Not Maruti Alto K10, Maruti S-Presso Is The MOST AFFORDABLE Car In India After GST Rate Cut
Modified On Sep 26, 2025 11:41 AM By Shreyash
All variants of the Maruti S-Presso is now Rs 20,000 more affordable than the Maruti Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki, one of India’s largest automakers, has recently revised the prices of its entire lineup under the revised GST rates as per directives issued by Government of India. Following these price cuts, the Maruti Alto K10 has lost its position as the most affordable offering in India. The Maruti S-Presso now takes that spot, being Rs 20,000 cheaper than the Alto K10. Before we get into more details, let’s first take a look at the variant-wise price distribution of both cars, as per GST 2.0.
Price Comparison
Manual
|
Variant
|
Maruti S-Presso
|
Maruti Alto K10
|
Difference
|
Std (O)
|
Rs 3.50 lakh
|
Rs 3.70 lakh
|
(-) Rs 20,000
|
LXi (O)
|
Rs 3.80 lakh
|
Rs 4 lakh
|
(-) Rs 20,000
|
VXi (O)
|
Rs 4.30 lakh
|
Rs 4.5 lakh
|
(-) Rs 20,000
|
LXi (O) CNG
|
Rs 4.62 lakh
|
Rs 4.82 lakh
|
(-) Rs 20,000
|
VXi Plus (O)
|
Rs 4.80 lakh
|
Rs 5 lakh
|
(-) Rs 20,000
|
VXi (O) CNG
|
Rs 5.12 lakh
|
Rs 5.32 lakh
|
(-) Rs 20,000
Automatic
|
Variant
|
Maruti S-Presso
|
Maruti Alto K10
|
Differences
|
VXi (O) AMT
|
Rs 4.75 lakh
|
Rs 4.95 lakh
|
(-) Rs 20,000
|
VXi Plus (O) AMT
|
Rs 5.25 lakh
|
Rs 5.45 lakh
|
(-) Rs 20,000
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
All variants of the Maruti S-Presso are Rs 20,000 more affordable than the corresponding variants of the Alto K10.
More About S-Presso And Alto K10
Both of these Maruti hatchbacks fall under the same category, have the similar set of features, and same powertrain choices. However, the S-Presso benefits from slightly larger dimensions compared to the Alto K10:
|
Dimensions
|
Maruti S-Presso
|
Maruti Alto K10
|
Differences
|
Length
|
3565 mm
|
3530 mm
|
+ 35 mm
|
Width
|
1520 mm
|
1490 mm
|
+ 30 mm
|
Height
|
Up to 1567 mm
|
1520 mm
|
+ 47 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2380 mm
|
2380 mm
|
No difference
The S-Presso is longer, wider, and taller than the Alto K10, which would also translate to slightly better cabin space, especially for rear passengers. Another advantage is its SUV-like design, which, combined with good ground clearance, makes it more practical for Indian road conditions.
Features And Safety
Both the Maruti S-Presso and Maruti Alto K10 are similarly equipped. The list of features include a 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering mounted audio and voice controls, front power windows, and manual AC. However, S-Presso also gets electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) and engine idle start/stop (with petrol only), both of which are absent from the Alto K10. On the other hand, the Alto K10 has a 4-speaker sound system, clearly an advantage over S-Presso’s 2-speaker sound system.
In terms of safety, both hatchbacks get ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors, and 3-point seatbelt for all seats. But, the S-Presso only gets dual front airbags, meanwhile the Alto K10 has a significant advantage in the form of 6 airbags (as standard).
Engine And Transmission
Maruti uses the 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine for both S-Presso and Alto K10. The detailed engine specifications are as follows:
|
Engine
|
1-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
1-litre petrol-CNG
|
Power
|
69 PS
|
57 PS
|
Torque
|
91 Nm
|
82.1 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT
Rivals
Both Maruti S-Presso and Maruti Alto K10 rivals the Renault Kwid.
CarDekho Says
Both the Maruti S-Presso and Alto K10 can be regarded as good city-friendly small cars. However, despite being Rs 20,000 more expensive, the Alto K10 seems a more viable option over the S-Presso, as the former offers 6 airbags as standard, while S-Presso only comes with dual front airbags. In today’s time, we feel safety should always come first and that’s the main reason why we would recommend the Alto K10.
Which one would you pick among these two and why? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
