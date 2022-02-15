Three-row Kia Carens MPV Goes On Sale In India At Rs 8.99 Lakh
Modified On Feb 15, 2022 12:53 PM By Tarun for Kia Carens
This is the fourth Kia model to have been launched in India, and it’s available as both 6- and 7-seaters
-
Kia Carens priced from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 16.99 lakh
-
Available in five trims: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus.
-
Gets 1.5-litre petrol and diesel and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engines, with manual and automatic transmissions.
-
Features 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, electric sunroof, one-touch electric tumble for second-row seats.
-
Safety covered by six airbags, ESC, tyre pressure monitoring, hill start/descent assist, and all-wheel disc brakes as standard.
Kia has launched the Carens in India at prices starting from Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Official bookings have been underway since January 14, with the MPV registering nearly 20,000 bookings within a month.
It’s available in five trims: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus.
Here are the variant-wise prices:
|
Variants
|
1.5-litre petrol-MT
|
1.5-litre diesel-MT
|
1.5-litre diesel-AT
|
1.4-litre turbo-petrol-MT
|
1.4-litre turbo-petrol-DCT
|
Premium
|
Rs 8.99 lakh
|
Rs 10.99 lakh
|
-
|
Rs 10.99 lakh
|
-
|
Prestige
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
-
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
-
|
Prestige Plus
|
-
|
Rs 13.49 lakh
|
-
|
Rs 13.49 lakh
|
-
|
Luxury
|
-
|
Rs 14.99 lakh
|
-
|
Rs 14.99 lakh
|
-
|
Luxury Plus (6/7-seater)
|
-
|
Rs 16.19 lakh
|
Rs 16.99 lakh
|
Rs 16.19 lakh
|
Rs 16.99 lakh
The MPV is offered with 6- and 7-seater configurations, depending on the variant. The 6-seater option is limited to the top-spec Luxury Plus variant. The Carens is the first car in its segment to offer one-touch electric tumble down function for second row seats.
|
Length
|
4540mm
|
Width
|
1800mm
|
Height
|
1708mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2780mm
The Kia Carens is powered with three engine options and three gearbox options.
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
1.4-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
115PS
|
115PS
|
140PS
|
Torque
|
144Nm
|
250Nm
|
242Nm
|
Transmission options
|
6-speed manual
|
6-speed manual / 6-speed automatic
|
6-speed manual / 7-speed DCT
|
Fuel economy
|
15.7kmpl
|
21.3kmpl / 18.4kmpl
|
16.2kmpl / 16.5kmpl
The Kia Carens is one of the most feature-rich cars in its segment. It features LED headlamps, fog lamps, DRLs, and tail lamps, 64-color ambient mood lighting, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, Bose 8-speaker sound system, ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, a digitisted driver’s display, paddle shifters, and cruise control.
Securing passenger safety are six airbags, ESC (electronic stability control), tyre pressure monitoring, hill start assist, downhill brake control, and all wheel disc brakes as standard. Other safety features include a rear parking camera, automatic headlamps and wipers, and front parking sensors.
The Kia Carens rivals the Maruti Ertiga, XL6 and the Mahindra Marazzo.
Read More on : Carens on road price
- Renew Kia Carens Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
6 out of 6 found this helpful