Can You Recognise These Cars That We Noticed In GTA 6 Extended Look?!
Although not exact replicas, these cars certainly remind us of some wheels we’ve seen in real life
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After many delays and announcements, Rockstar Games has finally given us an extended preview of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI video game. And with a new iteration in the GTA universe expected more than a decade after the launch of the last one, we at CarDekho cannot help but notice these cars that are based on real-life models! Here’s a look at some of them:
70s American Muscle Car
Based On: Chevrolet Malibu from the 1970s
Muscle Car Coupe
Based On: Dodge Challenger
Large Pickup Truck
Based On: Toyota Tacoma
Two-door Sportscar
Based On: Ford Mustang
Full-size Luxury SUV
Based On: Range Rover
Four-door Sports Sedan
Based On: Cadillac CTS-V
Midsize Luxury SUV
Based On: BMW X5
Midsize SUV
Based On: Ford Explorer
Sporty Four-door Coupe
Based On: Mercedes-AMG E63
Full-size Luxury SUV
Based On: Cadillac Escalade
Sedan (Taxi)
Based On: Ford Crown Victoria
80s Luxury Convertible
Based On: BMW 3 Series
GTA 6 Release Date And India Relevance
A lot of Indians, especially those in their prime youth, have grown up playing different iterations of the Grand Theft Auto series, be it GTA San Andreas, GTA Vice City, GTA IV or GTA 5. With the upcoming GTA 6 (GTA VI) now set to launch on November 19 on PS5, it is an exciting moment not just for gamers, but also for car enthusiasts. The GTA series has always featured a wide variety of cars inspired by real-world models, making each new iteration particularly interesting for those who enjoy spotting and learning about cars.
Which one of these is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!