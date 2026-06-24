Kia Seltos GTX A Vs X-Line Variant Compared: Is It Worth Upgrading To The X-Line?

Kia brought in the second-generation of Seltos earlier this year with completely new styling, a long list of features and varied powertrain choices. The Seltos has been popular amongst a lot of buyers who are looking for a feature-packed package, and both the GTX A and X-Line become compelling choices in the range. But, which one should you pick? Let’s find out in this comparison:

Exterior

The Kia Seltos GTX A and X-line both have a similar front-end with the LED headlamps,DRLs and LED turn indicators integrated in them, a bold new grille finished in gloss-black also remains common across both trims. However, the bumper is what differentiates the two, with the X-Line getting a black finish for the skid plate and black surrounds for the foglamps, while the GTX A gets more contrast with a silver skid plate and body-coloured surrounds.

Looking at the side profile, both variants get similar design elements such as automatic flush-fit door handles, smoked silver roof accents and glossy black wheel arch cladding. The most noticeable difference is in the alloy wheels where the GTX A gets dual-tone 18-inch alloys with green brake calipers, while the X-line gets cleaner all-black 18-inch units with grey brake calipers. Another key difference here is that the X-Line gets gloss black accents below the doors, while the GTX A gets body-coloured treatment for them.

At the rear, both of them have near-identical design with connected LED taillamps taking centre stage. You also have the Kia logo on the bootlid in center, shark-fin antenna and an integrated roof spoiler. The difference here comes down to the bumper with the GTX A having the same silver finished skid plate as the front and X-Line having gloss black skid plate. Another way to distinguish them is the fact that the GTX A trim gets body-coloured inserts to house reflectors, while they come finished in black with the X-Line.

Colour Options

The Seltos is offered in 12 different shades with this new generation, most of which are available with the GTX A trim. The GTX A trim gets 9 colours to choose from which includes Morning Haze, Magma Red, Frost Blue, Pewter Olive, Ivory Silver Gloss, Imperial Blue, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey and Glacier White Pearl.

The X-Line, on the other hand, gets an exclusive Matte Graphite shade in addition to the Aurora Black Pearl shade. For a closer look at the variant-wise colour split of the Seltos, check out this story.

Interior

Inside, the GTX A has a bright black and white dual tone interior theme which goes around the dashboard, leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and the seat upholstery. This combination gives it a premium and airy feel for the cabin.

The X-Line, however, gets a black and sage green dual-tone cabin theme for the dashboard and seat upholstery.. It also gets an all-black steering wheel. Both get leatherette upholstery for the seats, soft touch plastics around the dash and trinity display that is introduced in this second generation of Seltos.

Features & Safety

The Seltos comes equipped with a lot of features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with connected car tech, 5-inch climate control touchscreen display, 8-speaker Bose sound system, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat with memory function and a panoramic sunroof. These features are included in both variants.

Coming towards safety aspect, the GTX A line differentiates itself with the Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) tech which includes adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, blind spot monitoring and detection, forward collision warning, forward collision avoidance, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert and avoidance assist, automatic high beam assist.

Other common safety tech includes 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, 6-airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill start assist, all-wheel disc brakes and three point seatbelts for all the seats.

Do note:The X-Line variant has a slightly smaller 12-inch segmented LCD digital driver’s display as compared to 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display on the GTX A model.

Powertrain

The Kia Seltos comes with a variety of powertrain options to choose from, so you have a combination for every kind of driver. The Seltos comes with three different engines which includes a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine.

The GTX A is available in automatic gearbox option while the X-Line is offered in both manual and automatic gearboxes. Here’s a detailed specification of the Seltos’s powertrain:

Parameter Kia Seltos Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission 6-speed MT / CVT 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-Speed AT Power (PS) 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque (Nm) 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm

*MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission, iMT- Clutchless Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission

Price & Rivals

The GTX A variant starts at Rs 19.51 lakh and goes up to Rs 20 lakh while the X-Line variant starts at Rs 18.41 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.81 lakh. The Seltos rivals Hyundai Creta, its platform sibling, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Tata Sierra, Honda Elevate, Renault Duster and the upcoming Nissan Tekton for this segment.

CarDekho Says...

In all consideration, the GTX A line has a premium and luxury vibe with silver inserts on the exterior, dual tone alloys and black and white interiors which make the already spacious cabin look bigger. While the X-Line is for those who want a little dark theme with all black exterior and black and green dual-tone interior which still is on a darker side to continue with black theme.

The GTX A has additional safety tech with ADAS and gets only automatic option and the X-line which is based on the GTX variant does not add the ADAS pack but has a lot more other features.