Tata Tiago Facelift Vs Maruti Wagon R: Which Hatchback Should You Buy In 2026 And Why?

Tata Motors has launched the 2026 Tiago facelift in India a few days back with a refreshed exterior, redesigned interior, and an updated feature list that enhances its appeal as compared to the outgoing model. One of the Tiago’s top rivals, and also one of India’s best-selling cars, the Wagon R has always been the first choice for buyers planning for a small, family-friendly and convenient hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki also made headlines recently when it unveiled the Wagon R Flex Fuel version, which is capable of running on up to E100 ethanol blended fuel. This move not only gives buyers confidence in Maruti, but also ensures that they are putting their money on a reliable product. While both cars offer petrol and CNG powertrain options and modern features, which one has the edge in a head-to-head on-paper battle? Let’s find out:

Tata Tiago Vs Maruti Wagon R: Price

Model Tata Tiago Maruti Wagon R Price (ex-showroom) Rs. 4.69 lakh to Rs. 8.54 lakh Rs. 4.98 lakh to Rs. 6.94 lakh

Tiago’s base variant is more affordable than the Wagon R by roughly Rs. 29,000.

The top-spec variant of the Tiago is more expensive by around Rs 1.6 lakh compared to the top-end Wagon R.

Let’s find out what you get in each car for similar money:

Tata Tiago Vs Maruti Wagon R: Dimensions

Model Tata Tiago Maruti Wagon R Difference Length 3813 mm 3655 mm (+158 mm) Width 1684 mm 1620 mm (+64 mm) Height 1535 mm 1675 mm (-140 mm) Wheelbase 2400 mm 2435 mm (-35 mm) Boot space 242 litres 335 litres (-93 litres)

As seen in the comparison table, both cars are neck-to-neck in the dimensions comparison, with the Tata Tiago being the longer and wider of the two.

The maximum difference lies in length and height, wherein the Tiago is longer but the Wagon R has more height.

Whereas in terms of wheelbase, the Wagon R has a slight edge even though it is considerably smaller in length.

The Maruti Wagon R is one of the smallest cars by length in this segment, but it still manages to give tough competition to the Tiago in terms of overall space.

There is a significant difference in the boot space figures, with the Wagon R boasting an additional 93 litres of space.

Tata Tiago Vs Maruti Wagon R: Colour Options

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Maruti Wagon R Pristine White* Solid White Pure Grey* Metallic Silky Silver Daytona Grey* Metallic Magma Grey Pangong Pulse* Pearl Metallic Poolside Blue Sobo Surge* Pearl Metallic Nutmeg Brown Varanasi Vibrance* Pearl Metallic Gallant Red - Pearl Bluish Black - Metallic Magma Grey* - Pearl Metallic Gallant Red*

*Also available with black roof in select variants

The 2026 Tiago facelift is offered across 6 single-tone colours, while the Wagon R can be had in a total of 9 colour options, of which 7 are single-tone colours.

The Wagon R gets 2 dual-tone colour options; meanwhile, all colours of the Tiago can be had with a black roof if you opt for the top-spec variant.

Not all colours of the Tata Tiago are available with every variant; to know more about the variant-wise colour options, you can read this story.

Tata Tiago Vs Maruti Wagon R: Powertrain Options

Model 2026 Tata Tiago Maruti Wagon R Engine 1.2-litre NA petrol 1.2-litre NA petrol with CNG 1.2-litre NA petrol 1-litre NA petrol 1-litre NA petrol with CNG Power 86 PS 86 PS/75.5 PS (CNG) 90 PS 69 PS 69 PS/ 57 PS (CNG) Torque 113 Nm 113 Nm/ 96.5 Nm(CNG) 114 Nm 91 Nm 91 Nm / 82 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

MT- Manual transmission; AMT- Automated manual transmission

Both cars offer a wide range of engine and transmission options to choose from.

The Tiago comes with only a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is available in both petrol and CNG options, whereas the Wagon R packs in a diverse range with 1-litre and 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines.

The Wagon R’s 1.2-litre engine has the upper edge on paper with slightly more power and torque.

For the CNG counterpart, the Tiago wins here as it offers considerably more power and torque.

The Tiago also offers an AMT gearbox with the CNG powertrain, which could become a popular choice for urban buyers with high usage.

Note: The Tiago gets a dual-cylinder CNG setup which frees up more boot space compared to the Wagon R which uses a more conventional setup instead.

2026 Tata Tiago Vs Maruti Wagon R: Features & Safety

Feature 2026 Tata Tiago facelift Maruti Wagon R Automatic headlights ✅ ❌ LED headlights ✅ ❌ LED DRLs ✅ ❌ Front Fog Lights ✅ (LED) ✅ LED taillight ✅ (Connected) ❌ Wheels 15-inch alloy wheels 14-inch alloy wheels Infotainment System 10.25-inch touchscreen 7-inch touchscreen Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ✅(wireless) ✅(wired) Digital Driver’s Display ✅ ❌ Cruise Control ✅ ❌ Automatic Climate Control ✅ ❌ Steering Wheel Tilt Adjustment ✅ ✅ Power-adjustable ORVMs ✅ ✅ Rear AC Vents ✅ ❌ Sound system 4-speaker audio system 4-speaker audio system Wireless Phone Charging ✅ ❌ Paddle Shifters ✅ (AMT only) ❌ Keyless Entry ✅ ❌ Push-button start/stop ✅ ❌ Height Adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ❌ Co-Driver Side Front Seat Under Tray ❌ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ❌ Airbags 6 6 Electronic Stability Program (ESP) ✅ ✅ Traction Control ✅ ❌ Tyre Pressure Monitoring System ✅ ❌ Rain-sensing wipers ✅ ❌ Parking Sensors ✅ (Rear) ✅ (Rear) Parking Camera ✅(360-degree) ❌ Blind Spot Monitor ✅ ❌ ISOFIX Child Seat Mounts ✅ ✅ Rear Defogger ✅ ✅

As seen in the comparison table above, the Tiago impresses with its vast list of features spanning from essential to convenience tech, while the Wagon R just gets the basics ticked.

Features like a 360-degree camera, cruise control, automatic climate control, auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers, a larger touchscreen infotainment and a digital instrument cluster make the Tiago feel leagues ahead of the Wagon R.

Exterior highlights like LED DRLs, LED headlights, connected LED taillights, and a larger alloy wheel size make the Tiago look more appealing and upmarket.

The Wagon R does get a decent set of basic equipment plus a few extras like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment and a 4-speaker audio system, which does justice to its lower pricing of the top-spec variant as compared to the Tiago.

CarDekho Says…

The Maruti Wagon R keeps things less complicated and simplified with its two reliable engine options, a decent list of basic features and standard safety, and carries Maruti’s wide service network and a hassle-free and economical ownership. Another plus factor here is the more affordable pricing; the base variant might be more expensive than the Tiago, but the mid and top-spec variants justify their price tag well. So it may attract buyers of the segment looking for an economical, spacious and reliable product that has been in the market for a long time.

In comparison, the Tata Tiago offers a more advanced and powerful CNG powertrain, a lot more features, and a premium cabin experience. The updated Tiago is also priced competitively, and the diverse list of variants ensures that every trim gets a good set of features, which makes the Tiago more versatile as an overall package.

Overall, the Tiago does have an advantage solely due to its long list of features and funky exterior styling, which comes at a premium, but the Wagon R still lives up to its image by offering an overall hassle-free, spacious and reliable ownership experience without hurting your pocket.

Other Options To Consider

While the Tiago and Wagon R are both good products, you can still have a look at some of the alternatives to these cars in the segment and what they offer: