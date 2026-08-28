Can You Recognise These Cars That We Noticed In GTA 6 Extended Look?!

After many delays and announcements, Rockstar Games has finally given us an extended preview of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI video game. And with a new iteration in the GTA universe expected more than a decade after the launch of the last one, we at CarDekho cannot help but notice these cars that are based on real-life models! Here’s a look at some of them:

70s American Muscle Car

Based On: Chevrolet Malibu from the 1970s

Muscle Car Coupe

Based On: Dodge Challenger

Large Pickup Truck

Based On: Toyota Tacoma

Two-door Sportscar

Based On: Ford Mustang

Full-size Luxury SUV

Based On: Range Rover

Four-door Sports Sedan

Based On: Cadillac CTS-V

Midsize Luxury SUV

Based On: BMW X5

Midsize SUV

Based On: Ford Explorer

Sporty Four-door Coupe

Based On: Mercedes-AMG E63

Full-size Luxury SUV

Based On: Cadillac Escalade

Sedan (Taxi)

Based On: Ford Crown Victoria

80s Luxury Convertible

Based On: BMW 3 Series

GTA 6 Release Date And India Relevance

A lot of Indians, especially those in their prime youth, have grown up playing different iterations of the Grand Theft Auto series, be it GTA San Andreas, GTA Vice City, GTA IV or GTA 5. With the upcoming GTA 6 (GTA VI) now set to launch on November 19 on PS5, it is an exciting moment not just for gamers, but also for car enthusiasts. The GTA series has always featured a wide variety of cars inspired by real-world models, making each new iteration particularly interesting for those who enjoy spotting and learning about cars.

Which one of these is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!

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