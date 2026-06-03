2026 Tata Tiago Booking Details EXPLAINED: Booking Process, Website, And Delivery Timeline

The Tata Tiago hatchback has recently gotten a facelift which brings in a lot of changes including new features, an updated design and a reworked interior. Positioned as the carmaker’s entry-level offering, the updated Tiago is priced from Rs 4.69 lakh (ex showroom).

If you are looking to bring this facelifted Tiago home, here are all the details you need to know for booking your Tiago:

How To Book Your Tata Tiago ?

You can book the 2026 Tata Tiago through Tata’s official website, or you can also walk into your nearest Tata dealership for the same. Now, let’s take a look at the process:

Booking Online

For booking online, you need to visit the official Tata Motors website, head to the booking page and follow the steps below.

Select the vehicle of choice - In this case the Tiago

Click on the ‘Book Now’ button which will open a configurator for the selected car.

Next, select your choice of engine and transmission.

Now, select your persona - Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Pure Plus A, Creative and Creative Plus.

After this you will now get to know the choice of colours available for the configuration you made - select the preferred colour.

Then proceed to checkout and enter your personal details and billing address.

Select your preferred dealership in your city..

Pay the booking amount of Rs 11,000 and place your order

Booking the hatchback online can be convenient, however if you prefer a more personal touch, this is the process to book the car via a dealership:

Booking Via Dealership :

You can also walk into your nearest/preferred Tata dealership to book the new Tiago

A sales person will be assigned and will give you a walk around of the car.

After this step, you have to provide your personal details, just like you shared in the online booking process

Then you can confirm your preferred variant, powertrain option, exterior and interior colour options of the Tata Tiago and pay a booking fee.

Important: Before booking your car, we suggest you take a thorough test drive along with your family. Also ask for the terms and conditions for the cancellation process and check on delivery timelines as they can vary based on the variant chosen and other factors.

Delivery Timeline

Deliveries of Tata Tiago will begin from 2nd half of June 2026, and you can expect to receive your hatchback within 1-2 months of booking based on the variant and colour chosen. For a closer look at the variants, check this story.

2026 Tata Tiago: Overview

The new Tiago comes with redesigned look, fresh new interior with new features and safety tech. It comes with new front face with sleek headlamps which are having DRLs integrated in them, a blanked-off grille with restyled bumpers, LED connected taillamps. It also gets wheel arch cladding, snazzy 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and a revised colour palette.

Inside, the dashboard gets updated styling with free-standing screens and a layered look It features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, a new two-spoke steering wheel and a dual-tone grey and black colour scheme..

In terms of technology, it gets features such as dual wireless phone chargers, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 4-speaker sound system, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and rear AC vents.

Safety features onboard include 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control (HHC), rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 360-degree camera and a rear wiper/washer with defogger.

Powertrains

The updated Tiago offers the same set of engine options as the older version. This includes a 1.2 litre NA petrol engine with manual and automatic gearbox options. You can also opt for a factory-fit dual-cylinder CNG kit. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Power 86 PS 86 PS/ 73.4 PS (CNG) Torque 113 Nm 113 Nm/ 95 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT

Price & Rivals

The new Tiago starts at a price of Rs 4.69 lakhs (ex-showroom), making it one of the most value-for-money cars available in this segment. You can also check out our launch story for more details.

It rivals hatchbacks like the Hyundai i10 Nios, Maruti WagonR, and Maruti Swift, while serving as an alternative to its SUV sibling, the Tata Punch.