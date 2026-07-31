5 Things We Learnt After Driving The Kia Syros EV

Kia recently launched the new Syros EV, which blends in the Syros’ well-known cabin space, high-quality materials and a quirky design with a long-range EV drivetrain and a powerful motor too. But while the Syros ICE has not been able to catch a lot of people’s fancy, could the EV become a more popular option? We finally got to drive the eSUV, and here is what we think about it:

Space For Everyone

One aspect of the Syros EV that will immediately wow you is the sheer cabin space on offer, which is unlike any other car its size. Its boxy proportions mean headroom is not an issue, even for tall occupants, and Kia has truly done some magic with its incredible packaging, which enables two 6 feet+ tall occupants to sit behind one another with no issues. What’s more, you also get a generous amount of slide and recline for the second-row seats, which does wonders in terms of practicality and comfort.

Pampers Occupants

Besides just the incredible space, the eSUV offers you a truly high-quality cabin feel with multiple textures, soft-touch materials and sleek elements. There is no doubt at all about the fit-and-finish levels being absolutely best-in-segment. Kia hasn’t held back the tech either, and gizmos galore here, including crisp and quick 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment screen, digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, all LED lighting, front and rear ventilated seats and a wireless phone charger.

An Expensive Affair

Where the Syros EV feels the price inside, it commands it too. Positioned in the price range of Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), it starts to feel a bit expensive, especially as you move up the variant ladder. In isolation, the Syros EV feels well-priced, but when you consider that similar money gets you cars which are a size larger, such as the Maruti e Vitara or the Tata Sierra EV, the value-for-money quotient does take a hit.

Long Legs

Underneath, the Syros EV packs in quite the performance, and a long range as well. With an ARAI-claimed range figure of 526 km, the ER (Extended Range) variants of the eSUV have proper long legs and will deliver 400 km+ real-world range with no sweat. For that matter, even the smaller 42 kWh battery option should be more than enough for most, with a claimed range figure of 443 km putting it far ahead of similarly-sized competition.

What aids this range figure further are the 100 kW DC fast charging capabilities, which ensure quick top-ups on long trips.

A Strong First Impression

Driving the Syros EV is a sophisticated, high-quality experience. However, what undoubtedly sticks is the car’s first impression, which remains very strong and polarising. Love it or hate it, but you will notice the Syros EV’s mega-quirky and space-age styling that has kept dividing opinions. One could argue that the design’s uniqueness is better suited to the EV, but it could still remain the single largest factor in making potential buyers hesitate to sign on the dotted line.

These were our observations in the short time we had with the Syros EV. What do you think of the eSUV? Let us know in the comments below!