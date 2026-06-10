2026 Tata Tiago Facelift EMI Buying Guide: Here's How Your Monthly Installments Could Look

The Tata Tiago is one of the most attractive entry-level hatchbacks in India, offering a balanced package with a stylish design, a practical cabin, and a comprehensive list of features. The refreshed Tiago is priced from Rs 4.7 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.55 lakh for the top-spec variant (ex-showroom). With the facelift, Tata has given its hatchback a sharper exterior design, a more premium interior and an enhanced feature set, making it an even more compelling choice for buyers looking for a budget-friendly city car.

If you've shortlisted the Tiago and are planning to finance your purchase, knowing the expected monthly instalments can help you better plan your budget. To make things simpler, we've created a detailed report of what your monthly instalments could look like. For reference, we have chosen the priciest variant-powertrain combination, featuring the Creative variant with the CNG-AMT configuration. We have considered its on-road price in New Delhi and broken down the estimated EMI costs across different loan tenures:

Variant Tiago Creative CNG-AMT On-road price (New Delhi) Rs 9.59 lakh Down Payment (around 20% of the on-road price) Rs 1.9 lakh Loan amount Rs 7.69 lakh Interest Rate 9.5 %

You can check out its variant-wise prices in this report.

Disclaimer: The EMI you pay varies depending on the variant, down payment made, and interest rate applied. The interest rate offered on car loans will vary based on your CIBIL score. For this calculation, we have considered a standard rate of 9.5 percent. For more details, we suggest you contact your nearest dealership and bank. You can also get the booking details here.

Here’s a closer look at your EMI payments across different tenures:

3 Years

Down Payment: Rs 1,90,000

EMI Amount: Rs 24,635

Total Cost After 3 Years: Rs 10,77,000 (Including Interest)

4 Years

Down Payment: Rs 1,90,000

EMI Amount: Rs 19,321

Total Cost After 4 Years: Rs 11,17,000 (Including Interest)

5 Years

Down Payment: Rs 1,90,000

EMI Amount: 16,152

Total Cost After 5 Years: Rs 11,59,000 (Including Interest)

7 Years

Down Payment: Rs 1,90,000

EMI Amount: Rs 12,569

Total Cost After 7 Years: Rs 12,46,000 (Including Interest)

Tata Tiago Facelift Overview

The Tata Tiago facelift is offered in six variants: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Pure Plus A, Creative and Creative Plus. Buyers can choose between petrol and CNG powertrains, along with manual and AMT gearbox options, depending on the variant. As one of the most affordable hatchbacks in India, the Tiago's strengths remain its spacious cabin, practicality, comprehensive safety package, and value-for-money proposition. You can check the variant wise features explained here.

The Tiago facelift comes equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital driver's display, connected car technology, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, cruise control, auto-folding ORVMs, push-button start/stop, dual wireless phone chargers, rear USB charging ports and Type-C charging ports.

In terms of safety, the hatchback now gets 6 airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, a segment-first 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, ESC (electronic stability control), hill hold control, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, rear parking sensors, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers on higher variants.

Here's a look at the powertrain specifications of the Tata Tiago:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Power 86 PS 86 PS/ 75 PS (CNG) Torque 113 Nm 113 Nm/ 95 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

CarDekho Says...

With a well-planned EMI, buying the Tata Tiago can be a sensible decision if you're working within a budget and prefer not to make a large upfront payment. If your priority is to reduce the overall interest outgo, a 3- or 4-year loan tenure would be the better choice. However, if you want lower monthly instalments and greater financial flexibility, opting for a 5- or 7-year tenure can help ease the burden, although at the cost of paying more interest over the loan period.

You can also explore various EMI combinations using CarDekho's online car loan calculator, depending on your variant, down payment, interest rate, and preferred loan tenure.