Modified On Feb 16, 2022 02:59 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Virtus

The Virtus, Skoda Slavia’s VW counterpart, is gonna be bigger, more powerful and premium than the Vento

Global unveiling on March 8 and price announcement to follow soon.

To share its underpinnings and engines with the Slavia sedan but will get its own distinct exterior and interior styling.

To be powered by 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines with manual and automatic transmissions.

Expected to feature a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, and up to six airbags.

Volkswagen is going to unveil its new sedan on March 8, followed by its launch soon (possibly May). It’s likely to be called ‘Virtus’ and will replace the decade-old Vento sedan. Basically, it is the sedan version of the new Polo, which is yet to be launched in the country.

The new VW sedan will share its underpinnings and engines with the Skoda Slavia. While they will be the same car underneath, the VW sedan will have its distinct and unique styling. The styling differences will be similar as seen with the Kushaq and Taigun.

The engines and transmissions will be borrowed from the Slavia, Kushaq, and Taigun. The options will include 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. A 6-speed manual will be standard, while the optional transmissions are a 6-speed automatic (1-litre) and a 7-speed DSG (1.5-litre).

The features list will be a mix of the Slavia and Taigun. So, expect the Virtus to feature a sunroof, a digital driver’s display, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech ventilated front seats, rain sensing wipers, up to six airbags, and electronic stability control.

The new Volkswagen sedan (Virtus) is expected to retail from Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). We’ll get an idea of its pricing on February 28 and March 3, when Skoda launches the Slavia. Other rivals of the VW will include the Hyundai Verna , Maruti Suzuki Ciaz , and Honda City .