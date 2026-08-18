2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift Variant-wise Colour Options Explained

Skoda has unveiled the 2026 Slavia facelift, bringing a refreshed design, an upgraded automatic gearbox for the 1-litre engine, and a host of new features. The Czech automaker has also expanded the sedan's colour palette to ten shades, adding more personality to its design. The updated Slavia is available in six broad variants: Classic, Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte Carlo.

Choosing the right variant is only half the battle; picking a colour that reflects your style is just as important. This guide breaks down the variant-wise colour options for the new Skoda Slavia to help you make the right call.

Colour Options

The 2026 Skoda Slavia facelift comes in 10 exterior paint options, which are detailed in images below:

Arctic Silver (NEW)

Cappuccino Beige (NEW)

Shimla Green

Steel Grey

Carbon Steel

Candy White

Cherry Red

Deep Black

Lava Blue

Opinion: From the new Slavia’s colour palette, our favourite is the Arctic Silver shade which gets a unique light blue-ish finish. The Monte Carlo, on the other hand, looks best in its all-black avatar in the Deep Black hue.

Variant-wise Colour Options

Here's a detailed breakdown of which colours are available on which variants:

Colour Classic Classic Plus Signature Sportline Prestige Monte Carlo Arctic Silver ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Cappuccino Beige ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅* Shimla Green ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅* Steel Grey ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅* Brilliant Silver ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ * Candy White ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ * Carbon Steel ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Cherry Red ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ * Deep Black ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Lava Blue ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

*Dual-tone colour scheme with black roof

The base Classic trim of the new Slavia can be configured in four colour options only.

The two new Silver and Beige colours can be had from the mid-spec Signature trims.

Interestingly, the Arctic Silver hue cannot be had in the sporty Monte Carlo variant, and all colours except the Deep Black and Lava Blue get dual-tone paint schemes.

The Monte Carlo variant further adds blacked-out bits such as alloy wheels, grille and smoked headlamps, an all-black interior and red brake calipers and accents on the front grille.

If you want quicker delivery, we suggest opting for colours except the Cappuccino Beige shade, whose deliveries will only start in December this year.

Features And Safety

The Slavia facelift receives a substantial upgrade in its feature list with the inclusion of an updated 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and rear massaging seats. Other features are carried over such as 6-way powered and ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control and a single-pane sunroof.

Safety is boosted with the inclusion of a 360-degree camera. It is also equipped with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, hill hold assist (HHA), front and rear parking sensors and an electronic differential lock (EDL). It has previously scored 5-stars in the Global NCAP crash tests.

Powertrain Options

The facelifted Slavia remains powered by 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines as the outgoing version, although you now get a new 8-speed AT replacing the 6-speed unit on the smaller engine. Here are the detailed specifications of the new Slavia:

Engine 1-litre TSI Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre TSI Turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT (NEW) 7-speed DSG

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), DSG- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Launch Date, Expected Price And Rivals

The 2026 Skoda Slavia facelift is expected to be priced from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda has not announced a launch date, but is a full price reveal is likely to take place early next month.

It rivals sedans like the Hyundai Verna, Honda City and the Volkswagen Virtus which is also slated to be facelifted later this year.

CarDekho Says...

The new colours do real work for the Slavia's appeal, the Arctic Silver shade in particular. That deep metallic shade accentuates the sedan's European design lines without tipping into loud territory. For the Monte Carlo specifically, the Shimla Green dual-tone with the contrasting black roof, black alloy wheels, and red brake calipers is the most coherent visual package in the lineup..

For buyers who prefer a timeless look or care about long-term resale, Carbon Steel and Deep Black remain the safe, clean picks. But if you want the sedan to feel special on your own driveway, the Cherry Red and Lava Blue shades will also do the trick.

Which colour would you pick on the Slavia? Let us know in the comments below!