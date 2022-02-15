Modified On Feb 15, 2022 12:53 PM By Tarun for Kia Carens

This is the fourth Kia model to have been launched in India, and it’s available as both 6- and 7-seaters

Kia Carens priced from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 16.99 lakh

Available in five trims: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus.

Gets 1.5-litre petrol and diesel and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engines, with manual and automatic transmissions.

Features 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, electric sunroof, one-touch electric tumble for second-row seats.

Safety covered by six airbags, ESC, tyre pressure monitoring, hill start/descent assist, and all-wheel disc brakes as standard.

Kia has launched the Carens in India at prices starting from Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Official bookings have been underway since January 14, with the MPV registering nearly 20,000 bookings within a month.

Here are the variant-wise prices:

Variants 1.5-litre petrol-MT 1.5-litre diesel-MT 1.5-litre diesel-AT 1.4-litre turbo-petrol-MT 1.4-litre turbo-petrol-DCT Premium Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh - Rs 10.99 lakh - Prestige Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh - Rs 11.99 lakh - Prestige Plus - Rs 13.49 lakh - Rs 13.49 lakh - Luxury - Rs 14.99 lakh - Rs 14.99 lakh - Luxury Plus (6/7-seater) - Rs 16.19 lakh Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 16.19 lakh Rs 16.99 lakh

The MPV is offered with 6- and 7-seater configurations, depending on the variant. The 6-seater option is limited to the top-spec Luxury Plus variant. The Carens is the first car in its segment to offer one-touch electric tumble down function for second row seats.

Length 4540mm Width 1800mm Height 1708mm Wheelbase 2780mm

The Kia Carens is powered with three engine options and three gearbox options.

Engine 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.4-litre turbo-petrol Power 115PS 115PS 140PS Torque 144Nm 250Nm 242Nm Transmission options 6-speed manual 6-speed manual / 6-speed automatic 6-speed manual / 7-speed DCT Fuel economy 15.7kmpl 21.3kmpl / 18.4kmpl 16.2kmpl / 16.5kmpl

The Kia Carens is one of the most feature-rich cars in its segment. It features LED headlamps, fog lamps, DRLs, and tail lamps, 64-color ambient mood lighting, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, Bose 8-speaker sound system, ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, a digitisted driver’s display, paddle shifters, and cruise control.

Securing passenger safety are six airbags, ESC (electronic stability control), tyre pressure monitoring, hill start assist, downhill brake control, and all wheel disc brakes as standard. Other safety features include a rear parking camera, automatic headlamps and wipers, and front parking sensors.

The Kia Carens rivals the Maruti Ertiga, XL6 and the Mahindra Marazzo.

