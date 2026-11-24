The Maruti Dzire has been in the Indian market for a very long time and has been the go-to choice for buyers wanting a sub-4m compact sedan. The current model has prices starting from Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact sedan is offered in four variants, each catering to a different set of buyers with varying feature and powertrain requirements. While the lower trims are designed to focus on value and practicality, the higher variants pack a long list of premium features and modern technology.

The Maruti Dzire is offered in a total of 4 variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. If you want to take a closer look at each variant and the feature distribution, here is a detailed breakdown:

Exterior

Feature LXi VXi ZXi ZXi Plus Projector headlights ✅ (Halogen) ✅ (Halogen) ✅ (LED) ✅ (LED) LED DRLs ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ LED fog lights ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ORVM with LED turn indicators ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ 3D LED taillights ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Shark-fin antenna ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wheels 14-inch steel rims 14-inch steel rims with wheel cover 15-inch all-black alloy wheels 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Body coloured door handles and ORVMs ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front grille with chrome finish ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Boot lip spoiler ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Chrome trunk lid garnish ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Belt line garnish Black Black Chrome Chrome

The base LXi variant misses out on exterior features like body coloured door handles and ORVMs, a front grille with chrome finish, ORVMs with LED turn indicators, and a chrome trunk lid garnish. It also rides on basic 14-inch steel rims.

Features like projector headlights, LED taillights, a boot lip spoiler, and a shark fin antenna are offered across all variants.

The ZXi and ZXi Plus variants boast LED reflector headlights with DRLs, 15-inch alloy wheels, and chrome belt line garnish. LED fog lights remain exclusive to the top-spec ZXi Plus variant.

The mid-spec VXi variant has a good balance of styling equipment.

To have a closer look at the Maruti Dzire, check out our detailed image gallery.

Interior

Feature LXi VXi ZXi ZXi Plus Cabin theme Dual-tone Black and Beige Dual-tone Black and Beige Dual-tone Black and Beige Dual-tone Black and Beige Seat upholstery Fabric Fabric Fabric Fabric Dashboard ornament finish ❌ ✅ (satin silver) ✅ (satin silver + wood) ✅ (satin silver + wood) Satin accents on console and door trims ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ 3-spoke steering wheel with controls ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Steering wheel satin garnish ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Tilt adjustment for steering wheel ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Leather-wrapped steering wheel ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Front footwell illumination ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Chrome finish on AC vents ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Chrome finish on inside door handles ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable driver seat ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Adjustable rear seat headrests ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front centre armrest with storage ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ Rear centre armrest with cupholders ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Boot storage illumination lamp ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Bottle holders on all doors ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The LXi variant has a very basic cabin package, missing out on some of the essentials.

A basic amenity kit comprising steering-mounted controls, an adjustable driver’s seat, adjustable rear seat headrests, a rear centre armrest with cupholders, a boot lamp, and chrome finish on the inside door handles is available from the VXi variant onwards.

All variants offer a dual-tone cabin theme with fabric seat upholstery, with the top-spec ZXi and ZXi Plus trims boasting a satin silver + wooden insert on the dashboard and satin accents on centre console, and door trims.

Premium touches like a leather-wrapped steering wheel and front footwell illumination are exclusively offered on the ZXi Plus variant.

None of the variants get a front centre armrest with storage.

Comfort And Convenience Features

Feature LXi VXi ZXi ZXi Plus Keyless entry ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Push-button start ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Automatic headlights ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Electric sunroof ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Cruise control ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Climate control Manual Manual Automatic Automatic Digital air conditioner with panel illumination ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear AC vents ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wireless phone charger ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Front sun visors with vanity mirror on co-driver side ✅ (without mirror) ✅ ✅ ✅ Central locking ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Power windows ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Driver-side one-touch up/down power window operation ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electromagnetic trunk opening ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear fast-charging USB Type-A and Type-C with phone pocket ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ USB Type-A port (1x front) ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ 12V power socket (front) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The standard list of features includes keyless entry, central locking, power windows, electromagnetic trunk opening, and a 12V power socket.

The equipment list on the base LXi variant may not appeal to the masses, as it does not get any of the convenience or feel-good features.

Convenience features, like electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, rear AC vents, front sun visors with a vanity mirror on the co-driver's side, and front and rear USB charging ports, are available from the VXi variant.

The ZXi variant strikes a perfect balance between price and equipment by offering additional features like automatic AC, push-button start, automatic headlights, and a wireless phone charger.

The premium amenities such as an electric sunroof and cruise control are reserved for the top-spec ZXi Plus variant.

Infotainment

Feature LXi VXi ZXi ZXi Plus Infotainment system ❌ ✅ (7-inch) ✅ (7-inch) ✅ (9-inch) Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ On-board voice assistant ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Speedometer with tachometer and MID ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ (with coloured MID) Sound system ❌ 4 speakers 4 speakers + 2 tweeters Arkamys audio with 4 speakers + 2 tweeters Steering wheel-mounted controls ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Connected car tech ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅

The base-spec LXi variant continues to feel bare-bones as it does not get an infotainment system and built-in speakers, which is disappointing.

The VXi and ZXi variants come with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a voice assistant, and 4 built-in speakers.

The ZXi variant additionally adds 2 tweeters and connected car features to the package.

A larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a premium Arkamys sound system with 4 speakers and 2 tweeters are offered on the top-spec ZXi Plus variant.

All variants get a speedometer with tachometer and MID, but the ZXi Plus variant additionally offers a coloured MID.

Safety

Feature LXi VXi ZXi ZXi Plus 360-degree camera ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ 6 airbags ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Manual day/night IRVM ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ABS with EBD ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electronic stability program (ESP) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Hill hold control ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear parking camera ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ Rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front parking sensors ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchorages ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front seat belts with pre-tensioner and force limiter ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 3-point seat belts for all seats ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Speed-sensing auto door lock ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Anti-theft security alarm (shock sensor) ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅

Maruti has ensured a strong baseline of safety across all trims, with equipment such as 6 airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, rear parking sensors, and a rear defogger offered as standard.

The LXi variant misses out on a manually dimming IRVM, which is shocking.

Compared to the VXi trim, the ZXi variant additionally offers a rear parking camera and TPMS.

The 360-degree camera and security alarm with shock sensors are available only on the higher ZXi Plus variant.

Except for a few advanced features, the base LXi variant covers all the essentials.

The Dzire has been rated 5 stars in the Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP crash tests. You can find more details about it here.

Powertrain Options

The Maruti Dzire is offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated 3-cylinder petrol engine. The engine can be had with either a manual or an AMT automatic gearbox, with the option of factory-fitted CNG on both transmission options.

Here are the detailed engine specifications of the Dzire:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Power 83 PS 70 PS (CNG) Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT Fuel efficiency 25.15 kmpl (MT) / 26.13 kmpl (AMT) 35.63 km/kg (MT) / 36.47 km/kg (AMT)

MT- Manual transmission; AMT- Automated manual transmission

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

Price And Rivals

Prices for the Maruti Dzire start at Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base LXi variant, and range up to Rs 9.53 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec ZXi CNG AMT.

The Maruti Dzire competes with the likes of the Honda Amaze, Tata Aeris, and the Hyundai Aura.

CarDekho Says…

The Maruti Dzire has a fairly simple and straightforward variant lineup, but the price differences between the variants mean there is a clear difference in features.

The base LXi variant is best suited to buyers who want a spacious compact sedan experience at the lowest possible price, but are not keen on getting any features. It misses out on major features like an infotainment system, a sound system, a height-adjustable driver’s seat and body-coloured styling elements on the outside. The stretch towards the VXi variant makes more sense for buyers because of its added convenience features and the option of an automatic transmission and a factory-fitted CNG, making it one of the most popular variants.

Maruti is offering plenty of feel-good features like 15-inch alloy wheels, LED projector headlights and DRLs, chrome beltline garnish, a 4-speaker sound system with 2 tweeters, automatic air conditioning, automatic headlights, push-button start, and a wireless charger from the ZXi variant onwards.

However, if you want the Dzire to feel properly loaded, the ZXi Plus variant is worth considering. You get additional features like a sunroof, a 360-degree camera, a large 9-inch touchscreen infotainment, a premium Arkamys 4-speaker, 2-tweeter audio system, cruise control, front footwell lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and LED fog lights, all of which elevate the ownership experience.

Which variant feels like value for money? Let us know in the comments!