Tata Nexon CNG Now Available In Dark Edition, Starts From Rs 12.70 Lakh

Modified On Jan 27, 2025 06:10 PM By Shreyash for Tata Nexon

The Nexon CNG Dark is being offered in three variants: Creative Plus S, Creative Plus PS, and Fearless Plus PS

Tata Nexon CNG Dark

  • Gets an all-black exterior shade and along with blacked-out alloy wheels and skid plates.

  • Comes with an all-black cabin theme featuring black leatherette seat upholstery.

  • Features on board include dual 10.25-inch screens, ventilated front seats, and panoramic sunroof.

  • Safety is taken care of 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

  • Uses a 1.2-litre turbo-CNG powertrain, makes 100 PS and 170 Nm. 

  • Priced between Rs 12.70 lakh and Rs 14.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Tata Nexon CNG has now joined the all-black car club with the introduction of three Dark edition variants. The Nexon CNG Dark edition is based on Creative Plus and Fearless Plus trims, and gets an all-black exterior and interior theme. Before getting into the further details, let’s first check out the prices for the Dark edition variants of the Nexon CNG.

Variants

Regular Price

Dark Edition Price

Difference

Creative Plus S CNG

Rs 12.30 lakh

Rs 12.70 lakh

+ Rs 40,000

Creative Plus PS CNG

Rs 13.30 lakh

Rs 13.70 lakh

+ Rs 40,000

Fearless Plus PS CNG

Rs 14.30 lakh

Rs 14.50 lakh

+ Rs 20,000

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

While the mid-spec Creative Plus of the Nexon CNG Dark carries a premium of up to Rs 40,000, the top-spec Fearless Plus PS Dark trim of the Nexon CNG is just Rs 20,000 more expensive than its corresponding regular variant.

All-black Exterior Shade

Carbon Black

Just like the Dark Edition of the regular petrol/diesel-powered Nexon, its CNG counterpart also features an All-black body colour. What completes the look are the blacked-out elements, such as the 16-inch alloy wheels and skid plates. There's also a 'Dark' mascot on the fender for easy identification, while the Tata logo receives a dark chrome finish.

Cabin And Features

Tata Nexon Dark Interior

Inside, the Nexon CNG Dark gets an all-black cabin layout along with black leatherette seat upholstery. Other revised bits include ‘#Dark’ embossing on the front headrests and tri-arrow pattern with blue accents on the upholstery.

In terms of features, the top-spec Fearless Plus PS trim of the Nexon CNG Dark gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, and a panoramic sunroof. Its safety kit includes 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain Details

The Nexon CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol-CNG unit. The specifications are outlined below:

Engine

1.2-litre turbo-CNG

Power

100 PS

Torque

170 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT

Rivals

The Tata Nexon CNG can be regarded as a direct rival to the Maruti Brezza CNG. The regular Nexon also takes on the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Skoda Kylaq.

