2026 Tata Tiago Pure And Pure Plus Variants Compared: Which Mid-spec Variant Is Better?

Tata has launched the Tiago with a refreshed design, a completely revamped interior and new features. The entry level hatchback is offered in six variants: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Pure Plus A, Creative and Creative Plus. In this comparison, let’s take a look at what the Pure and the Pure Plus variant have to offer and which one suits you the best:

Exterior

Front

In terms of styling, the Pure and Pure Plus variants look fairly premium. The front end is identical in both the variants with a slim gloss black grille and a large airdam that gives it a sporty feel. Fog lamps are absent for both the trims, and they are both equipped with halogen headlamps.

Side

The integration of a sharkfin antenna in the Pure Plus trim is the most significant update to the profile, giving it a premium look. Both the Pure and Pure Plus variants get body-coloured B-pillars while the higher variants have them blacked-out. However, both the Pure and the Pure Plus variants get the gloss black ORVMs (outside rear view mirror) with integrated turn indicators. Both the trims are also equipped with 13-inch steel rims with black wheel covers.

Rear

The rear-end is also identical in both trims with full LED taillamps and in a connected arrangement. Both the variants get rear parking sensors and a rear defogger as well. Other design details include vertically-stacked reflectors on both the sides and a reverse light kept at the bottom of the bumper.

Colour Options: The Pure trim is available in five distinct hues: Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Pure Grey, Pangong Pulse, and Sobo Surge. Stepping up to the Pure Plus trim, also gets you the Varanasi Vibrance(Red) colour as an addition. Check out the variant wise colour options explained here.

Interior

The cabin has been updated with a layered dashboard featuring a grey and black colour scheme. Enhanced comfort is provided by new seats that include extended thigh support. For added practicality, both trims are equipped with cupholders and a storage compartment in the centre console, although they both miss out on a centre armrest, which is available in higher variants.

Features & Safety

Both trims come equipped with several common features, such as steering-mounted controls, a height-adjustable driver's seat, cruise control and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Additionally, they include day/night IRVMs (inside rear view mirror) and mobile charging options: the Pure variant features A+C type chargers, the Pure Plus variant is upgraded with 65W USB Type-C chargers. Both the trims offer a 12V socket for the rear passengers. Also, Pure Plus trim features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 4-speaker audio system. But the Pure trim offers Bluetooth connectivity and leaves the dashboard space blank without the screen

More Affordable Variant: If you’d like to get a more affordable variant of the Tiago with only the basic features, you can also take a look at the Smart variant, in this detailed explainer.

In terms of safety, the Tiago is equipped with standard safety features such as 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors and seatbelt reminders for all passengers.

The Pure Plus variant adds a reverse camera, TPMS(tyre pressure monitoring system), ABS with EBD, ESP(electronic stability program) with traction control and HHA(hill hold assist).

Powertrain

Both the Pure and Pure Plus trims utilize the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT transmission. Notably, both the Pure and the Pure Plus variants are offered with a dual-cylinder factory-fit CNG option too. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 86 PS 75.5 PS Torque 113 Nm 96.5 Nm Transmission 5-Speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-Speed MT/5-speed AMT

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

Price & Rivals

The Tata Tiago Pure is priced between Rs 5.50 lakh to Rs 6.50 lakh, while the Pure Plus variant will set you between Rs 6 to Rs 7.55 lakh (All prices ex-showroom pan-India).

The Tata Tiago facelift continues to rival the Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and Maruti Wagon R