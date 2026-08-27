MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Can Do Over 1000 Km In One Tank: Plug-in Hybrid Technology Explained

With the recent launch of MG's new Hector Tomahawk PHEV SUV, it introduces a new type of powertrain that this price range has not seen before. That is the Plug-in-Hybrid.

Plug-In-Hybrid is a powertrain type which enables the flexibility to use the car as an EV and as a regular car. Is it better than EV and ICE cars? Who should get one? Let's delve into what the new concept is.

What Is a Hybrid-Powered Car?

To put quite simply, any car which is powered by more than two types of fuels is called a hybrid-powered car. And so, a car powered by petrol and electricity, petrol and hydrogen, and petrol and CNG are all considered hybrid cars. But the most common reference for a hybrid car is for the ones which are powered by petrol and battery electric power.

If you are new to hybrid technology, this might sound complicated, but we will try to explain it in a simplified manner.

Usually, a car with an electric-hybrid powertrain includes both an internal combustion petrol engine (ICE) and a small battery and electric motor to assist it.

Now, let’s get into what they do together. For a hybrid car, the primary objective is to improve fuel efficiency. Hence, during heavy traffic and in-city driving, it would run almost entirely as an EV, with the engine stepping in to charge the battery or power the wheels when needed. In this process, you would end up saving a lot of fuel instead of wastefully burning petrol when you’re not using the power in traffic.

Where does the battery get electricity to power the motor? This will be from the petrol engine, which charges the batteries. This is true for all petrol hybrid cars.

Coming to plug-in-hybrid cars, you have the option of charging the car, which will have a range of around 100 km depending on the model. This will give you the flexibility to drive in pure EV mode in the city and drive long distances whenever you feel like.

The plug-in-hybrid cars usually run on 4 different modes depending on the driving and battery conditions:

Pure EV Mode : The car will run on battery power only as far as there is enough charge left in the battery until the petrol engine has to kick in to produce electricity.

Pure Engine Mode : This mode is usually used for high-speed highway driving. Battery power is least efficient at high speed, while petrol power is the most efficient here.

Parallel Hybrid Mode : This mode includes a mixture of both petrol and electric power. This is useful for high-speed overtakes and when driving up hills. The combined power from the electric motor and petrol engine gives great progress.

Series Hybrid Mode: When the battery runs out during pure EV mode, the engine turns on just to recharge the battery. The engine will not power the wheels in this mode.

Are PHEVs Worth Getting?

Cars like the newly launched MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV could, in theory, achieve numbers close to 1100 km, which includes its full battery pack and its 52-litre petrol tank. Given that it goes against cars like the Mahindra XUV 7XO diesel and the like, the initial investment in the car of Rs 25 lakh onwards can make sense for people who use the car a lot in cities and on highways. The efficiency numbers of PHEV cars cannot be matched by cars with any other powertrain available in this price segment.

Who Is It For?

Fence sitters and those who are not sure about the current ICE cars or the future of EVs. This could be a solid middle-ground.

PHEV cars like the Hector Tomahawk PHEV also make great single-car garages. For people who use their cars a lot in the city, they can charge them at their houses. These can enjoy the benefits of PHEV cars. Stretching your budget for cars like these will reap you the benefits the more you use them. Those looking at ICE cars in this segment should check the Hector Tomahawk before you zero in on your purchase.

CarDekho Says…

PHEV cars were initially introduced in luxury cars like Range Rovers and Mercedes-Benz. The new hybrid technology being available to the mass market today makes it accessible for people who spend a lot of time in city traffic. The benefit of charging it at home will make the cost of running a 7-seater SUV like the Hector Tomahawk EV much lower and more efficient compared to a diesel alternative. However, for those who cannot charge their PHEV cars at home, it will not make sense. A normal strong hybrid SUV will make more sense, which completely takes care of the charging but has lower EV-only range.

Would you buy a hybrid over a Diesel? Let us know in the comments.