2026 MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Drivetrain Option Explained

MG Motors India has finally launched the new Hector Tomahawk EV, which is the long-awaited seven-seater electric from this brand. It has a striking new face, with H-shaped LED DRLs upfront, and has a minimalistic interior as well, in a world of manufacturers adding more and more screens.

But which battery pack does it actually have under the bonnet? That’s exactly what we will be exploring today:

Drivetrain

The Hector Tomahawk EV is offered with a single 69.2 kWh battery pack, which provides a claimed range of 517 km. Here are the detailed specifications of the battery pack:

Battery Pack 69.2 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 Power 204 PS Torque 310 Nm Claimed range (CLTC) 517 km

*RWD- Rear-wheel Drive

While the Hector Tomahawk EV is currently available with only one battery pack across the variant lineup, which includes the Excite, Exclusive, and Essence trims, it does provide sufficient range for the occasional long drives and even for daily office commutes.

Overview

The Hector Tomahawk EV’s front looks different with the sharp-looking LED headlamps with integrated H-shaped LED DRLs, which might become an identity for it, blacked-out faux grille, and sculpted front bumper with air intake as well.

In profile, the Hector Tomahawk EV has a crossover SUV look with a black roofline that adds ruggedness, body-coloured door handles, wheel-arch cladding that accommodates smart-looking 18-inch alloy wheels, and the Hector Tomahawk EV badging on the rear quarter panel.

In terms of features, the Hector Tomahawk EV has a massive 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen display with wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and has even moved up some physical controls such as fan speed, AC temperature, and even ventilated seats functionality. This infotainment and UI was previously seen on the Windsor EV. It also has a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, multiple modes such as camp mode, valet mode, nap mode, and even pet mode which alters the AC temperature accordingly, and powered driver and co-driver seats.

In terms of safety, the Hector Tomahawk is equipped with Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), a 360-degree camera with multiple views, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS),Vehicle to Load (V2L), first in the segment Vehicle to Home (V2H), electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake (EPB), rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Price & Rivals

The Hector Tomahawk EV has a starting price of Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Excite trim and also has the BaaS (Battery as a Service) subscription, which brings the price down to Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) + a battery rental fee of Rs 4.9 per km.

The Hector Tomahawk EV will rival the Mahindra XEV 9S, and the upcoming Tata Safari EV.

CarDekho Says….

As the Hector Tomahawk EV is being offered with a 69.2 kWh battery pack only, it should be good for your daily drives, and with a claimed range of 517 km, you can do interstate journeys as well without worrying about range anxiety.

With the Hector Tomahawk EV now being launched, it is going to the second family electric SUV in this segment, where most nuclear families would appreciate the flexibility of seven seats and are looking for such SUV that has an usable range of 400-450 km. Whereas the Mahindra XEV 9S, which was the only option previously in this category, alternatively offers more battery options.