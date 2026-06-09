New Tata Tiago vs Tata Punch Specifications Compared: Hatchback Or SUV, Which Way Should You Go?

The Tata Tiago was given yet another refresh recently, following the first one that came in early 2020. With the latest midlife update, the compact hatchback has gotten more stylish, more premium and even richer in features on board. All the updates naturally come with an increment in prices, making some of its variants fall in the territory of the Tata Punch micro SUV. So, if you were confused whether to pick the Tata hatchback or SUV, here’s a detailed comparison of the two:

Prices

Model 2026 Tata Tiago Tata Punch Ex-showroom New Delhi Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 8.55 lakh (introductory) Rs 5.65 lakh to Rs 10.60 lakh

Given that the Tata Tiago is a compact hatchback, its starting price is nearly Rs 1 lakh less compared to the equivalent variant of the Punch micro SUV.

Having said that, the difference swells up to be of over Rs 2 lakh when their respective top-end variants are considered.

Dimensions

Dimensions 2026 Tata Tiago Tata Punch Difference Length 3,813 mm 3,876 mm (- 63 mm) Width 1,684 mm 1,742 mm (- 58 mm) Height 1,535 mm 1,615 mm (- 80 mm) Wheelbase 2,400 mm 2,445 mm (- 45 mm) Boot Space 242 litres 319 litres (- 77 litres)

The Punch – being a micro SUV – is bigger than the Tiago in every dimension.

Tata’s micro SUV measures 63 mm longer, 58 mm wider and 80 mm taller. It also has a 45 mm longer wheelbase, all of which make it a much roomier offering inside the cabin.

Even the boot space of the Punch is larger by 77 litres, making it that much more weekend trips friendly to store your travel bags.

The Tiago, however, is a slightly bigger offering than its closest competitor, the Wagon R. You can check out how they stack up against each other here.

Colour Options

2026 Tata Tiago Tata Punch Pure Grey Cyantific Blue Pristine White Coorg Clouds Daytona Grey Bengal Rouge Pangong Pulse Caramel Sobo Surge Daytona Grey Varanasi Vibrance Pristine White

Both the Tata offerings are available in six monotone paint options, including similar shades like grey and white.

All colours of both the Tata cars can be had in a dual-tone paint scheme. While the facelifted Tiago gets a black roof option only, the Punch can be had with both white and black roofs, depending on the exterior colour chosen.

We have already covered the variant-wise colour options on offer with the 2026 Tata Tiago to help you pick it your colour of choice.

Features

Features 2026 Tata Tiago Tata Punch Headlights ✅(auto multi-reflector LED headlights with follow-me-home function) ✅(auto multi-reflector LED headlights with follow-me-home function) LED DRLs ✅ ✅ Wheel arch cladding ✅ ✅ LED front fog lamps ✅ ✅(with cornering function) Wheels 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Door handles Body coloured with chrome garnish Body coloured ORVM housings Black Black ORVM-mounted turn indicators ✅ ✅ Roof rails ❌ ✅ Shark fin antenna ✅ ✅ LED tail lights ✅(with connecting light bar in the centre) ✅(with connecting light bar in the centre) Dual-tone paint option ✅ ✅ Cabin theme Black and grey interior Black and white interior Seat upholstery Fabric Fabric Under-thigh support for seats ✅(front) ✅(rear) Fabric-wrapped upper portion of the dashboard ✅ ❌ 2-spoke steering wheel ✅ ✅ Chrome-finished inside door handles ✅ ✅ Footwell illumination ❌ ✅ Front centre armrest with storage ✅ ✅ Cooled glovebox ✅ ✅ Tilt-adjustable steering wheel ✅ ✅ Rear centre armrest ❌ ✅ Puddle lamps ❌ ✅ Climate control ✅(auto) ✅(auto) Rear AC vents ✅ ✅ Instrument cluster Digitised ✅(7-inches) Height-adjustable driver seat ✅(6-way adjustment) ✅ All four power windows ✅ ✅ Paddle shifters ✅ ✅ Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs ✅ ✅ Power-folding ORVMs ✅ ✅ USB charging ports at the front (1 x Type-A and 1 Type-C) ✅ ✅ 65W fast-charging USB Type-C port (front and rear) ✅ ✅ Central locking ✅ ✅ Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Single-pane sunroof ❌ ✅ Cruise control ✅ ✅ Push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Wireless phone charger ✅ ✅ Touchscreen infotainment unit ✅(10.25-inches) ✅(10.25-inches) Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ✅ ✅ Connected car tech ✅ ✅ Speakers 4 8 (including four tweeters) Steering-mounted audio and calling controls ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ Hill-hold control ✅ ✅ Hill-descent control ❌ ✅ Rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ ABS with EBD ✅ ✅ Rear parking camera with guidelines ✅ ✅ 360-degree camera ✅ ✅ Cornering stability control ✅ ❌ ISOFIX child seat anchorages ✅ ✅ 3-point seatbelts for all passengers ✅ ✅ Traction control ✅ ❌ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ✅ Rear wiper with washer ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ✅ ✅

Both the Tata offerings are more than well equipped with common amenities such as all-LED lighting, a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control and even a 360-degree camera.

That said, the new Tiago has some advantages over the Punch in the form of a 6-way adjustable driver seat, cornering stability control, and traction control.

The Punch, too, has some unique features on board such as LED front fog lamps with cornering function, a single-pane sunroof, a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, and an 8-speaker sound system.

We have also detailed the complete features distribution across the variant lineup of both the 2026 Tata Tiago and Tata Punch to make your purchase decision easier.

Engine And Gearbox Options

Specification 2026 Tata Tiago Tata Punch Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol + CNG 1.2-litre N/A petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre N/A petrol + CNG Power 86 PS 73.4 PS (in CNG mode) 88 PS 120 PS 73.4 PS (in CNG mode) Torque 113 Nm 95 Nm (in CNG mode) 115 Nm 170 Nm 103 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT* 6-speed MT 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT*

*AMT - automated manual transmission

While the hatchback is available with a single N/A petrol engine, the Punch SUV is offered with two engine options to pick from which includes a turbo-petrol unit.

That said, both also get the choice of a dual-cylinder CNG setup straight from the factory and it is available with both manual and AMT options.

Our detailed variant-wise powertrain split of both the new Tata Tiago and Tata Punch will be useful to you in picking the right variant for your needs.

CarDekho Says…

Both the models cater to a different set of buyers. Speaking about the Tiago, it is for those who want a relatively small car to cover the daily city runs. Its refreshed design, additional set of features, and an option to pick from various engine-gearbox combos makes it worth a consideration.

Having said that, the Punch is more likely to appeal to a wider set of audience thanks to its bodystyle. Tata had launched the facelifted Punch at the start of 2026, making it one of its latest offerings too. The Punch – being the relatively costlier model here – does come with some advantages of its own, including some additional in-cabin space, a larger boot space, a single-pane sunroof and even a turbo-petrol unit.