2026 Kia Seltos GTX (A) Vs X-Line (A): Which Top-end Variant Is A Better Purchase?

Since its launch in 2019, the Kia Seltos has established itself as a strong contender in the compact SUV segment. The latest generation Seltos builds on that success with a sharper styling, a spacious and more modern cabin, and a host of additional features, while continuing to offer the same set of powertrain options. The 2026 Kia Seltos is available in 10 variants: HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK (O), HTX, HTX (A), GTX, X-Line, GTX (A), and X-Line (A).

The GTX (A) and X-Line (A) are both top-end variants in the Seltos lineup, and they both come fully equipped with a long list of features and advanced tech that make the package more appealing. The major difference lies in their exterior styling and colour schemes.

So, should you stick with the GTX (A), or go for the sportier X-Line (A)? Take a closer look to find out:

2026 Kia Seltos GTX (A) Vs X-Line (A): Price

Variant Naturally Aspirated Petrol Turbo Petrol Diesel MT CVT iMT DCT MT AT Kia Seltos GTX (A) — Rs 19.51 lakh — Rs 19.99 lakh — Rs 19.99 lakh Kia Seltos X-Line (A) — Rs 19.51 lakh — Rs 19.99 lakh — Rs 19.99 lakh

All prices ex-showroom, pan India

Interestingly, both variants cost the same and have the same set of features, technology, and safety on board.

If everything is the same, then one must surely wonder why there are two separate variants? Let’s find out how the X-Line (A) differs from the GTX (A) variant:

Take a look at this story for the detailed pricing of all Seltos variants.

2026 Kia Seltos GTX (A) vs X-Line (A): Exterior

Being top-spec trims, both the GTX (A) and X-Line (A) variants come packed with premium styling touches.

Starting with the fascia, both variants house LED projector headlights, LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators, along with a front grille finished in dark gunmetal. The front bumper carries a sporty design with body-colour inserts and thick body cladding finished in gloss black. The skid plate on the GTX (A) variant comes finished in a dark gunmetal scheme, while the same carries a high glossy-black finish on the X-Line (A) variant, which is the only difference upfront.

From the side, both variants continue to show similarity in their design highlights with glossy black body cladding, automatic flush-type door handles, gloss black-finished roof rails and ORVMs, mud flaps, and 18-inch alloy wheels. In terms of differences, the GTX (A) variant gets body coloured side door accents and Neon brake callipers. Whereas the X-Line (A) variant houses a side door garnish with dark gunmetal accents and gets the 18-inch alloy wheels finished in black colour.

At the rear, both variants come equipped with connected LED taillights integrated onto the flat and sporty tailgate. They also get a sporty bumper that houses body coloured inserts and gloss black body cladding. An integrated rear spoiler and a shark fin antenna further enhance the overall appeal. The only difference at the rear comes in the form of the finish of the skid plate, which gets a dark gunmetal finish on the GTX (A) variant, and a high glossy-black finish on the X-Line (A) variant.

Colour Options! The 2026 Kia Seltos is available with 12 different colour options, all of which are available with the GTX (A) variant. The X-Line (A) variant, however, is available with only 2 colour options. To know more about the colour options, you can read this story.

2026 Kia Seltos GTX (A) vs X-Line (A): Interior

Moving inside the cabin, both the GTX (A) and X-Line (A) variants sport a very similar dashboard layout with premium materials and a dual-screen setup. What’s different here is the overall colour scheme of the cabin, with the X-Line having a sportier theme.

The GTX (A) variant offers a Smoky Black and White cabin theme with White accents and leatherette upholstery. Whereas the X-Line (A) variant gets a dual-tone Smoky Black and Hunter Green cabin theme with Satin Metal accents and leatherette upholstery. A black roof lining, wide mesh-type adjustable headrests for the front seats, dual-tone Black and White three-spoke steering wheel, and soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door pads can be seen inside the cabin of both variants.

Apart from the cabin theme differences, both variants offer features like a panoramic sunroof, a front centre armrest with storage, a rear centre armrest, rear AC vents, LED personal lamps, rear window sunshades, and a 60:40 split-folding rear seat with recline function and a rear parcel shelf.

2026 Kia Seltos GTX (A) vs X-Line (A): Features

In terms of features, both variants in comparison offer a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8-speaker premium BOSE sound system, dual-zone auto AC with a 5-inch touchscreen control panel, ventilated front seats, a 10-way powered driver's seat with power lumbar adjustment and relaxation position, memory saving for the driver’s seat and ORVMs, auto-adjustment of the ORVMs on reverse, 64-colour ambient lighting, a wireless smartphone charger, smart key with proximity unlock function, push-button start/stop, connected car tech, and sporty alloy pedals.

For a more detailed look at features offered across each variant, you can read this story.

2026 Kia Seltos GTX (A) vs X-Line (A): Safety

Being the top trims, both the GTX (A) and X-Line (A) variants come fully equipped with 6 airbags, Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) suite, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), brake assist, hill-start assist, all-wheel disc brakes, a 360-degree parking camera with blind-view monitor, front and rear parking sensors, an electric parking brake with auto-hold, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), paddle shifters, automatic headlights, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, auto-dimming IRVM, drive and traction modes, a rear wiper and defogger, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, speed-sensing and impact-sensing auto door locking/unlocking, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and seat belt reminder for all seats.

2026 Kia Seltos GTX (A) vs X-Line (A): Powertrain

The Kia Seltos can be had with three different engine options, comprising a naturally aspirated petrol, a turbo petrol, and a diesel engine, all of which are also available in both the variants in comparison here. However, it must be noted that both the GTX (A) and X-Line (A) variants are offered with automatic transmission only across all three engines.

Here’s a detailed look at the powertrain specifications of the Seltos:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel No. of Cylinders 4 4 4 Power (PS) 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque (Nm) 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / CVT 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

MT - Manual Transmission, AT - Automatic Transmission (Torque Converter), CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic), iMT - Clutchless Manual Transmission, DCT - Dual clutch transmission (automatic)

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

CarDekho Says…

The GTX (A) and the X-Line (A) are both top-of-the-line variants in the Seltos lineup, and both have a lot to offer. The long list of features is the same in both variants, and they also carry the same price tag. No matter which variant you pick, you will not miss out on any features on board. The only differences are the interior colour schemes and some exterior styling enhancements.

In conclusion, the final choice comes down to a personal perspective of what styling highlights one prefers. If you’re looking for an overall elegant package and also want a colour other than black, you should get the GTX (A) variant, while for buyers who love all-black exteriors, you would surely love the X-Line (A) variant of the Seltos and would definitely pick it over the former option.