New 2026 Tata Punch Facelift LAUNCHED At Rs 5.59 Lakh; Find Price List, Variants, Booking And Delivery Details And More!

Changes are more than skin deep!

One of the most prominent carmakers in India, Tata Motors, has updated one of its best-selling models, the Tata Punch. The micro-SUV has received its first-ever facelift and brings plentiful updates on offer this time, borrowing a lot from the bigger and newer Tata SUVs. Can this new 2026 Tata Punch facelift push up Tata’s market share? Time will tell.

For now, let’s take a look at all the noteworthy details and updates:

Variants, Prices & Booking Details

The Tata Punch facelift is available in six personas: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, Accomplished and Accomplished Plus .

The full-prices of the new Punch will be announced shortly. Stay tuned for it. Also, bookings open today.

Variants Petrol Turbo Petrol CNG MT AMT MT MT AMT Smart Rs 5.59 lakh — — Rs 6.69 lakh — Pure Rs 6.49 lakh — — Rs 7.49 lakh — Pure Plus Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 7.54 lakh — Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 8.54 lakh Adventure Rs 7.59 lakh Rs 8.14 lakh Rs 8.29 lakh Rs 8.59 lakh Rs 9.14 lakh Accomplished Rs 8.29 lakh Rs 8.84 lakh — Rs 9.29 lakh — Accomplished Plus S Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 9.54 lakh Rs 9.79 lakh — Rs 10.54 lakh

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom

The Accomplished Plus variant replaces the erstwhile top-spec ‘Creative’ nomenclature to stay more in line with the bigger Tata SUVs.

Exterior

The 2026 Punch facelift adopts a more Punch EV-like look with a lot of minimalism and cleanliness.

The modern LED lighting elements now give it a thorough premium look! However, keen-eyed viewers will notice it lacks the full-width LED DRL like its electric sibling.

The front bumper has been reworked with sharper and straighter lines, giving it a flatter, more horizontal look compared to the earlier Punch’s rounded fascia.

The side profile largely remains unchanged, retaining the squared wheel arches and thick body cladding for that tiny SUV feel. It still sits on 16-inch alloy wheels; however, the design of the alloys has changed.

At the rear, the biggest change is the new connected LED taillamp strip that runs across the tailgate, replacing the earlier wraparound taillamps, aligning the Punch more with its bigger siblings such as the Nexon and Harrier. Our old vs new comparison story of the Tata Punch will give you detailed read about all the design changes.

Numbers That Matter: 3827 mm in length | 1742 mm in width | 1615 mm in height | 2445 mm in wheelbase | 193 mm (+5 mm) ground clearance Colour Options: The new Punch doesn’t stop borrowing inspiration even in its colour palette. It brings the Sierra’s Coorg Clouds, Bengal Rouge and Pristine White to itself, while carrying a unique flair with a Caramel, Daytona Grey and a Cyantific Blue shade. Take a look at all the 6 colours here.

Our in-depth image gallery will give you an in-depth look at the 2026 Tata Punch facelift.

Interior

The dashboard design and layout is more or less similar to the outgoing model. But a host of elements are new to give it a breath of fresh air.

The freestanding 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system now comes with slimmer bezels now. The 2-spoke steering wheel is taken from the newer Tata models.

The seats are new and the upholstery getsdual-tone colour scheme depending on the variant. Front and rear occupants get a centre armrest. However, the rear armrest doesn’t offer you cupholders.

The rear seats now get extended under-thigh support -- a thoughful touch of comfort keeping taller occupants in mind.

Details: We aren’t really big fans of the new touch-based controls. The pre-facelift Punch’s physical controls were easier to use on the move!

The new Punch has a boot space of 366 litres, while in its CNG guise the reduced space stands to 210 litres.

Features

Let’s take a look at some of the key features in the new Punch Facelift:

Feature Note 10.25-inch touchscreen This is not the same old unit, as the new display comes with thinner bezels. It also supports wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay as well as connected car tech. 360-Degree Camera Makes maneuvering this micro SUV through narrow lanes and tight parking spots much easier than before. Blind View Monitor Displays feed from the ORVM-mounted camera on the touchscreen infotainment system when you indicate. 7-inch digital driver’s display Displays multiple information in a crisp and clear format. Auto-dimming IRVM Reduces glare from lights behind for a more stress free drive during night times. Wireless phone charger Continued from the previous Punch and is a nice-to-have convenience for charging your devices on the go without the hassle of wires. 8-speaker sound system In typical Tata fashion, should deliver a punchy sound quality. Single-pane sunroof Same unit as the previous Punch. Voice assist opening makes it more convenient.

Besides the aforementioned features, the Punch facelift continues with auto AC with Rear vents, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, multi-drive modes, paddle-shifters (with AMT only), height-adjustable driver seat, extended thigh support, cruise control, air purifier and connected car tech.

This report gives you a detailed explainer on the top features available with the Punch’s variants.

Safety

The new Punch continues with basics like ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts and rear parking sensors. Some of its other key safety features include:

6 airbags (as standard): Another update on offer as the Punch had this only in its higher-spec before, while the lower trims had dual airbags.

Rain-sensing wipers: A nice-to-have convenience that activates your wiper to action whenever it senses liquid on the windshield. And that might stay a debatable use-case to some.

A nice-to-have convenience that activates your wiper to action whenever it senses liquid on the windshield. And that might stay a debatable use-case to some. Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS): This too comes as standard now and will warn you if your tyre pressures are low.

Auto headlamps: Another convenience, when your car turns on the lights whenever it senses dim light situation.

Powertrain

What made the author think that the Punch is certainly capable of taking on some of the sub-4 metre SUVs bigger than itself is what’s under its hood this time.

The Punch facelift does bring some punches for its rivals with notable powertrain updates. A look at its specifications first:

Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol with CNG 1.2-litre turbo petrol (New) Power 88 PS 73.5 PS 120 PS Torque 115 Nm 103 Nm 170 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual/5-speed AMT* 5-speed manual, 5-speed AMT* (New) 6-speed manual

*AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

If you’re wondering what’s new, the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that the Punch borrowed from the Nexon. It is enough to make the enthusiasts on a budget and who need a small car happy. The drive should be peppy with this 120 PS unit.

Also not often that you find a car with a CNG-automatic combo. Tata has now made the AMT transmission made available with the Punch’s CNG option, making life easy for buyers preferring both convenience and lower running costs.

CarDekho Says…

With this facelift, Tata has made sure the Punch doesn’t go out of trend, and we say it looks more futuristic than before. The carmaker has also topped it out with features that will keep it relevant alongside SUVs from a segment above, let alone outdoing its own direct competition. On top of all that, the turbo engine and addition of a CNG AMT combination completes the Punch’s buffet, making sure the mini SUV is now catering to every buyer type, starting from families to enthusiasts.

Rivals

The Tata Punch started the micro-SUV segment in India back in the day in 2021, and it's safe to say that no other contenders in this particular segment, say the Hyundai Exter, Citroen C3 or Maruti Ignis, could make it close to the Punch till now. Even if they were thinking to do so, the Punch pushes its boundaries to take on some of its bigger alternatives, like:

Maruti Fronx/Toyota Taisor: Quite popular crossover cousins lately, gradually growing in sales and are potent alternatives to threaten the Punch.

Nissan Magnite/Renault Kiger: Underwhelming choices in the sub-4metre segment, hence emptying the position for the Punch.

Kia Sonet/ Hyundai Venue: New features and the turbo engine get the Punch and edge over the slightly more priced Korean SUVs.

So what are your opinions about the new Tata Punch? Let us know in the comments below.