maruti Wagon R In New Delhi

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    *Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
    • Trending
    • Recent

    Trending Hatchback

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    • Citroen C3
      Citroen C3
      Rs.5.50 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Mar 2022
    • MG 3
      MG 3
      Rs.6.00 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Jul 2022
    • Renault Zoe
      Renault Zoe
      Rs.8.00 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Mar 2022
    • Maruti Alto 2022
      Maruti Alto 2022
      Rs.3.50 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Oct 2022
    • Renault K-ZE
      Renault K-ZE
      Rs.10.00 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Mar 2022
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars
    *Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
    space Image
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience