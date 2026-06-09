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    New Tata Tiago vs Tata Punch Specifications Compared: Hatchback Or SUV, Which Way Should You Go?

    The Tiago and Punch are now much closer when their prices are considered. But which one comes out on top on paper? We help you find out to make your purchase decision better

    Published On Jun 09, 2026 06:03 PM By Rohit

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    Tata Tiago VS Punch

    The Tata Tiago was given yet another refresh recently, following the first one that came in early 2020. With the latest midlife update, the compact hatchback has gotten more stylish, more premium and even richer in features on board. All the updates naturally come with an increment in prices, making some of its variants fall in the territory of the Tata Punch micro SUV. So, if you were confused whether to pick the Tata hatchback or SUV, here’s a detailed comparison of the two:

    Prices

    Model

    2026 Tata Tiago

    Tata Punch

    Ex-showroom New Delhi

    Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 8.55 lakh (introductory)

    Rs 5.65 lakh to Rs 10.60 lakh
    • Given that the Tata Tiago is a compact hatchback, its starting price is nearly Rs 1 lakh less compared to the equivalent variant of the Punch micro SUV.

    • Having said that, the difference swells up to be of over Rs 2 lakh when their respective top-end variants are considered.

    Dimensions

    Dimensions

    2026 Tata Tiago

    Tata Punch

    Difference

    Length

    3,813 mm

    3,876 mm

    (- 63 mm)

    Width

    1,684 mm

    1,742 mm

    (- 58 mm)

    Height

    1,535 mm

    1,615 mm

    (- 80 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2,400 mm

    2,445 mm

    (- 45 mm)

    Boot Space

    242 litres

    319 litres

    (- 77 litres)
    • The Punch – being a micro SUV – is bigger than the Tiago in every dimension.

    Tata Tiago Front
    Tata Punch Front

    • Tata’s micro SUV measures 63 mm longer, 58 mm wider and 80 mm taller. It also has a 45 mm longer wheelbase, all of which make it a much roomier offering inside the cabin.

    Tata Tiago Side
    Tata Punch Side

    • Even the boot space of the Punch is larger by 77 litres, making it that much more weekend trips friendly to store your travel bags.

    Tata Tiago Boot
    Tata Punch Boot

    • The Tiago, however, is a slightly bigger offering than its closest competitor, the Wagon R. You can check out how they stack up against each other here.

    Tata Tiago Rear
    Tata Punch rear

    Colour Options

    2026 Tata Tiago

    Tata Punch

    Pure Grey

    Cyantific Blue

    Pristine White

    Coorg Clouds

    Daytona Grey

    Bengal Rouge

    Pangong Pulse

    Caramel

    Sobo Surge

    Daytona Grey

    Varanasi Vibrance

    Pristine White
    • Both the Tata offerings are available in six monotone paint options, including similar shades like grey and white.

    • All colours of both the Tata cars can be had in a dual-tone paint scheme. While the facelifted Tiago gets a black roof option only, the Punch can be had with both white and black roofs, depending on the exterior colour chosen.

    • We have already covered the variant-wise colour options on offer with the 2026 Tata Tiago to help you pick it your colour of choice.

    Features

    Features

    2026 Tata Tiago

    Tata Punch

    Headlights

    ✅(auto multi-reflector LED headlights with follow-me-home function)

    ✅(auto multi-reflector LED headlights with follow-me-home function)

    LED DRLs

    Wheel arch cladding

    LED front fog lamps

    ✅(with cornering function)

    Wheels

    15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    Door handles

    Body coloured with chrome garnish

    Body coloured

    ORVM housings

    Black

    Black

    ORVM-mounted turn indicators

    Roof rails

    Shark fin antenna

    LED tail lights

    ✅(with connecting light bar in the centre)

    ✅(with connecting light bar in the centre)

    Dual-tone paint option

    Cabin theme

    Black and grey interior

    Black and white interior

    Seat upholstery

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Under-thigh support for seats

    ✅(front)

    ✅(rear)

    Fabric-wrapped upper portion of the dashboard

    2-spoke steering wheel

    Chrome-finished inside door handles

    Footwell illumination

    Front centre armrest with storage

    Cooled glovebox

    Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

    Rear centre armrest

    Puddle lamps

    Climate control

    ✅(auto)

    ✅(auto)

    Rear AC vents

    Instrument cluster

    Digitised

    ✅(7-inches)

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    ✅(6-way adjustment)

    All four power windows

    Paddle shifters

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    Power-folding ORVMs

    USB charging ports at the front (1 x Type-A and 1 Type-C)

    65W fast-charging USB Type-C port (front and rear)

    Central locking

    Keyless entry

    Single-pane sunroof

    Cruise control

    Push-button start/stop

    Wireless phone charger

    Touchscreen infotainment unit

    ✅(10.25-inches)

    ✅(10.25-inches)

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Connected car tech

    Speakers

    4

    8 (including four tweeters)

    Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    Airbags

    6

    6

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    Hill-hold control

    Hill-descent control

    Rear parking sensors

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking camera with guidelines

    360-degree camera

    Cornering stability control

    ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    3-point seatbelts for all passengers

    Traction control

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Rear wiper with washer

    Rear defogger

    Rain-sensing wipers

    • Both the Tata offerings are more than well equipped with common amenities such as all-LED lighting, a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control and even a 360-degree camera.

    Tata Tiago Interior
    Tata Punch Interior

    • That said, the new Tiago has some advantages over the Punch in the form of a 6-way adjustable driver seat, cornering stability control, and traction control.

    Tata Tiago Seat Height Adjust

    • The Punch, too, has some unique features on board such as LED front fog lamps with cornering function, a single-pane sunroof, a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, and an 8-speaker sound system.

    Tata Punch LED Fog

    • We have also detailed the complete features distribution across the variant lineup of both the 2026 Tata Tiago and Tata Punch to make your purchase decision easier.

    Engine And Gearbox Options

    Specification

    2026 Tata Tiago

    Tata Punch

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol + CNG

    1.2-litre N/A petrol

    1.2-litre turbo-petrol

    1.2-litre N/A petrol + CNG

    Power

    86 PS

    73.4 PS (in CNG mode)

    88 PS

    120 PS

    73.4 PS (in CNG mode)

    Torque

    113 Nm

    95 Nm (in CNG mode)

    115 Nm

    170 Nm

    103 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT*

    5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT*

    5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT*

    6-speed MT

    5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT*

    *AMT - automated manual transmission

    • While the hatchback is available with a single N/A petrol engine, the Punch SUV is offered with two engine options to pick from which includes a turbo-petrol unit.

    Tata Tiago Engine
    Tata Punch Engine

    • That said, both also get the choice of a dual-cylinder CNG setup straight from the factory and it is available with both manual and AMT options.

    Tata Punch Dual Cylinder Boot

    • Our detailed variant-wise powertrain split of both the new Tata Tiago and Tata Punch will be useful to you in picking the right variant for your needs.

    CarDekho Says…

    Both the models cater to a different set of buyers. Speaking about the Tiago, it is for those who want a relatively small car to cover the daily city runs. Its refreshed design, additional set of features, and an option to pick from various engine-gearbox combos makes it worth a consideration.

    Tata Tiago Front Right Three Quarters
    Tata Punch Front Right Three Quarter

    Having said that, the Punch is more likely to appeal to a wider set of audience thanks to its bodystyle. Tata had launched the facelifted Punch at the start of 2026, making it one of its latest offerings too. The Punch – being the relatively costlier model here – does come with some advantages of its own, including some additional in-cabin space, a larger boot space, a single-pane sunroof and even a turbo-petrol unit.

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