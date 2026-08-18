2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift Variant-wise Powertrain Options Explained

Skoda India has unveiled the 2026 Slavia facelift with refreshed styling, added features, and a new 8-speed torque converter automatic for the 1-litre TSI engine. The facelifted sedan will be available in 6 variants: Classic, Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte Carlo.

However, not all variants are available with all powertrain combinations. So let’s take a look at the sedan’s detailed variant-wise split to determine which variant-powertrain option is the perfect one for you:

Powertrain Options

Just like its SUV sibling, the Kushaq, which received a facelift last year, the Slavia also remains powered by the same 1-litre and 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engines. However, there is a new 8-speed automatic transmission that replaces the older 6-speed unit from the outgoing car. Here are the updated sedan’s specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/8-speed AT (NEW) 7-speed DCT

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Now, let’s see how each variant stacks up in terms of the powertrain combinations offered:

Variant-wise Powertrain Split

Skoda has spread these engine and gearbox combinations across its six-variant lineup to match different budgets and customer needs. Powertrain availability shifts as the variants climb.

Variant 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI MT AT DCT Classic ✅ ❌ ❌ Classic Plus ✅ ✅ ❌ Signature ✅ ✅ ❌ Sportline ✅ ✅ ❌ Prestige ✅ ✅ ✅ Monte Carlo ❌ ✅ ✅

The base Classic variant is only available with the smaller engine and manual transmission.

For the more powerful engine, you will have to opt for the top-spec Prestige and Monte Carlo trims.

The sportier Monte Carlo variant can be had with automatic gearboxes only, and manual enthusiasts will have to settle for the Prestige trim instead.

Features And Safety

This facelift brings about a few added features for the Slavia’s equipment list such as an updated 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and rear massaging seats.

Its safety quotient is boosted with the inclusion of a 360-degree camera and front parking sensors, while retaining features such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist (HHA) and rear parking sensors. The Slavia previously scored 5-stars in the Global NCAP crash tests.

Launch Date, Expected Price And Rivals

Skoda is likely to launch the new Slavia sometime early next month. It is likely to be priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). For more details on the new Slavia, check out this story.

The Slavia competes mainly against:

Volkswagen Virtus: Platform sibling to the Virtus, which shares the same turbo-petrolI engines. Design preference and minor feature differences separate the two.

Hyundai Verna: A strong competitor in turbo-petrol guise. Its 1.5-litre engine puts out 160 PS, paired with a 7-speed DCT. Level 2 ADAS and an extensive feature list back it up.

Honda City: A segment benchmark with a refined 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a comfortable cabin. Buyers focused on fuel efficiency get the strong-hybrid powertrain as an alternative.

CarDekho Says...

Skoda's 2026 Slavia facelift keeps what worked: solid build quality, refined TSI engines, and engaging driving dynamics. Smartest addition? The new 8-speed torque converter automatic paired with the 1-litre TSI. City traffic suits it well, and the smoother, more reliable automatic shifts bring in buyers who had reservations about the DSG option.

Volkswagen has distributed powertrains across variants in a logical way. The 1.0 TSI automatic starts from Classic Plus trim, widening its reach. Keeping the 1.5-litre TSI exclusive to Prestige and Monte Carlo keeps it aspirational. Urban buyers get the 1-litre TSI AT; driving enthusiasts get the 1.5-litre TSI DCT, one of the sharper setups in the segment.

Within the lineup, the Prestige 1.5 TSI DSG variant looks like a sweet spot. It pairs the more powerful engine and quick-shifting DSG with a full set of comfort and technology features. No Monte Carlo aesthetics, just the performance and premium comfort. Buyers who want top-tier everyday usability without the sporty trim have a clear option here.