Top 10 Automatic Cars You Can Buy Under Rs 10 Lakh In India In 2025

Includes not only budget-friendly hatchbacks but also SUVs and sedans with different types of automatic transmissions

The demand for affordable automatic cars in India has been growing quickly, as more buyers now prefer convenience. From hatchbacks to entry-level SUVs, manufacturers are now offering automatic options in almost all their offerings to attract buyers. If you are in the market to buy an automatic car priced under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), this report is for you as we present the 10 most affordable automatic cars you can bring home.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Variant: VXi (O) AGS

Price: Rs 4.75 lakh (ex-showroom)

Type of Transmission: 5-speed AMT

The S-Presso remains one of the most affordable automatic options you can bring home in India. In fact, after the GST rate cuts for four-wheelers, the S-Presso is now India’s most affordable car. Although it has compact dimensions, it offers a practical cabin with good space for 4 occupants. The S-Presso is powered by a 68 PS, 1-litre petrol engine paired with a 5-speed AMT.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Variant: VXi AGS

Price: Rs 5.97 lakh (ex-showroom)

Type of Transmission: 5-speed AMT

The Maruti Wagon R is available with an automatic gearbox option from the VXi variant onwards. Even better is the fact that you can get the AMT with both the 1-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines, giving buyers choice. The Wagon R’s tall-boy design ensures ample headroom and easy ingress and egress, making it a practical choice for even elderly people daily city commutes. To know our impressions about the Maruti Wagon R, check out our in-depth first drive review.

Tata Tiago

Variant: XTA

Price: Rs 6.31 lakh (ex-showroom)

Type of Transmission: 5-speed AMT

If you are looking for an entry-level automatic option from Tata Motors, the Tiago is an apt choice. Its main USP is that the 5-speed AMT is offered with both the petrol and CNG options. Despite its age, the Tata Tiago still looks handsome and gets all the features you would need such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 4-speaker sound system, height-adjustable driver seat, and dual front airbags.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Variant: VXi AGS

Price: Rs 7.04 lakh (ex-showroom)

Type of Transmission: 5-speed AMT

The Swift continues to be one of Maruti’s most popular hatchbacks in India, known for its fun to drive experience. With its new 1.2-litre petrol engine, you get the option of automatic gearbox choice from the VXi variant onwards. The engine produces 82 PS and 111 Nm. As far as features are concerned, it gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, analogue dials with a multi-info display, keyless entry with push button start, power windows, and cruise control.

Hyundai i20

Variant: Magna IVT

Price: Rs 8.13 lakh (ex-showroom)

Type of Transmission: CVT

From the premium hatchback segment, the Hyundai i20 can be your pick if you are looking for an automatic option with a well-equipped cabin. A big advantage if you’re considering the i20 automatic is that it gets a CVT, which offers a more smooth drive experience compared to the AMT.

Renault Triber

Variant: Emotion

Price: Rs 8.39 lakh (ex-showroom)

Type of Transmission: 5-speed AMT

The Renault Triber is the only MPV option in this list, offering the flexibility of seven seats within a sub-4m footprint. The Triber Emotion AMT is powered by a 1-litre petrol engine delivering 72 PS and 96 Nm, paired with a 5-speed AMT gearbox. Unfortunately, if you had your eyes set on automatic Triber, you have no other choice but to pick the top-spec variant, giving buyers limited flexibility.

Honda Amaze

Variant: V

Price: Rs 8.55 lakh (ex-showroom)

Type of Transmission: 7-step CVT automatic

The Honda Amaze is another option that gets a CVT automatic transmission option, giving it an added advantage over its rivals, which get an AMT. Even more good news is the fact Honda is offering the CVT across the variant lineup. The Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 90 PS and 110 Nm, paired with a 7-step CVT gearbox.

Tata Nexon

Variant: Smart+ AMT

Price: Rs 8.78 lakh (ex-showroom)

Type of Transmission: 6-speed AMT

The Tata Nexon is one of the most feature-rich sub-compact SUV options available under Rs 10 lakh. In its Smart + AMT variant, the Nexon features a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 120 PS and 170 Nm, paired with a 6-speed AMT. However, Tata also offers the Nexon with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT), for which you need to consider higher variants.

The Tata Nexon also comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which is offered with a 6-speed AMT as well. Speaking of which, the Nexon’s closest rival is the new Hyundai Venue and here are some features the latter offers over its Tata rival.

Tata Altroz

Variant: Creative S DCA

Price: Rs 9.42 lakh (ex-showroom)

Type of Transmission: 6-speed dual-clutch automatic

If you prefer a dual-clutch transmission, you can consider the Tata Altroz DCA. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 88 PS and 115 Nm, paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. If you’re on a budget, but still want the Altroz with an automatic, you would be happy to know that Tata offers a 5-speed AMT option as well. To know which engine the Altroz gets with which variant, check out our in-depth variant-wise powertrain options story.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Variant: MX2 Pro

Price: Rs 9.61 lakh (ex-showroom)

Type of Transmission: 6-speed AT

Coming on to the final choice on our list is the Mahindra XUV 3XO. In its MX2 Pro variant, the XUV 3XO comes equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 110 PS and 200 Nm, paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Do note that the XUV 3XO also comes with a T-GDI turbo-petrol and diesel engine options with an automatic transmission, but that will also result in shelling out more. While the XUV 3XO comes loaded to the gills with features, its rival, the 2025 Hyundai Venue, gets 10 additional features over the XUV 3XO.

These are the 10 top automatic cars we would recommend to buyers who have a budget cap of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Which one would you consider bringing home? Let us know in the comments.