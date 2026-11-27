With growing electric car sales and buyers now more interested than ever in EVs, Honda is also aiming to claim its spot with its first made-in-India Alpha electric SUV. In the electric SUV space, which is currently dominated by Mahindra and Tata, the Alpha will play an important role for Honda. Recently, Honda shared design sketches for the exterior and interior of the Alpha and even a teaser, which gave a sneak peek of the front bumper.

Today, the carmaker has released another teaser showcasing the front-end of the electric SUV. So, let’s take a closer look at what we can see through it.

Honda Alpha Teased: What Can Be Seen?

At first glance, the Alpha electric SUV does look a lot like the concept showcased, giving a futuristic feel. It gets a neo-retro look up front, with inverted L-shaped DRLs and a connected LED strip between them.

Taking a closer look at the teaser, we can see it gets LED headlamps, a black panel featuring the new illuminated Honda logo, along with a charging port on the passenger side. It also has a front camera below the logo, hinting at a 360-degree camera setup.

The front bumper comes with squarish inserts with body-coloured elements, while the lower air dam finished in black and has multiple horizontal, and helps channel the air towards the battery, helping to cool down, while optimising the aerodynamics as well.

Overall, the front look of the Alpha electric will surely catch attention, as it is unlike any other electric SUV out there.

More About The Honda Alpha

In previous sightings of the test mules for the Alpha SUV, and with the design sketches which Honda shared recently, we can see that it will get a tall-boy shape. With large stylish-looking alloy wheels and a window line that rakes up at the rear, the SUV will have a unique character to make it stand out on the roads.

Looking at the interior sketch, the cabin features a large infotainment screen up front, a digital cluster, and a new-shaped steering wheel as well. The dashboard will have a dual-tone black and beige theme, giving it a premium feel, and the ambient lighting on the dashboard and the door panels will uplift the cabin experience. The cabin looks spacious and practical as well, with multiple storage spaces, cupholders, and charging ports.

Coming to features, the Alpha will likely have a large infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and other features like a fully digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, multi-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof and powered and ventilated front seats.

For safety, Honda is expected to pack in a lot of equipment such as Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), front and rear parking sensors, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

While the powertrain options on offer are yet to be known, the Alpha is expected to have multiple battery pack options to cater to various kinds of buyers.

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

The Honda EV will debut on December 2, 2026, and will be manufactured at its manufacturing facility in Tapukara, Rajasthan.

The Honda Alpha price is expected to to be around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it to compete against rivals such as Hyundai Creta Electric, MG Windsor EV, Mahindra BE 6, Maruti e Vitara, VinFast VF7, Tata Sierra EV, MG ZS EV, and the Tata Curvv EV.

CarDekho Says..

The latest teaser makes the Honda Alpha look properly distinctive. The squarish headlamp unit and the lit-up logo up front stand out, yet the car still feels like a Honda. We think it could pull in the old Honda loyalists as well as first time buyers who've never considered the brand before.

The design strikes a good middle ground, classy without looking dated, and the modern touches don't feel forced. The cabin could be its real trump card, since Honda's reputation for solid quality and fit and finish should show up there. However, details remain sparse and we are eager to see the production version in flesh when it's revealed next week, so stay tuned to this space for the latest updates on the eSUV.

What do you think about the front look of the Alpha? Let us know in the comments below!

Spy shot image source