Booking The 2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift: Step-By-Step Guide And Waiting Periods

Skoda has just unveiled the Slavia facelift for the 2026 model year. While they haven’t announced the pricing yet, bookings have officially opened for the 2026 Slavia.

This facelift is the most significant update the sedan has received since its launch in 2022. The facelift brings refreshed styling and a more tech-laden cabin. And, as seen on the Kushaq facelift, a brand-new 8-speed automatic transmission for the 1-litre TSI engine.

If you’re looking to get yourself the Czech sedan, here is a complete guide to the booking process, expected delivery timelines, and key considerations before finalising a purchase.

How To Book The 2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift

Skoda India offers two ways to book the Slavia facelift: through its official online portal or by visiting an authorised dealership. The booking amount is set at Rs 15,000 regardless of the chosen method.

For those who prefer the convenience of an online process, the booking can be completed from home. The steps are straightforward:

Visit the official Skoda India booking website.

Enter personal details including name, mobile number, and email address.

A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the registered mobile number for verification.

Select the 2026 Slavia facelift, followed by the preferred variant, engine-transmission combination, and exterior colour.

Choose the most convenient dealership for handling the delivery and subsequent formalities.

Fill in the remaining customer information as required.

Proceed to pay the booking amount of Rs 15,000 to confirm the reservation.

Once you pay the booking amount, the chosen dealership will contact you to guide you through the next stages. This includes handling all necessary documentation, discussing available finance and insurance options, providing an estimated delivery timeline, and managing the rest of the purchase process. If needed, the dealer will also provide assistance with loan eligibility and EMI calculations.

Alternatively, you can go to the nearby Skoda showroom and book the car once you have check it out in person and are happy with the new Slavia. It also provides an opportunity to discuss introductory offers and confirm variant availability directly with the sales team before committing to a booking.

Delivery Timeline

Deliveries of the new Slavia should commence once the prices are announced. Due to it being a new model, there can be a waiting period of two weeks, but it can be available much sooner as well, depending on the dealer’s stock and availability.

If you’re looking for the base variant of the Slavia, it may be available a little later since manufacturers typically give preference for the higher variants during early production. However, to get a better picture of availability, contact your nearby Skoda dealer to discuss the variant and colours you like of the Slavia.

2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift: Overview

The 2026 Slavia facelift is the biggest update it has gotten since its release in 2022. In the meantime, it has received several silent updates to its features and colour options. However, with this update, Skoda has included a few segment-first features that were also introduced in the Kushaq facelift earlier this year.

In the exterior, the highlight update is the connected LED DRL, which has a dotted design running through the grille. The Slavia facelift gets a new bumper which houses new LED fog lamps and a neatly integrated chrome strip which matches with the connected DRLs well. While the face doesn’t get a comprehensive refresh, it is good enough to tell the facelift apart in typical Skoda fashion. The side profile is identical to the outgoing model but for the new 5-spoke 16-inch alloy wheels, which look edgier and goes well with the overall design. The rear profile as well is largely similar but gets a minor design tweak to the LED tail lamp and the addition of an accent trim on the bootlid with ‘Skoda’ branding.

Inside the cabin, the dashboard is largely familiar, but the driver is greeted by a new, larger 10.25-inch driver’s display. The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment gets an updated user interface and Google-powered AI assistant. Other highlighting features of the Slavia include ventilated front seats, massaging rear seats, a single-pane sunroof, connected car technology and automatic climate control.

On the safety front, a major addition is a new 360-degree camera. This complements an already robust safety suite that includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability Control (ESC), ISOFIX child-seat anchors, and front and rear parking sensors.

The powertrain options remain the same two turbo-petrol engines. They include a 1-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol. However, what’s new with the facelift is the 8-speed automatic available with the 1-litre engine. The powertrain specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT 7-speed DCT

MT - Manual Transmission / AT - Automatic Transmission / DCT - Dual-Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Rivals

The Slavia facelift is expected to be priced from Rs 11 lakh ex-showroom onwards. The Slavia goes against the Volkswagen Virtus, Honda City and the Hyundai Verna.

CarDekho Says...

The updated Skoda Slavia bring an updated air of classiness thanks to the updated styling which is quintessentially Skoda. This in some angles can also be described as a mini Skoda Superb. For those looking for a sedan in India with good road presence, mature styling and commendable ground clearance, the Slavia is probably the top pick.

While the sedan segment today is down to just four models, it does include decent options with modern creature comforts. The introduction of the new 8-speed gearbox for the 1-litre will also improve drivability in the city as well as improve fuel economy.

Will you consider the new Skoda Slavia thanks to the updated first-in-class features? Let us know in the comments.