HomeNew CarsNewsThree-row Kia Carens MPV Goes On Sale In India At Rs 8.99 Lakh
English | हिंदी

Three-row Kia Carens MPV Goes On Sale In India At Rs 8.99 Lakh

Modified On Feb 15, 2022 12:53 PM By Tarun for Kia Carens

  • 48812 Views
  • Write a comment

This is the fourth Kia model to have been launched in India, and it’s available as both 6- and 7-seaters

Kia Carens

  • Kia Carens priced from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 16.99 lakh

  • Available in five trims: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. 

  • Gets 1.5-litre petrol and diesel and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engines, with manual and automatic transmissions. 

  • Features 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, electric sunroof, one-touch electric tumble for second-row seats.  

  • Safety covered by six airbags, ESC, tyre pressure monitoring, hill start/descent assist, and all-wheel disc brakes as standard.

Kia has launched the Carens in India at prices starting from Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Official bookings have been underway since January 14, with the MPV registering nearly 20,000 bookings within a month.  

Kia Carens

It’s available in five trims: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. 

Here are the variant-wise prices:

Variants

1.5-litre petrol-MT

1.5-litre diesel-MT

1.5-litre diesel-AT

1.4-litre turbo-petrol-MT

1.4-litre turbo-petrol-DCT

Premium

Rs 8.99 lakh

Rs 10.99 lakh

-

Rs 10.99 lakh

-

Prestige

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 11.99 lakh

-

Rs 11.99 lakh

-

Prestige Plus

-

Rs 13.49 lakh

-

Rs 13.49 lakh

-

Luxury

-

Rs 14.99 lakh

-

Rs 14.99 lakh

-

Luxury Plus (6/7-seater)

-

Rs 16.19 lakh

Rs 16.99 lakh

Rs 16.19 lakh

Rs 16.99 lakh

The MPV is offered with 6- and 7-seater configurations, depending on the variant. The 6-seater option is limited to the top-spec Luxury Plus variant. The Carens is the first car in its segment to offer one-touch electric tumble down function for second row seats. 

Kia Carens

Length

4540mm

Width

1800mm

Height

1708mm

Wheelbase

2780mm

The Kia Carens is powered with three engine options and three gearbox options. 

Engine

1.5-litre petrol

1.5-litre diesel

1.4-litre turbo-petrol

Power

115PS

115PS

140PS

Torque

144Nm

250Nm

242Nm

Transmission options

6-speed manual

6-speed manual / 6-speed automatic

6-speed manual / 7-speed DCT

Fuel economy

15.7kmpl

21.3kmpl / 18.4kmpl

16.2kmpl / 16.5kmpl

The Kia Carens is one of the most feature-rich cars in its segment. It features LED headlamps, fog lamps, DRLs, and tail lamps, 64-color ambient mood lighting, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, Bose 8-speaker sound system, ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, a digitisted driver’s display, paddle shifters, and cruise control. 

Kia Carens

Securing passenger safety are six airbags, ESC (electronic stability control), tyre pressure monitoring, hill start assist, downhill brake control, and all wheel disc brakes as standard. Other safety features include a rear parking camera, automatic headlamps and wipers, and front parking sensors. 

The Kia Carens rivals the Maruti Ertiga, XL6 and the Mahindra Marazzo.

Read More on : Carens on road price

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

6 out of 6 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Kia Carens

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Muv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience