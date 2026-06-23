2026 Kia Seltos X-Line A Variant Explained: Is The Fully Loaded Version Worth The Extra Money?

Kia introduced the 2026 Seltos facelift with a refreshed design, larger size, more features and a revised variant lineup. Among the top-spec versions, the X-Line A sits right at the top and combines the sporty styling of the X-Line with additional premium features and safety equipment.

Based on the GTX A variant, the X-Line A is positioned as the most loaded and sportiest Seltos variant currently available. While it carries the same exclusive styling elements as the regular X-Line, it adds extra safety and convenience features that make it a more complete package.

In this report, we take a closer look at everything the Kia Seltos X-Line A variant offers:

Kia Seltos X-Line A: Exterior

While the overall design language remains similar to the lower variants, the X-Line A gets several exclusive design touches that separate it from the rest of the Seltos lineup. At the front, it gets gloss-finished skid plates instead of the silver units seen on lower variants. The darker treatment gives the SUV a more sporty and stealthy look. It also gets automatic LED headlamps with a welcome function, giving the front profile a premium look.

From the side, the highlight remains the 18-inch black alloy wheels, which replace the dual-tone alloys seen on GTX variants. The SUV also gets dark-finished side door garnishes and ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators. For a premium effect, it gets flush-fitting door handles.

The X-Line A is available in the exclusive Xclusive Matte Graphite paint shade, which is limited to this sporty trim. Buyers can also choose the Aurora Black Pearl colour option. At the rear, the design remains identical to the X-Line, featuring connected LED tail lamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, and a gloss-finished skid plate.

Do Note: While the matte paint shade looks unique and premium, it does require more maintenance as dust and scratches can become more noticeable compared to regular paint finishes.

While there are no design differences compared to the regular X-Line variant, the X-Line A has distinctive styling compared to other variants. You can also check out our detailed comparison between the GTX A and X-Line A variants in this report.

Kia Seltos X-Line A: Interior

The cabin of the X-Line A continues the sporty theme seen on the exterior, and complements it very well.

Unlike the GTX variants that feature a black-and-white interior theme, the X-Line A gets an exclusive black-and-green dual-tone cabin. The darker layout gives it a more premium and driver-focused feel, while the all-black steering wheel and darker finishes add to the sporty appeal.

The major difference from the X-Line is the display layout. The X-Line sports a larger 12.3-inch digital driver display, which gives the SUV a more premium look. The dashboard layout remains similar to the GTX variants, and you get soft-touch materials, premium trims, leatherette upholstery, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The panoramic sunroof further enhances the sense of space and premium quotient inside the cabin.

Practicality remains unchanged, with multiple storage areas, front and rear armrests, cup holders, charging ports, and a well-organised cabin layout. We also like the fact that Kia has retained physical buttons for frequently used functions, making everyday usability easier.

Overall, the X-Line A offers the same premium cabin experience as the GTX A while adding a more exclusive colour theme and sporty character.

Kia Seltos X-Line A: Features

Since the X-Line A is the top-spec variant, it is the most feature-loaded variant in the Seltos lineup and one of the most loaded compact SUV options in the segment. The top variant gets features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a Bose 8-speaker sound system, a 5-inch climate control display, and connected car technology.

In terms of feel-good and convenience features, you get a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, cruise control, and push-button start/stop. The X-Line A features powered driver's seat along with memory function for both the driver's seat and ORVMs, driver-side welcome retract function, and auto-reverse ORVMs. As mentioned above, it gets a 12.3-inch digital driver display over the X-Line variant.

If you want to take a look at the variant-wise features, then here’s a detailed report.

Kia Seltos X-Line A: Safety

The safety package offered with the X-Line A is slightly different from the X-Line variant. It includes six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Over the X-Line, it adds Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and side parking sensors. The base trim comes with plenty of standard safety features. You can check out this report for a closer look at the entry-level trim. And, if you want a few extra convenience features, here’s a look at the one-above-base variant.

Kia Seltos X-Line A: Powertrain

The X-Line A gets all engine options of the Seltos, but not all gearbox options. It mainly comes with automatic gearbox options. Here’s a look at the available powertrain options:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm

DCT- dual clutch transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission, CVT- Continuously variable transmission

The HTK variant is one of the few well-rounded variants to come with all three engine options, and here’s a detailed look at the variant. The HTK (O) is another well-specced variant in the lineup.

Kia Seltos X-Line A: Price & Rivals

The Kia Seltos X-Line A is not only based on the GTX A trim, but is also priced similarly. Prices range from Rs 19.49 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the selected powertrain. Want to check out the variant-wise prices? Head over to our detailed report.

The Seltos rivals SUVs such as thei ncluding Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, and Renault Duster. If you are on a lower budget, then here’s a look at the HTX variant in detail. The HTX A trim adds a few extras over the HTX, and here’s all you need to know about the near top-spec variant.

CarDekho Says…

The Kia Seltos X-Line A is the most complete version of the sportiest Seltos variant. It brings together the exclusive exterior styling, premium cabin theme, full feature list, and additional safety technology that many buyers expect from a top-spec SUV. In simple words, it provides everything that you would need from a variant at this price point.

The biggest reason to choose the X-Line A over the regular X-Line is the added safety equipment, especially the Level-2 ADAS and 360-degree camera. These features make a noticeable difference for buyers who spend a lot of time driving on highways. However, if you are mainly buying the Seltos for its looks and premium feel, the regular X-Line already delivers most of that experience. The X-Line A is worth considering if you want the absolute best-equipped version of the Seltos. You can take a detailed look at the X-Line variant in this report.