2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Pure Plus Vs Pure Plus A: Find Out If You Should Upgrade To The Plus A Variant

The Tiago has been one of Tata’s best-selling hatchbacks, and it has recently received a much-awaited facelift that brings a redesigned exterior, a fresh interior, and an upgraded feature list, while continuing with the same petrol and CNG engine options. With the facelift, Tata now offers it in six trims: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Pure Plus A, Creative, and Creative Plus.

The Pure Plus variant is one of the most value-for-money trims in the Tiago lineup as it covers most of the essential kit required for daily usage. The Pure Plus A variant sits just above this trim and builds on the equipment list with more value-added features. So, should you stick with the decently loaded Pure Plus, or stretch your budget a little for the more equipped Pure Plus A? Let’s take a closer look:

Exterior

The new Tata Tiago sees an updated and refreshed exterior styling with plenty of design changes. Both variants in comparison here look similar, however, the Pure Plus A does offer a few small aesthetic tweaks compared to the Pure Plus variant.

Upfront, both variants look identical styling with an updated front bumper, a new gloss black grille and a large air dam integrated in the bumper, which gives a striking stance to the hatchback. These trims also get halogen headlamps with a follow-me-home feature. The stylish LED DRLs and LED front foglights remain reserved for the higher variants.

From the side, the new Tiago has an identical silhouette as compared to the older model. Both variants here come with wheel arch cladding, a shark fin antenna, and LED turn indicators integrated into the gloss black ORVMs. The Pure Plus variant rides on 14-inch steel wheels with black covers, while the Pure Plus A trim further adds the better looking 14-inch ‘hyperstyle’ wheel covers and chrome door handles to the package.

Moving to the rear, the 2026 Tiago sports a clean tailgate design and an updated rear bumper. The Pure Plus trim offers LED taillights, but the higher Pure Plus A variant additionally brings a connected LED lightbar and a rear wiper with washer, further improving the overall aesthetics.

Colour Options

The Tata Tiago facelift is offered in 6 colour options, all of which are available with the Pure Plus and Pure Plus A variants. To know more about the variant-wise colour options, you can read this story.

Interior

Coming inside the cabin, the 2026 Tata Tiago boasts a refreshed dashboard design with a sleek and layered look. Both variants feature dual-tone grey and white cabin theme and fabric upholstery. The Pure Plus A variant further adds some comfort features when compared to the lower Pure Plus.

The Pure Plus and Pure Plus A variants of the updated Tiago feature a black and grey cabin theme with fabric seat upholstery. The updated dashboard design also has a fabric trim on the upper portion, which improves the feel inside the cabin. The driver’s seat can be adjusted as per height requirements, and the front seats also integrate extended underthigh support. The inner door handles come finished in satin chrome, which is standard across all variants and adds a touch of sophistication inside.

Taking centre stage in both variants is an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen below which are the AC controls. An updated two-spoke steering wheel can also be seen on both variants, ahead of which is a free-standing semi-digital instrument cluster screen.

The Pure Plus A variant further adds automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a fabric-finished front armrest with storage.

Features

When it comes to features, Tata makes sure that their products are equipped with the latest tech. The Pure Plus variant adds a lot of intuitive features to the list, but the Pure Plus A builds on that by adding some more tech that really makes a difference.

Both the Pure Plus and Pure Plus A variants come equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a semi-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth (BYOD), cruise control, steering-mounted controls, a 4-speaker sound system, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, a rotary gear shifter (AMT only), paddle shifters (AMT only) and a 65W fast Type-C USB charger port in the front.

The Pure Plus A variant builds on this list by further offering keyless entry and push-button start, fully automatic air conditioning, rear AC vents, auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

A More Affordable Tiago: For a more affordable package, that gets you all the necessities, you can also check the one-lower Pure trim. We have also compared it with the Pure Plus variant here.

For a more detailed look at features offered across each variant, you can read this story.

Safety

Tata has ensured to equip the Tiago with a strong baseline of safety with many safety features. Between these two trims, there isn’t much to differentiate. Both the Pure Plus and Pure Plus A variants are equipped with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control, hill hold control (HHC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a reverse parking camera and rear parking sensors, rear defogger, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and seatbelt reminders for all occupants.

The Pure Plus A variant additionally offers rain-sensing wipers, and a rear wiper with washer.

Powertrain

Both the Pure Plus and Pure Plus A variants of the 2026 Tiago are offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which can also be had with a factory-fitted CNG as well. Both these powertrains offer buyers to choose from either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Here’s a closer look at their specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power (PS) 86 PS 75.5 PS Torque (Nm) 113 Nm 96.5 PS Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

MT- Manual transmission; AMT- Automated manual transmission

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

Price & Rivals

Prices for the Tiago’s Pure Plus trim range between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 7.55 lakh, while the Pure Plus A trim will set you back between Rs 6.50 lakh and Rs 8.05 lakh depending on the powertrain combination (All prices ex-showroom). You can check out this story for the detailed variant-wise pricing.

The Tiago rivals entry-level hatchbacks like the Maruti Swift, Maruti Wagon R and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios besides being a more affordable alternative to its SUV sibling, the Tata Punch.

CarDekho Says…

The Pure Plus variant of the 2026 Tata Tiago offers a decent set of features that you would expect in an entry-level hatchback, which gives good value for its price. For buyers with a budget constraint, the Pure Plus variant is a good variant to settle on. Sure, it does miss out on some value-added and convenience features, but that is exactly where the Pure Plus A variant justifies its worth.

At an additional cost of just Rs 50,000, you can get the Pure Plus A variant, which adds a few convenience-driven upgrades to the package to justify its value. Features like rear AC vents and front armrest with storage increase the convenience of everyday usability, while equipment like automatic air conditioning, auto headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers make the car feel more modern.

If you’re in search of a budget-friendly car for everyday drivability which gets the basics right and also offers a decent set of features, the Pure Plus variant of the Tiago is a good variant for you. But by slightly stretching your budget, you can get the Pure Plus A variant with more convenience and slightly more value-added features, making it a value-for-money option.