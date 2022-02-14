Modified On Feb 14, 2022 04:08 PM By Rohit for Toyota Glanza 2022

Although partially draped in a black cover, its LED DRLs and revised fascia were some of the elements which set it apart from the facelifted Baleno

Expected exterior changes include a revised front grille, tweaked bumpers, and updated LED lighting.

The 2022 Glanza could gain features such as a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, and up to six airbags.

To be powered by the 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with idle engine start/stop.

Expected to be priced from Rs 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Maruti Baleno will soon be launched in a facelifted format. Following this, Toyota is also preparing an updated Glanza, and the facelifted hatchback was spied recently for the first time.

While the spied model did have a fair bit of black cover, it did give away a few details. Firstly, you can make out the single strip LED DRL as opposed to the three-bit unit on the facelifted Baleno. The slatted grille pattern is also recognisable on closer inspection, while there are C-shaped chrome surrounds for the revised fog lamp housings.

Although the existing model only has badge and grille differences over the previous version of the Maruti hatchback, the facelifted Glanza will have more distinctive styling as we had reported recently. The updated Glanza was seen with a completely different front bumper than the facelifted Baleno. Another variation between the two will be the slatted grille for the Glanza while Maruti has opted for a honeycomb pattern for its updated hatchback.

Facelifted Maruti Baleno

On the sides, it was seen with a slightly revised alloy wheel design. However, the highlight was the presence of a wing mirror-mounted camera, suggesting the 2022 Glanza will likely get a 360-degree camera. While the rear wasn’t clicked in detail, we do expect it to have a lot in common with the incoming updated Baleno.

Speaking of features, Toyota could equip the premium hatchback with a similar features list as the updated Baleno. This includes a new 9-inch touchscreen system, connected car tech, a wireless phone charger, and a heads-up display. Safety kit could include up to six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and rear parking sensors.

The facelifted Glanza will be powered by the latest version of the 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with the idle engine start/stop tech. While a 5-speed MT will be available as standard, the facelifted Glanza will also reportedly be offered with an optional 5-speed AMT.

We expect the facelifted Glanza to be priced from Rs 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Toyota will launch the updated hatchback in March. It will continue to take on the Volkswagen Polo, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and Honda Jazz.

