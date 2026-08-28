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    Can You Recognise These Cars That We Noticed In GTA 6 Extended Look?!

    Although not exact replicas, these cars certainly remind us of some wheels we’ve seen in real life

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Aug 28, 2026 20:09 IST
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    Published OnAug 28, 2026 15:46 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 28, 2026 20:09 IST
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    Cars In GTA 6

    After many delays and announcements, Rockstar Games has finally given us an extended preview of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI video game. And with a new iteration in the GTA universe expected more than a decade after the launch of the last one, we at CarDekho cannot help but notice these cars that are based on real-life models! Here’s a look at some of them:

    70s American Muscle Car

    Based On: Chevrolet Malibu from the 1970s 

    Cars In GTA 6

    Muscle Car Coupe

    Based On: Dodge Challenger

    Cars In GTA 6

    Large Pickup Truck

    Based On: Toyota Tacoma

    Cars In GTA 6

    Two-door Sportscar

    Based On: Ford Mustang

    Cars In GTA 6

    Full-size Luxury SUV

    Based On: Range Rover

    Cars In GTA 6

    Four-door Sports Sedan

    Based On: Cadillac CTS-V

    Cars In GTA 6

    Midsize Luxury SUV

    Based On: BMW X5

    Cars In GTA 6

    Midsize SUV

    Based On: Ford Explorer

    Cars In GTA 6

    Sporty Four-door Coupe

    Based On: Mercedes-AMG E63

    Cars In GTA 6

    Full-size Luxury SUV

    Based On: Cadillac Escalade

    Cars In GTA 6

    Sedan (Taxi)

    Based On: Ford Crown Victoria

    Cars In GTA 6

    80s Luxury Convertible

    Based On: BMW 3 Series

    Cars In GTA 6

    GTA 6 Release Date And India Relevance

    A lot of Indians, especially those in their prime youth, have grown up playing different iterations of the Grand Theft Auto series, be it GTA San Andreas, GTA Vice City, GTA IV or GTA 5. With the upcoming GTA 6 (GTA VI) now set to launch on November 19 on PS5, it is an exciting moment not just for gamers, but also for car enthusiasts. The GTA series has always featured a wide variety of cars inspired by real-world models, making each new iteration particularly interesting for those who enjoy spotting and learning about cars.

    Which one of these is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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