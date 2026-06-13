Tata Tiago Facelift ULTIMATE BUYING GUIDE

Tata Motors has given a facelift to the most affordable car in their line-up, the Tiago giving it sleek looking headlamps, connected tail lights, revamped interiors and also given paddle shifters to CNG automatic variant! If you are looking to buy a small car for those hassle-free rides or commuting to work, the Tiago is going to be on your shortlist. So to help you decide in this process, here is an ultimate buying guide for the Tata Tiago.

Tata Tiago Launch Report: Prices & Details

Tata Motors launched the Tiago in May 2026 at a starting price of Rs 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It is available in six different variants with petrol and CNG fuel options. Both of them get a choice of manual and automatic gearboxes. The Tiago comes with plenty of new features and a new design inside out. Check out our launch report to know all those details and their variant-wise prices.

Tata Tiago On-Road Prices: How Much Is The On-Road Costing?

The Tata Tiago prices range from Rs 4.69 lakh to Rs 8.55 lakh (ex-showroom). Before the car leaves the showroom, it adds costs such as road tax, registration fees, insurance and accessories if added. To make on-road calculations easier for you, we have a detailed article of Tata Tiago on-road prices across five major Indian cities in the following report:

Tata Tiago EMI: How Much Will The EMI Be?

So, now that you know about the on-road cost of the Tiago, chances are you would also want to get an idea about financing the hatchback. To help you out, we have compiled this explainer to give you a realistic idea about what your EMI amount could look like:.

Tata Tiago Bookings & Delivery: How To Book?

Now that the finances are sorted, you may want to look at the Tiago’s booking process and its delivery timelines. For that purpose, we have made a complete guide on the booking process, delivery schedules and booking amount required to reserve your Tiago.

Tata Tiago Image Gallery: Fresh Fascia

As part of this update, Tata has completely overhauled the Tiago’s design with a sleek new fascia, a pair of connected LED taillamps and a revised colour palette too, among other changes. To take a closer look at the new Tiago, here is a detailed image gallery:

Tata Tiago Colour Palette Updated

The Tiago, with this update, got the addition of three new colours, taking the colour options to a total of 6 shades to choose from. The new colours include Varanasi Vibrance (Red), Pangong Pulse (Light Blue) and Sobo Surge (Light Pink). For more information about the colours and variant-wise matrix, here’s a detailed report:

Tata Tiago Features: What Features Are Available In Each Variant?

The Tata Tiago is equipped with key features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 360-degree camera system with blind view monitor, wireless phone charger, rear AC vents and USB Type-C charging ports. For more details about each variant, here’s a detailed report:

Tata Tiago Powertrain

Powering the Tiago is 1.2 litre petrol engine which is available with an optional dual-cylinder factory-fit CNG kit as well. Both of these fuel options also get manual and automatic transmissions. If you are looking for more details on their variant-wise split, here’s our report on the same:

Tata Tiago Rivals

The Tiago makes for a strong proposition, but it does face heavy competition from some other entry-level hatchbacks. If you are in the market to buy the Tiago and are wondering how it compares with the rivals, we have done a detailed comparison with each one below: