Mini has just launched the Cooper SE at Rs 53.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the electric counterpart to the Cooper S and will be the second EV model in the brand's India lineup after the Countryman Electric. The Cooper SE brings a unique EV proposition for those who want a fancy and fun city runabout. Minis are generally rare to see on Indian roads, but the introduction of new models in India gives some hope to see more interesting cars roaming our streets.

Alongside the Cooper SE, Mini has also launched Paul Smith Editions of the Cooper SE, Cooper S, and the Cooper Convertible S. Let's explore all the details you need to know about all the new Minis:

Price

The Cooper SE is priced at Rs 53.90 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Detailed pricing for the Paul Smith Editions is also as follows:

Mini Cooper SE Variant Price (ex-showroom) Cooper SE Rs 53.90 lakh Paul Smith Editions Cooper S Rs 55.75 lakh Cooper SE Rs 56.40 lakh Cooper Convertible Rs 61.50 lakh

The price of the Cooper SE is Rs 9.45 lakh more than the base petrol Cooper S.

Meanwhile, the price for the Paul Smith Edition of the Cooper SE is Rs 2.5 lakh more than the standard Cooper SE.

Design

The Cooper SE looks almost identical to its petrol-powered sibling from a distance and is typically Mini-looking thanks to the round headlamps and cute, compact design.

Up close, the design differences start to unfold: the electric Cooper SE has a closed-off grille finished in piano black. However, it still gets an octagonal accent on the fascia and a lower air dam to cool the electric powertrain.

The signature Mini-style round LED headlamps include the circular LED DRLs as well.

Looking at the side profile, the Cooper SE is also almost indistinguishable from the ICE model.

However, the main difference here is the 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that add to the youthful look of the Cooper SE.

The rear end gets LED tail lamps that have preset customisable detailing.

While there is no connected lighting setup, it gets a gloss-black accent on the tailgate that bears the Cooper S branding and connects the tail lamps on either end.

Other sporty elements include the roof-mounted spoiler, shark-fin antenna and neatly executed black cladding on the lower half of the bumper.

The Paul Smith Editions on the Cooper S, SE and the Convertible include dark green accents on the grille and outside rear-view mirrors (ORVM).

The special edition also adds a new dual-tone alloy wheel design, which also has the green accent on the centre cap with the Paul Smith branding.

Another unique touch to the Paul Smith cars is the small rectangular accent on the roof with the colour stripes reminiscent of the luxury fashion brand legacy of Paul Smith.

Colour Options

The Cooper SE is available in three colour options:

British Racing Green

Chilli Red

Ocean Wave Green

On the other hand, the Paul Smith Editions are available in three shades too:

Inspired White

Statement Grey

Midnight Black

Our Pick: We like the Chilli Red colour for its youthfulness, and it fits the Cooper SE’s spicy character well. On the other hand, the Inspired White colour of the Paul Smith Editions suits the other unique design theme as well.

Interior

Inside the Mini Cooper SE, it retains the quirky and minimalist design theme, like its other siblings.

The floating round 9.45-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the fabric-finished dual-tone dashboard continues to maintain the premium touch.

Other youthful touches include the oval-shaped AC vents and the powertrain and music controls panel below the touchscreen.

The overall feel and space inside are compact and sporty, as expected in a Mini.

The Minis get a low and sporty seating position and are not intended to be the most practical cars out there.

Space for rear seat occupants on the 3-door Cooper SE is not generous, but a medium-sized adult can sit on the backseat for short journeys.

Meanwhile, the Paul Smith Edition cars get a darker black and blue interior colour theme. Unique design touches include the rainbow colours on the strap of the steering wheel and the sporty design patterns on either side of the dashboard.

Interior Colours: On the Cooper SE, the interior colours for the British Racing Green and the Chilli Red include a darker Nightshade Blue colour.

Features And Safety

The Mini Cooper SE gets most modern tech features available on cars today, which include a head-up display, powered front seats with memory, a panoramic glass roof, connected car technology, and adaptive cruise control.

It also includes wireless charging and a premium Harman-Kardon sound system.

Safety systems in the Cooper SE include ABS with EBD, Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), dual airbags, a rear parking camera and front and rear parking sensors.

Safety Rating: The Cooper has scored 5 stars in the Euro NCAP crash tests, further strengthening its safety credentials.

Powertrain

The Mini Cooper SE comes with a 54.2 kWh battery with a single-motor setup. Also, the Cooper S and Cooper Convertible S get a 2-litre turbo petrol with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. Powertrain figures are as follows:

Mini Cooper SE Mini Cooper S Mini Cooper Convertible S Battery Pack 54.2 kWh Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine No. of electric motor(s) 1 Transmission 7-speed DCT 7-speed DCT Power 217 PS Power 204 PS 204 PS Torque 330 Nm Torque 300 Nm 300 Nm Claimed Range (WLTP) 402 km Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 6.6 seconds 6.9 seconds Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 6.7 seconds - - -

FWD - Front Wheel Drive/ DCT - Dual-Clutch Transmission

CarDekho Says…

Mini Coopers have always been niche offerings in India. People who want an expensive city runabout toy which is sporty to drive go for Minis in their coupe or convertible style. However, there are options like the Countryman, which offers better practicality while having the style and appeal of a typical Mini.

The launch of the Cooper SE will add luxury city car options while having the benefits of the instant torque and refinement that are available in EVs. However, interestingly, the Cooper S has a faster claimed acceleration figure compared to the EV by 0.1 seconds.

As for the Paul Smith Editions, it adds a colourful flavour literally to the Mini Cooper palette that makes it look youthful and fashionable for those wanting to stand out. The dark green accents, unique colour palette and the rainbow colour touches on the roof and steering wheel give it the true special edition feel. It also adds to the niche character of the Minis.

All images used above are of the Paul Smith Edition Cooper S and Cooper Convertible S.