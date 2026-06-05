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    Tata Tiago Facelift Vs Maruti Wagon R: Which Hatchback Should You Buy In 2026 And Why?

    Tata’s feature-loaded entry-level hatchback against one of the segment-leading favourite options. Which one to pick?

    Published On Jun 05, 2026 03:33 PM By CarDekho

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    Tata Tiago VS Maruti Wagon R

    Tata Motors has launched the 2026 Tiago facelift in India a few days back with a refreshed exterior, redesigned interior, and an updated feature list that enhances its appeal as compared to the outgoing model. One of the Tiago’s top rivals, and also one of India’s best-selling cars, the Wagon R has always been the first choice for buyers planning for a small, family-friendly and convenient hatchback. 

    Maruti Suzuki also made headlines recently when it unveiled the Wagon R Flex Fuel version, which is capable of running on up to E100 ethanol blended fuel. This move not only gives buyers confidence in Maruti, but also ensures that they are putting their money on a reliable product. While both cars offer petrol and CNG powertrain options and modern features, which one has the edge in a head-to-head on-paper battle? Let’s find out:

    Tata Tiago Vs Maruti Wagon R: Price 

    Model

    Tata Tiago

    Maruti Wagon R

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs. 4.69 lakh to Rs. 8.54 lakh 

    Rs. 4.98 lakh to Rs. 6.94 lakh 

    • Tiago’s base variant is more affordable than the Wagon R by roughly Rs. 29,000. 

    Tata Tiago Front Right Three Quarter
    Maruti WagonR

    • The top-spec variant of the Tiago is more expensive by around Rs 1.6 lakh compared to the top-end Wagon R.

    Let’s find out what you get in each car for similar money:

    Tata Tiago Vs Maruti Wagon R: Dimensions 

    Model

    Tata Tiago

    Maruti Wagon R

    Difference

    Length 

    3813 mm

    3655 mm

    (+158 mm)

    Width 

    1684 mm

    1620 mm

    (+64 mm)

    Height

    1535 mm

    1675 mm

    (-140 mm)

    Wheelbase 

    2400 mm

    2435 mm

    (-35 mm)

    Boot space

    242 litres

    335 litres

    (-93 litres)
    • As seen in the comparison table, both cars are neck-to-neck in the dimensions comparison, with the Tata Tiago being the longer and wider of the two.  

    Tata Tiago Front
    Maruti WagonR Front

    • The maximum difference lies in length and height, wherein the Tiago is longer but the Wagon R has more height. 

    Tata Tiago Side
    Maruti WagonR Side

    • Whereas in terms of wheelbase, the Wagon R has a slight edge even though it is considerably smaller in length.  

    • The Maruti Wagon R is one of the smallest cars by length in this segment, but it still manages to give tough competition to the Tiago in terms of overall space. 

    • There is a significant difference in the boot space figures, with the Wagon R boasting an additional 93 litres of space.

    Tata Tiago Boot Space
    Maruti WagonR Boot Space

    Tata Tiago Vs Maruti Wagon R: Colour Options 

    2026 Tata Tiago Facelift

    Maruti Wagon R

    Pristine White*

    Solid White 

    Pure Grey*

    Metallic Silky Silver

    Daytona Grey*

    Metallic Magma Grey

    Pangong Pulse*

    Pearl Metallic Poolside Blue

    Sobo Surge* 

    Pearl Metallic Nutmeg Brown

    Varanasi Vibrance*

    Pearl Metallic Gallant Red

    -

    Pearl Bluish Black

    -

    Metallic Magma Grey*

    -

    Pearl Metallic Gallant Red*

    *Also available with black roof in select variants

    • The 2026 Tiago facelift is offered across 6 single-tone colours, while the Wagon R can be had in a total of 9 colour options, of which 7 are single-tone colours. 

    • The Wagon R gets 2 dual-tone colour options; meanwhile, all colours of the Tiago can be had with a black roof if you opt for the top-spec variant. 

    • Not all colours of the Tata Tiago are available with every variant; to know more about the variant-wise colour options, you can read this story. 

    Tata Tiago Vs Maruti Wagon R: Powertrain Options 

    Model

    2026 Tata Tiago

    Maruti Wagon R

    Engine 

    1.2-litre NA petrol 

    1.2-litre NA petrol with CNG

    1.2-litre NA petrol 

    1-litre NA petrol 

    1-litre NA petrol with CNG

    Power

    86 PS

    86 PS/75.5 PS (CNG)

    90 PS

    69 PS

    69 PS/ 57 PS (CNG)

    Torque

    113 Nm

    113 Nm/ 96.5 Nm(CNG)

    114 Nm

    91 Nm

    91 Nm / 82 Nm (CNG)

    Transmission

    5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT

    MT- Manual transmission; AMT- Automated manual transmission  

    • Both cars offer a wide range of engine and transmission options to choose from. 

    • The Tiago comes with only a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is available in both petrol and CNG options, whereas the Wagon R packs in a diverse range with 1-litre and 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines.

    Tata Tiago Engine
    Maruti Wagon R Engine

    • The Wagon R’s 1.2-litre engine has the upper edge on paper with slightly more power and torque.

    • For the CNG counterpart, the Tiago wins here as it offers considerably more power and torque. 

    • The Tiago also offers an AMT gearbox with the CNG powertrain, which could become a popular choice for urban buyers with high usage.

    Note:

    The Tiago gets a dual-cylinder CNG setup which frees up more boot space compared to the Wagon R which uses a more conventional setup instead.

    2026 Tata Tiago Vs Maruti Wagon R: Features & Safety 

    Feature

    2026 Tata Tiago facelift

    Maruti Wagon R 

    Automatic headlights

    LED headlights

    LED DRLs

    Front Fog Lights

    ✅ (LED)

    LED taillight

    ✅ (Connected)

    Wheels

    15-inch alloy wheels

    14-inch alloy wheels

    Infotainment System

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    7-inch touchscreen

    Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    ✅(wireless) 

    ✅(wired)

    Digital Driver’s Display

    Cruise Control

    Automatic Climate Control

    Steering Wheel Tilt Adjustment 

    Power-adjustable ORVMs

    Rear AC Vents

    Sound system

    4-speaker audio system 

    4-speaker audio system

    Wireless Phone Charging

    Paddle Shifters 

    ✅ (AMT only)

    Keyless Entry

    Push-button start/stop

    Height Adjustable Driver Seat

    Co-Driver Side Front Seat Under Tray

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

    Traction Control

    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Parking Sensors

    ✅ (Rear)

    ✅ (Rear)

    Parking Camera

    ✅(360-degree)

    Blind Spot Monitor 

    ISOFIX Child Seat Mounts

    Rear Defogger

    • As seen in the comparison table above, the Tiago impresses with its vast list of features spanning from essential to convenience tech, while the Wagon R just gets the basics ticked. 

    Tata Tiago Interior
    Maruti WagonR Dashboard

    • Features like a 360-degree camera, cruise control, automatic climate control, auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers, a larger touchscreen infotainment and a digital instrument cluster make the Tiago feel leagues ahead of the Wagon R.

    Tata Tiago 360 Degree Camera

    • Exterior highlights like LED DRLs, LED headlights, connected LED taillights, and a larger alloy wheel size make the Tiago look more appealing and upmarket. 

    • The Wagon R does get a decent set of basic equipment plus a few extras like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment and a 4-speaker audio system, which does justice to its lower pricing of the top-spec variant as compared to the Tiago.

    CarDekho Says… 

    The Maruti Wagon R keeps things less complicated and simplified with its two reliable engine options, a decent list of basic features and standard safety, and carries Maruti’s wide service network and a hassle-free and economical ownership. Another plus factor here is the more affordable pricing; the base variant might be more expensive than the Tiago, but the mid and top-spec variants justify their price tag well. So it may attract buyers of the segment looking for an economical, spacious and reliable product that has been in the market for a long time. 

    Tata Tiago Rear Three Quarter
    Maruti WagonR Rear Three Quarter

    In comparison, the Tata Tiago offers a more advanced and powerful CNG powertrain, a lot more features, and a premium cabin experience. The updated Tiago is also priced competitively, and the diverse list of variants ensures that every trim gets a good set of features, which makes the Tiago more versatile as an overall package.

    Overall, the Tiago does have an advantage solely due to its long list of features and funky exterior styling, which comes at a premium, but the Wagon R still lives up to its image by offering an overall hassle-free, spacious and reliable ownership experience without hurting your pocket.

    Other Options To Consider

    While the Tiago and Wagon R are both good products, you can still have a look at some of the alternatives to these cars in the segment and what they offer: 

    • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: For a well-rounded package with a premium interior, refined powertrains and comfortable ride quality.

    • Maruti Suzuki Celerio: For a value-for-money purchase with low running costs, maximum fuel-efficiency, easy-to-drive character and a good set of features.

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift: For a more stylish and sporty stance, better performance, agile handling, and strong resale value.
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