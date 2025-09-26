All
    Not Maruti Alto K10, Maruti S-Presso Is The MOST AFFORDABLE Car In India After GST Rate Cut

    Modified On Sep 26, 2025 11:41 AM By Shreyash

    7K Views
    All variants of the Maruti S-Presso is now Rs 20,000 more affordable than the Maruti Alto K10

    Maruti S-Presso

    Maruti Suzuki, one of India’s largest automakers, has recently revised the prices of its entire lineup under the revised GST rates as per directives issued by Government of India. Following these price cuts, the Maruti Alto K10 has lost its position as the most affordable offering in India. The Maruti S-Presso now takes that spot, being Rs 20,000 cheaper than the Alto K10. Before we get into more details, let’s first take a look at the variant-wise price distribution of both cars, as per GST 2.0.

    Price Comparison

    Manual

    Variant

    Maruti S-Presso

    Maruti Alto K10

    Difference

    Std (O)

    Rs 3.50 lakh

    Rs 3.70 lakh

    (-) Rs 20,000

    LXi (O)

    Rs 3.80 lakh

    Rs 4 lakh

    (-) Rs 20,000

    VXi (O)

    Rs 4.30 lakh

    Rs 4.5 lakh

    (-)  Rs 20,000

    LXi (O) CNG

    Rs 4.62 lakh

    Rs 4.82 lakh

    (-)  Rs 20,000

    VXi Plus (O)

    Rs 4.80 lakh

    Rs 5 lakh

    (-)  Rs 20,000

    VXi (O) CNG

    Rs 5.12 lakh

    Rs 5.32 lakh

    (-)  Rs 20,000

    Automatic

    Variant

    Maruti S-Presso

    Maruti Alto K10

    Differences

    VXi (O) AMT

    Rs 4.75 lakh

    Rs 4.95 lakh

    (-)  Rs 20,000

    VXi Plus (O) AMT

    Rs 5.25 lakh

    Rs 5.45 lakh

    (-)  Rs 20,000

    All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

    All variants of the Maruti S-Presso are Rs 20,000 more affordable than the corresponding variants of the Alto K10. 

    More About S-Presso And Alto K10

    Maruti S-Presso Side

    Both of these Maruti hatchbacks fall under the same category, have the similar set of features, and same powertrain choices. However, the S-Presso benefits from slightly larger dimensions compared to the Alto K10:

    Dimensions

    Maruti S-Presso

    Maruti Alto K10

    Differences

    Length

    3565 mm

    3530 mm

    + 35 mm

    Width

    1520 mm

    1490 mm

    + 30 mm

    Height

    Up to 1567 mm

    1520 mm

    + 47 mm

    Wheelbase

    2380 mm

    2380 mm

    No difference

    The S-Presso is longer, wider, and taller than the Alto K10, which would also translate to slightly better cabin space, especially for rear passengers. Another advantage is its SUV-like design, which, combined with good ground clearance, makes it more practical for Indian road conditions.

    Features And Safety

    Maruti S-Presso Dashboard

    Both the Maruti S-Presso and Maruti Alto K10 are similarly equipped. The list of features include a 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering mounted audio and voice controls, front power windows, and manual AC. However, S-Presso also gets electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) and engine idle start/stop (with petrol only), both of which are absent from the Alto K10. On the other hand, the Alto K10 has a 4-speaker sound system, clearly an advantage over S-Presso’s 2-speaker sound system.

    In terms of safety, both hatchbacks get ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors, and 3-point seatbelt for all seats. But, the S-Presso only gets dual front airbags, meanwhile the Alto K10 has a significant advantage in the form of 6 airbags (as standard). 

    Engine And Transmission

    Maruti S-Presso Engine

    Maruti uses the 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine for both S-Presso and Alto K10. The detailed engine specifications are as follows:

    Engine

    1-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1-litre petrol-CNG

    Power

    69 PS

    57 PS

    Torque

    91 Nm

    82.1 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT

    Rivals

    Maruti S-Presso

    Both Maruti S-Presso and Maruti Alto K10 rivals the Renault Kwid

    CarDekho Says

    Both the Maruti S-Presso and Alto K10 can be regarded as good city-friendly small cars. However, despite being Rs 20,000 more expensive, the Alto K10 seems a more viable option over the S-Presso, as the former offers 6 airbags as standard, while S-Presso only comes with dual front airbags. In today’s time, we feel safety should always come first and that’s the main reason why we would recommend the Alto K10. 

    Which one would you pick among these two and why? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

    Was this article helpful ?

    3 out of 3 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Maruti S-Presso

    Not Maruti Alto K10, Maruti S-Presso Is The MOST AFFORDABLE Car In India After GST Rate Cut
