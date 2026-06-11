2026 Tata Tiago Pure Plus A Variant Explained: Most Value For Money Deal?

Tata in the latest avatar of the 2026 Tiago facelift has given a total of six variants with petrol and CNG powertrains. The variants are called Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Pure Plus A, Creative and Creative Plus. Out of these, let’s explore the Pure Plus A variant and find out if it is the sweet spot between features and price:

Tata Tiago Pure Plus A: Exterior

Front

The Tiago Pure Plus A variant at the front looks clean and does not give you the feel of buying a lower-spec variant. The twin-pod halogen headlamps at the front are connected with a gloss black trim housing the Tata logo at the front unlike the body-coloured trim in the EV version. The bumper has edgy elements housing a large air dam at the center with two vertical air vents on either side for better aerodynamics. This variant misses out on a front camera, LED headlamps and fog lamps which are available in the higher variants.

Side

Coming over to the side profile, the Pure Plus A variant comes with a similar silhouette as other variants. It gets 14-inch stylised steel wheels for a sportier appearance compared to lower trims

It also gets ORVM-mounted LED indicators and blacked-out B pillars which are body- coloured in the lower variants. Adding to the sporty look, this variant also gets a shark fin antenna, gloss black ORVMs and body-coloured door handles.

Rear

The rear of the Tiago Pure Plus A variant comes with a rear defogger, connected LED taillamps, parking sensors and a rear washer with wiper. The rear looks clean and sporty with the slim vertical reflectors mounted at the bottom corners of the rear bumper. This variant also misses out on a blacked-out roof which is seen in the top-spec Creative Plus variant.

Colour Options

The Tata Tiago Pure Plus A comes with all 6 colour options available with the 2026 Tiago. These include: Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Pure Grey, Pangong Pulse, Sobo Surge and Varanasi Vibrance. Check out the detailed colour options explained here.

Tata Tiago Pure Plus A: Interior

This facelift of the Tiago has added a sleek-looking layered dashboard with grey accents, a two-spoke steering wheel, a floating touchscreen infotainment and a day/night IRVM inside. Across the lineup, you get a dual tone grey and black colour scheme inside with fabric inserts on the dashboard and piano black trim on the centre console and door pads.

Furthermore, the Pure Plus A variant also enhances comfort for rear occupants with the addition of rear AC vents and added privacy with a parcel shelf for the boot (petrol only).

Tata Tiago Pure Plus A: Safety & Features

Key feature additions in this variant include automatic climate control, auto headlamps, push button start/stop and rain-sensing wipers. Other equipment on offer includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4-speaker sound system, 65W USB Type-C fast charging port, cruise control and a height-adjustable driver seat.

Feature Misses: Compared to higher variants, the Pure Plus A misses out on tech like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, a wireless phone charger, connected car tech, auto-folding ORVMs and a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor.

The Pure Plus A variant of the Tiago comes loaded with safety features like 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors for the rear seats, rain-sensing wipers, rear wiper and washer, hill hold assist (HHA), electronic stability program (ESP), traction control and a reversing camera.

Tata Tiago Pure Plus A: Powertrain Options

The Tata Tiago Pure Plus A comes with two engine and gearbox options including a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a factory-fitted dual-cylinder CNG option with the same engine. These come mated with manual and AMT gearbox options. Here are their detailed specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 86 PS 75.5 PS Torque 113 Nm 96.5 Nm Transmission 5-Speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-Speed MT/5-speed AMT

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

Tata Tiago Pure Plus A: Price & Rivals

The Tata Tiago Pure Plus A is priced at Rs 6.50 lakh to Rs 8.04 lakh ex-showroom depending on the powertrain options you choose.

The Tiago rivals in the compact hatchback space which includes Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, and Maruti Wagon R.