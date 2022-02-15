Published On Feb 15, 2022 06:06 PM By Sonny for Nissan Magnite

It only scored two stars in terms of child occupant safety

Base-spec Magnite was subjected to a front offset test at 64kmph by Global NCAP.

It scored four stars in adult safety, two stars in child safety, and was ranked ‘stable’ in terms of bodyshell integrity.

The Magnite gets dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and ABS as standard.

Traction control, stability control and ISOFIX anchorage offered in higher variants.

It scored four stars in the ASEAN NCAP crash tests where the Indonesian Magnite was equipped with ISOFIX and electronic stability control as well.

The India-spec Nissan Magnite has finally been crash tested by Global NCAP. It was the standard variant with just two front airbags and scored four stars in adult safety along with a stable rating for the bodyshell integrity.

The Magnite scored 11.85 out of 17 in terms of adult occupant protection. It offered good protection for the head and neck, and the front passenger’s chest. The driver’s chest protection was rated as weak while the knees showed marginal protection as they could impact against dangerous structures behind the dashboard. The front footwell area was rated stable as well.

Meanwhile, the rear occupant protection fared poorly in comparison scoring 24.88 out of 49. The model tested was not fitted with ISOFIX anchorages and showed poor chest protection for both child seats. The three year-old’s forward-facing seat was unable to prevent excessive forward movement of the head. It also lacks a three-point seatbelt for the rear middle seat.

The higher variants of the Magnite are equipped with ISOFIX anchorage, traction control, hill start assist, and electronic stability control. Its top variants also come with an around view monitor and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The Magnite could get electronic stability control as standard based on a potential new ruling from the Ministry of Roads, Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Nissan’s sub-4m SUV had already secured a four-star safety rating from ASEAN NCAP at the start of 2021. The Indonesian Magnite (exported from India) did get ISOFIX anchorage and electronic stability control as standard. It also offered better protection to the knees of the adult occupants in the front seats. The safety rating was also based on the results of a side impact crash test as part of the ASEAN NCAP.

It is currently priced from Rs 5.76 lakh to Rs 10.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Magnite competes against the likes of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon. The Nexon has a higher overall safety score from Global NCAP and the others offer more airbags than the Magnite.

