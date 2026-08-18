Skoda Brings 50 More Octavia RS' To India

In the recent Skoda launch event, they dropped a surprise announcement for the die-hard Skoda fans in India. Skoda is bringing 50 more units of the Octavia RS to India by the festive season. This means you could get yourself a brand new Octavia RS for yourself by Diwali.

The Return Of The Pops And Bangs

While announcing the new Slavia and the arrival of the new Superb, Skoda also announced that they are bringing more Octavia RS’ to India. How many? 50 units. This doesn’t sound like much. However, this is will satisfy 50 more enthusiasts in the country who have been yearning for a proper, attainable sporty car who lost the opportunity to get the previous batches of the Octavia RS and even the Golf GTI.

If you’re among the ones who are serious about getting yourself an Octavia RS as well, contact your nearby Skoda dealership and make sure to secure one for yourself immediately.

Skoda Octavia RS Overview

The Octavia RS is based on the standard Octavia available in global markets. While we don’t get the regular sedan here in India anymore, the RS has been available in batches for the last couple of years.

The Octavia RS has a purposeful sporty look which does tell that this is no ordinary family car. While this can seat 5 people, it is for the young-minded people who want to rip through the streets and make the exhaust do pops and bangs.

The twin-pod LED headlamps with the striking LED DRLs are unique in design and are instantly distinctive as the RS. The side profile carries the typical sedan shape but is low-slung and has a streamlined design typical to Skodas.

The rear end of the Octavia RS has the swooped-back design and the C-shaped LED tail lamps on either side. The highlights here are the dual exhausts, which make the iconic sounds of the downshifts, the subtle lip spoiler and the blacked-out ‘Skoda’ lettering on the tailgate.

Features And Safety

The Octavia RS being a modern sports sedan, is also packed with a decent amount of features. They include: 12.9-inch floating touchscreen information display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, heated and powered front seats, a wireless charger and a 12-speaker Canton sound system.

Safety package includes 10 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.

Powertrain

The Octavia RS comes with a 2-litre turbo petrol engine mated to a dual-clutch automatic gearbox, which Skoda calls DSG. Powertrain specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol TSI Power 265 PS Torque 370 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 6.4 seconds Top Speed 250 kmph (limited)

DCT - Dual-Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Price And Rivals

The Octavia RS is currently priced at Rs 49.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

When it comes to rivals, the Octavia RS is in a class of its own. Neither do any manufacturers sell this class of car, nor do any sell sports cars in this price segment.

CarDekho Says…

The Octavia RS has a strong cult following in India since the early 2000s. Since then, we’ve had multiple generations of the RS in India, but in limited numbers. Skoda has been determined to satisfy the needs of the enthusiast segment in India, and it does show that there are enough Indians who want these enthusiast cars and are ready to pay for them. This, in turn, helps the brand image of Skoda in India, making the them more aspirational even in the long-term.