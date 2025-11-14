Top 10 Affordable CNG Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh! Here Are Their Details And Pricing

The CNG car market is flooded by cars from different automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Hyundai and more

If you’re shopping for a budget-friendly car in India and want the running-cost benefits of a CNG car, you’re in luck as manufacturers now offer plenty of factory CNG options. A big advantage is that CNG cars offer lower ownership costs without forcing you to compromise on features or safety. Below are ten popular, affordable CNG cars that have ex-showroom prices comfortably under Rs 10 lakh in many of their CNG trims.

The list is diverse as we have tried to include cars from different automakers, and we have also provided a quick summary of what makes each one worth considering.

Maruti S-Presso

Price: Rs 4.62 lakh to Rs 5.12 lakh

Starting the list, we have the quirky yet popular Maruti S-Presso, a micro-SUV (taller hatchback) designed for buyers who want efficiency and easy maneuverability. Its key strengths are its higher seating positioning than similarly priced hatchbacks, low purchase cost, and the cost-effectiveness and reliability of Maruti cars. In fact, the Maruti S-Presso is now the most affordable car in India after GST rate cut.

The S-Presso CNG is powered by a 1.0-litre engine that delivers 57 PS and 82.1 Nm of torque in CNG mode. It is available with a 5-speed manual.

Maruti Wagon R

Price: Rs 5.89 lakh to Rs 6.42 lakh

The Wagon R remains a favourite for city buyers who want simple packaging, low maintenance, and excellent resale value. The factory-fitted WagonR CNG is one of the cheapest ways to get into a CNG car, making it a strong contender for first-time buyers.

It gets a 1-litre petrol engine, paired with the CNG kit. The hatchback makes about 57 PS and 82.1 Nm, and is mated to a 5-speed manual.

Tata Tiago

Price: Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 7.82 lakh

Tata’s Tiago delivers a good mix of safety equipment, a solid build, and practical packaging, and its CNG variants are among the most competitively priced in the segment. The Tiago’s CNG offering gives buyers the solid Tata build and features at a very accessible price point, making it ideal for budget-conscious families.

It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission or an AMT transmission. In CNG mode, it delivers 73 PS and 95 Nm. Kudos to Tata for offering an automatic option with the affordable CNG hatchback.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Price: Rs 7.17 lakh to Rs 7.67 lakh

If you want a CNG hatch with a refined driving experience and a smart cabin, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG fits the bill. It brings a more premium-feeling interior than most rivals and offers a relaxed highway driving manner while staying affordable in its CNG trims.

The Grand i10 Nios CNG gets a 1.2-litre petrol unit, and the hatchback makes 69 PS and 95.2 Nm in CNG mode. You get a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

Maruti Swift

Price: Rs 7.45 lakh to Rs 8.39 lakh

The Swift has long been one of India’s most loved hatchbacks for its peppy driver experience and enduring popularity. The factory-fitted CNG Swift keeps the car’s fun-to-drive character while delivering outstanding running economy. It is also a hatchback that you can consider upgrading to from the Wagon R CNG, at a slightly higher price.

The Swift CNG features the new 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, and produces 70 PS and 102 Nm in the CNG mode. It can be had only with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Baleno

Price: Rs 7.7 lakh to Rs 8.6 lakh

If you want a CNG hatchback, but still want a bit of premiumness, then the Maruti Baleno CNG is an option worth considering. The Baleno offers a roomy cabin and a long list of features. The factory-fitted Baleno CNG makes it possible to enjoy the upscale hatchback experience with the lower per-kilometre cost of CNG, and Maruti has priced the Baleno’s CNG trims attractively to stay competitive in the sub Rs 10 lakh bracket.

The Baleno’s CNG version produces an output of 78 PS and 98 Nm, and can be had only with a 5-speed manual.

Maruti Dzire

Price: Rs 8.03 lakh to Rs 9.04 lakh

If you are more interested in sedans, then the Maruti Dzire CNG can be a compelling option. The Dzire CNG is a popular choice for private buyers and fleet operators alike. Being a sedan, it also offers a bit more space inside and a larger boot space.

The Maruti Dzire gets the same 1.2-litre Swift-sourced petrol engine that puts out 70 PS and 102 Nm in the CNG mode. You get a 5-speed manual gearbox as the only transmission option.

Hyundai Exter

Price: Rs 6.87 lakh to Rs 8.77 lakh

Hyundai’s Exter brings SUV-inspired styling to the compact segment and is available with a factory CNG option in several trims. The Exter CNG offers a desirable mix of equipment (connectivity, safety kit) and space, and its CNG trims are priced to attract budget SUV shoppers looking to cut running costs without moving to a smaller hatch. With dual-cylinder technology, there is no compromise in the boot space.

Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol unit paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, the CNG option makes 69 PS and 95.2 Nm.

Tata Punch

Price: Rs 6.68 lakh to Rs 9.31 lakh

The Punch is Tata’s compact crossover that punches above its weight in terms of packaging, ride quality and city friendliness. Its CNG variants make it an economical choice for buyers who want a small SUV look and a higher seating position without stretching the budget. Tata offers multiple CNG trims for the Punch, keeping entry prices well within the affordable bracket. In fact, the Tata Punch was one of the first cars to get a dual-cylinder CNG tank to not compromise on boot space.

It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, with the CNG option producing 73.5 PS and 103 Nm.

Tata Nexon

Rs 8.23 lakh to Rs 13.26 lakh

For buyers who prioritise safety and a slightly larger footprint, the Tata Nexon CNG is a worthy offering: a compact SUV with factory CNG that still carries the Nexon’s excellent safety credentials. It is also one of the few cars that come with CNG in the higher-spec variants. While its top-spec prices exceed Rs 10 lakh, you can get the lower variants for a much lesser price.

Powering the Nexon CNG is a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine producing 100 PS and 170 Nm of torque in the CNG mode. In fact, it is the only CNG car in India to come with a turbo-petrol engine. You can also get the Nexon CNG in a dapper-looking dark edition for a cooler look.

Key Takeaway

All of these cars bring their own attributes to the table, and you need to decide on the car that meets your needs and requirements the most. You won’t really go wrong with any one of them, as they are tried-and-tested models, belonging to popular carmakers. However, one also needs to note that similar petrol variants of these cars would bear a lower purchase cost, so we recommend you pick the CNG models only if you drive a lot.

Do note that on-road pricing of these cars would vary in different states, and also depends on the variant you want and offers going on at a particular time.

Let us know which CNG car you would consider in the comments section below.