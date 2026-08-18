2026 Skoda Superb Unveiled In India; Now Back With TDI Diesel Power!
The Superb is all set to return to India, and with a diesel in tow too!
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In a surprise announcement today, Skoda has unveiled the India-bound fourth-generation Superb. Revealed alongside the updated 2026 Skoda Slavia facelift sedan, the new Superb will also mark the brand’s return to diesel power. Its only closest rival is the Toyota Camry. Right now, Skoda is taking Expression Of Interest (EOI) from potential customers and deliveries will begin by June 2027. Here’s all we know about the new Superb:
Exterior
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Like its siblings, the new Superb employs a restrained design language that has come to define the brand in India.
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Up front, there is a massive ‘butterfly’ grille with chrome surround, a wide lower air dam and large LED dual projector headlamps. Air vents are also present on either side of the bumper for better aerodynamics.
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In profile, it gets elongated and low roofline, a pronounced crease running across its length and 18-inch silver alloy wheels.
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The rear-end styling consists of wraparound LED taillamps, ‘SKODA’ lettering on the bootlid and a minimalistic bumper with silver accents at the bottom.
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Dimensions:
Length: 4912 mm, Width: 1849 mm, Height: 1511 mm
Interior
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Inside, the Superb gets a dual tone Cognac and Black cabin theme.
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If you’ve been inside the Kodiaq, the dashboard will look quite familiar with its swooping design, floating infotainment screen and the two-spoke steering wheel.
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Below it, you have three rotary dials to control the AC and ventilated seats. The centre dial is also multi functional as it can operate the infotainment and drive modes.
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The gear selector is placed on the steering column, and the result is a centre console with concealed storage, front centre armrest and a wireless phone charger.
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Rear occupants get dedicated AC vents and two USB Type-C charging ports.
Features & Safety
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The Superb comes equipped with three-zone climate control, 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 13-speaker Canton sound system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charger, powered, ventilated, massaging and heated front seats and a powered tailgate.
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For safety, the sedan is equipped with Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), 10 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, 360-degree camera, hill hold assist (HHA) and front and rear parking sensors.
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The sedan has also scored 5-stars in the Euro NCAP crash tests.
Powertrain
The new Superb is the first Skoda in more than half a decade to be powered by a diesel engine in India. Here are its detailed specifications:
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Engine
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2-litre diesel TDI
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Power
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148 PS
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Torque
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360 Nm
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Transmission
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7-speed DSG
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Drivetrain
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Front-wheel drive
DSG- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)
Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals
With the car already unveiled, a launch is expected a bit later in the future. The new Superb is expected to be priced at Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom), with deliveries slated to begin in June 2027.
The Skoda Superb will rival the Toyota Camry. It can also be an affordable alternative to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and BMW 3 Series.
What are your thoughts on the new Superb? Let us know in the comments below!