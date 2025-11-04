Gallery: New 2025 Hyundai Venue In 25 Detailed Real-life Images

Take a look at the 2025 Hyundai Venue from every angle!

Hyundai has given its small SUV a big update. The 2025 Hyundai Venue has been launched with prices starting from Rs 7.90 lakh (detailed variant-wise prices here). In this report, let’s take a close look at the Venue inside out with loads of pictures.

Looks — Muscular, and popular!

The Venue looks more confident and striking. Hyundai has raised the bonnet and given the small SUV a more prominent lighting signature.

The ‘C-shaped’ DRLs and the connected light bar are in-sync with larger SUVs such as the Creta and the Alcazar. Do note the pattern on the grille is now more squared off and similar to what we’ve seen with the Hyundai Exter. If you want to see how the Venue’s design compares with the Exter, check out our detailed comparison story here.

Small details: Hyundai now uses a 2D emblem.

Notice the positioning of the parking sensors on the bumper — there are four parking sensors up front.

Some variants of the Hyundai Venue get 215/60 R16 tyres, while lower-spec ones get smaller 195/65 R15 tyres. The top variants get 16-inch alloy wheels with a dual-tone finish. In the image, you can also see the parking sensor placed on the fender.

If you opt for a Hyundai Venue with a DCT gearbox, you also get this tiny badge on the front fender.

The full side profile reveals some interesting details. First, the added wheelbase (distance between the two wheels) is up by 20mm. You can also make out that the Venue is now taller than before. Hyundai has given the Venue an interesting C-pillar trim with ‘Venue’ branding, finished in silver.

Small details: Chunky ‘bridge-type’ roof rails flow seamlessly into the C-pillar silver trim.

Pronounced front and rear fenders look very Exter-like, but suit the Venue.

The rear design of the Venue 2025 is not as boxy as the old model. Hyundai is carrying forward its signature connected tail light setup (as seen on the Creta and Alcazar) and is providing a funky spoiler too.

Small details: The reflectors on the bumpers are of a similar shape as the daytime running lights as the front, tying the design together well.

‘V E N U E’ lettering is inside the taillight housing which looks very cool.

In case you want your Venue to be sportier, we recommend checking out the Venue N Line.

Interior — Premium Place!

Hyundai has chosen a unique navy blue-white interior colour combination. This makes the cabin feel bigger and more spacious. Every single design element is new, whether it is the connected screens, the climate control panel, the floor console or the steering wheel.

Small details: Ambient lighting is used on the dashboard as well as the gear lever area, just like expensive cars.

The seats, central armrest, door armrest and steering-wheel are wrapped in leatherette for a premium feel.

Front seats are nice and wide, and should be more comfortable for those with heavy builds. Large headrests will offer better support over longer journeys.

Small details: Small black strips on the seats have ‘V E N U E’ branding.

The driver's seat gets 4-way electric adjustment. Height adjustment continues to be manual.

Note the storage options:

a shelf above the glovebox

phone tray in front of the gear lever

bottle holders in the doors

twin cupholders

Rear seat space is much better than before, thanks to the added wheelbase. A central armrest has been provided, but a headrest for the middle occupant is missing. Seating three here is possible.

Small details: Rear seat occupants get AC vents, sunshades and USB type-C charging ports.

Like the Kia Syros, the seat back can be reclined in two stages for more comfort over longer journeys.

Features — A Close Look

The new three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel is large and chunky. There are prominent contours at the 10 and 2-o clock positions. It features buttons to control the music, calls, instrument cluster and ADAS functions.

The 12.3-inch driver’s display has a sharp resolution. The themes can be changed and the colours sync with the drive mode selected. The feed from the side cameras are also displayed here when you operate the indicators. Here are eight new features for the Venue.

There’s a 12.3-inch touchscreen on offer as well, with a new user interface. It finally gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

A closer look at the floor console. Device charging options at the front include a wireless charger, 2 type-C USB ports and a 12V socket. You can also spot the buttons for the front seat ventilation and electronic parking brake with auto hold here.

The circular dial can be used to toggle between Drive and Traction Modes. In the Venue N Line, the same is mounted on the steering wheel to change modes. There are a whole lot more styling differences between the regular Venue and sportier Venue N Line, details of which can be found here.

Small Details: Hyundai has cleverly added a slot between the two cupholders to hold your phone.

Bose-branded 8-speaker audio system includes a sub-woofer in the boot.

A closer look at the central panel that has physical switches and knobs for functions like music and air-conditioning. The small display in the centre displays in-car temperature and fan settings.

Auto-dimming IRVM has buttons for emergency assistance. This is enabled via Hyundai’s connected car technology ‘BlueLink’. Also note the yellow in-cabin lighting and the switches to operate the single-pane sunroof.

Here’s what’s behind the mirror. This is the front-facing camera used for the on-board ADAS (advanced driver assistance system). The 2025 Venue uses a radar and camera setup for features such as emergency braking, lane keep assistance and adaptive cruise control.

Boot Space

Hyundai claims the Venue 2025 bootspace is rated at 375-litres. This is sufficient to carry 3-4 cabin-sized trolley bags and some more items. Also note that the rear seat can be folded in a 60:40 ratio to make more storage space.

Engine Options — Something For Everyone

There are three engine options available:

83 PS 1.2-litre petrol (non-turbo) | 5-speed manual transmission

120 PS 1.0-litre turbo petrol | 6-speed manual, 7-speed DCT (automatic)

116 PS 1.5-litre diesel | 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic

Check this report for a detailed understanding of the specifications and variant-wise availability.