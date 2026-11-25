Maruti's tallboy hatchback, the wagon r, is one of the most fuel-efficient cars you can buy in India. Prices start at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the line-up spans two petrol engines and a factory-fitted CNG option. It is one of the most popular cars in India, and its fuel efficiency is one of the reasons why it sells so much. Maruti sells it with several powertrain options, giving buyers more choices. Here is a detailed look at how each combination performs:

Powertrain Options

Engine 1-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol with CNG 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol Power 68 PS 57 PS 90 PS Torque 89 Nm 82 Nm 113 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

MT – Manual Transmission, AMT – Automated Manual Transmission

The 1-litre petrol unit is the one most buyers choose, and it's available right from the base LXi variant.

The larger 1.2-litre mill is Maruti’s popular K-series engine, which has performed its duties in cars like the Swift and Baleno previously, and is noticeably stronger and better suited to highway runs and a full load of passengers.

The CNG loses out on 11 PS and 7 Nm, but will be better if you want even lower running costs. Unlike some rivals, it uses a factory-fitted kit, so the warranty stays intact.

Fuel Efficiency

Engine 1-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol with CNG 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT 5-speed AMT Fuel efficiency* 24.35 kmpl 25.19 kmpl 34.05 km/kg 23.56 kmpl 24.43 kmpl

*ARAI-claimed figures

The 1-litre engine paired with an AMT gearbox is the most efficient petrol Wagon R, at 25.19 kmpl. With the convenience of an automatic, it is a great pick in the budget segment.

The automatic edges out the manual in both engine sizes, when it comes to efficiency.

However, both engines felt much more peppy and engaging to drive in our experience with the manual gearbox.

The 1.2-litre engine is only about 0.8 to 0.9 kmpl behind its 1-litre counterpart, so the extra power costs very little at the pump.

If you occasionally enjoy driving fast, or often travel on highways, then we recommend choosing the 1.2-litre petrol engine.

The CNG variant is where the Wagon R really stands out. At 34.05 km/kg, it is among the most efficient mass-market cars on sale.

Disclaimer: These are not real-world figures, and real-world efficiency will depend on various factors such as traffic, load and AC usage.

About The Maruti Wagon R

The Maruti Wagon R still keeps its tallboy design and continues to offer a roomy cabin that seats five, while offering a generous boot space of about 341 litres in the petrol version. It offers features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, power windows, 4 speakers, steering-mounted controls, and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs.

In terms of safety, it gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and electronic stability control (ESC) as standard. Other safety features include hill hold assist (HHA) (AMT only) and speed sensitive auto door locks.

Maruti also launched a new Wagon R Flex Fuel, at Rs 7.24 lakh earlier this year, that can run on ethanol blends up to E85. However, Maruti hasn't released ARAI efficiency figures for it yet. You can check out its details in this report.

Price & Rivals

The Maruti Wagon R is priced from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom), and the CNG trims cost around Rs 1 lakh more than the equivalent petrol variants. It competes with the Tata Tiago, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Maruti Celerio. Among these, only the Celerio matches it for efficiency.

CarDekho Says…

If low running costs are your priority, the Wagon R is hard to ignore. It may have its shortcomings, especially if you want something a stylish and feature loaded package, but it can be a great car for city use. Both of its engine options are reliable and proven, and won’t let you down for years to come. Whichever engine option you choose, a good level of fuel efficiency is guaranteed.

What do you think of the Wagon R's fuel efficiency figures? Let us know in the comments below!